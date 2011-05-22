 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   1) Take one recently aborted fetus. 2) Brine overnight in salt solution to render soft enough for wooden teeth. 3) Add garlic, onion, fennel, and salt and pepper to taste. 4) Roast on spit until evenly charred -Ben Franklin   (slate.com) divider line
59
    More: Strange, Roe v. Wade, Samuel Alito, Benjamin Franklin, Abortion, Thirteen Colonies, Abortifacient, Supreme Court of the United States, American colonies  
•       •       •

2001 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2022 at 4:20 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
despite the headline It was a good article and an excellent talking point to any originalists out there.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: despite the headline It was a good article and an excellent talking point to any originalists out there.


Good article on Slate?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...nor must they long for pretty Fellows, or any other Trash whatsoever."

LOL. Oh you wanton hussy!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do Conservatives hate the Founding Fathers?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: AlgaeRancher: despite the headline It was a good article and an excellent talking point to any originalists out there.

Good article on Slate?


Amanda Marcotte didn't write it, so that's a big plus right there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
swiss flag.jpg
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being such a notorious horndog even in his later years, I'm sure he wanted to discourage the birth of potential heirs as much as possible.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So again the founding fathers knew what they were doing keeping Religion separate.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't Poor Richard's Almanac say, "A fetus saved is a fetus earned"?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the sentinel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They always go on and on acting like they are "Patriots" and "Real Americans" to cover up for the fact they are Confederates who hate America.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vrax: [Fark user image 480x529] [View Full Size image _x_]


You don't want to know how they make baby powder.  It gives you cancer too.  It's like rubbing baby ghosts all over you.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the sentinel: Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?


The same people who want to tell you he already knows he's lying. Do you actually think he, and the rest of the court, would be 'OMG I never knew, protections for women for all time now!"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the sentinel: Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?


A LOT of angry women and men!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ben Franklin Put an Abortion Recipe in His Math Textbook

Does Florida know about this?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Didn't Poor Richard's Almanac say, "A fetus saved is a fetus earned"?


He was also the first to say, "Fetus don't fail me now."
 
jst3p
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the sentinel: Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?


I think we all do.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vrax: [Fark user image 480x529] [View Full Size image _x_]


LOL

Is there a baby powder .gif?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People have been trying to control reproduction for thousands of years. Now that we have ways to safely and effectively do that some people are suddenly worried about "killing the babies".

People are weird
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is allergic to both onions and garlic. That would make me weep.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jst3p: the sentinel: Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?

I think we all do.


Yep, with a bat upside the farking head.

\Don't do this, most likely get in a bunch of trouble,
\\Well unless you are an elected Republican, then you can do whatever you want
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: despite the headline It was a good article and an excellent talking point to any originalists out there.


100% agreed. I love details like this.

At first I assumed it was one of Ben Franklin's pen names like Silence B Goode, but nope, it was under his own name! Abortion recipes!
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Came for Pennyroyal Tea reference, leaving with very bad posture.
 
jst3p
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: A friend of mine is allergic to both onions and garlic. That would make me weep.


It's a bummer that God hates your friend so much.


I put garlic and onion in either fresh or powder form (depending on what I am making) in like 80% of the meals I cook.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The link from the end of the comment.
 
PopcornJunky [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reaction to this headline in one act:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Make a liquer mixed drink of choice, preferably that you can see through.

Use a toothpick to dribble grenadine and irish creme into the bottom.

Drink with a crazy straw.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would think the status of abortion as part of American tradition could be known by analyzing laws and legal cases throughout history.  We're there any specific laws or cases dealing with abortion?  How were the cases resolved?
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: People have been trying to control reproduction for thousands of years. Now that we have ways to safely and effectively do that some people are suddenly worried about "killing the babies".

People are weird


No, now they are worried about women having their own income, and education.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hereinNC: So again the founding fathers knew what they were doing keeping Religion separate.


The Bible only mentions abortion in the capacity that it has a recipe in it as well to... induce abortion.

They don't even have the religious backing on this one, not really.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: vrax: [Fark user image 480x529] [View Full Size image _x_]

You don't want to know how they make baby powder.  It gives you cancer too.  It's like rubbing baby ghosts all over you.


With their sexy ghost butts.

Oh shiat!
 
jst3p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Heraclitus: People have been trying to control reproduction for thousands of years. Now that we have ways to safely and effectively do that some people are suddenly worried about "killing the babies".

People are weird

No, now they are worried about women having their own income, and education.


"They" includes a large number of women who vote for this shiat too. Jealousy maybe?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Heraclitus: People have been trying to control reproduction for thousands of years. Now that we have ways to safely and effectively do that some people are suddenly worried about "killing the babies".

People are weird

No, now they are worried about women having their own income, and education.


Man came home, didn't smell delicious pot pie in the air, saw that the dishes were in the sink and that no warm pots were on the stove, and then he lost his everliving farking mind and went pure apeshiat.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would imagine under the harsh conditions of many colonial era locales aborting a fetus was the safest option for everyone. It would certainly make traveling across the country easier.

I mean I guess a family could have their baby and then when the natives attack you for trespassing on their land, which we all know the castle doctrine supports even if it leads to your death, you could hide and then have to smother the baby to shut it the fark up so you wouldn't be found. But you do you.

YMMV.
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

runwiz: Ben Franklin Put an Abortion Recipe in His Math Textbook

Does Florida know about this?


Critical recipe theory
 
Stoker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Evidence not allowed in "their" court.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image image 803x718]


The link from the end of the comment.


It's worth reading.  I was raised to believe abortion was amoral and was anti-abortion until I read the Roe v. Wade opinion.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the sentinel: Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?


Most of America.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Silly Slate: 'Originalism' is simply a sophistry to justify the GOP will to power.

The actual intent of The Framers is utterly irrelevant to them.

see also: Jeebus.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark this originalist bullshiat.  The Constitution isn't a death pact.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: vrax: [Fark user image 480x529] [View Full Size image _x_]

You don't want to know how they make baby powder.  It gives you cancer too.  It's like rubbing baby ghosts all over you.


Baby ghosts! Lmao

I remember some post-masturbation, post-nut-clarity thought of regret (you know, when the hot porn suddenly turns disgusting) where I said to myself, "I bet the ghosts of my ancestors just watched me flush some potential genius and they are all screaming "NOOooooooo, that one would've saved the world! What are you DOING? WHY?"

I chuckled. Why would they watch me masturbate? Oh right, Jesus does, he's a ghost and they were probably all hanging out and watching me. Now I like to think they are cheering me on.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gopher321: "...nor must they long for pretty Fellows, or any other Trash whatsoever."

LOL. Oh you wanton hussy!


I wanna party with Ben. That dude was a pimp.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the sentinel: Who wants to tell Alito he's full of sh*t?


Why not al of us?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"[A] young healthy child well nursed is at a year old a most delicious, nourishing, and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled."

Jonathan Swift
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't realize I left off the source. It was from the onion.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Didn't Poor Richard's Almanac say, "A fetus saved is a fetus earned"?


Also, "Don't count you fetuses before they're hatched."
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.