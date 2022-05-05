 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   "But why is Russia attacking Ukraine's railway system?" asked a moron   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Ukraine, Railway platform, Ukrainians, Russia, Rail transport, Public transport, Train station, Train  
•       •       •

1421 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Return the favor with interest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it looked at them funny.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Here is brave Russian soldier trying to save Ukrainians from Stalin's Unquiet Ghosts
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To keep Ukraine from running a train on them?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Russians hate to be tracked.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because even in 2022 trains are useful for moving lots of heavy stuff
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They must really hate railroads!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Because even in 2022 trains are useful for moving lots of heavy stuff


Or even just troops.

Russia is so desperate right now, it's not even funny.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so much more convenient when you don't have to read the article because the subhead answers the question asked in the headline.

EXPLAINER: Why Is Russia Attacking Ukraine's Railway System?
The U.S. and other Western allies have increased weapons shipments at the urging of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why is Russia...?"

Duh.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that'd be near the top of Putie's honey-do list
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because it was there."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of russias surrender agreement should be total and absolute destruction of ALL russian infrastructure.  And demolition of all homes.  Make them live what they brought to ukraine.  Make them suffer.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but why is russia attacking ukraines railway system...

asked someone who's probably american, where railways are mostly used only to move bulk commodities and not anything anyone ever sees.  and are utterly worthless for transporting people.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a little know fact but a train killed putins grandfather.  The drunk idiot was buggering a goat.  Had plenty of time to get out of the way but refused to yield until completion.  Ever since then putin has had a love hate relationship with trains.  If he hears a train he instantly gets an erection and craving for bhutan.  It embarrasses him so that he goes into a fit of rage that he bombs the nearest train.

Either that or trains move weapons and military personnel.   Personally i think its the first reason.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Because even in 2022 trains are useful for moving lots of heavy stuff


What heavy stuff may look like:

US delivered 155mm M777 howitzer is on the battlefield
Youtube 2rBAPAI0aiw
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Part of russias surrender agreement should be total and absolute destruction of ALL russian infrastructure.  And demolition of all homes.  Make them live what they brought to ukraine.  Make them suffer.


People like you exist.

Seriously, you're a real person.
 
Theeng
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah no shiat he's going after Rail, that's one of if not the most critical targets for attrition wars.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Normally an invading force tries to protect the infrastructure, whilst the nation being invaded blows up the bridges, flood the plains etc.

I guess Russia now feels a working railnetwork is not something they can get. Woopsie.


Does Ukraine still use a different gauge than Western Europe btw.? I remember reading that the Soviet Union build their rail network to a different gauge so the trains of an invading force wouldn't, well, fit.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See also:

keyassets-p2.timeincuk.netView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No shiat, subby, then they put the answer in the
FIRST FARKING SENTENCE:

Russia's military has launched a string of attacks on Ukraine's railway network, which has been vital for moving Western arms to Ukrainian forces, evacuating refugees and exporting food.

Jesus, modern journalism really IS garbage, isn't it? That one was just a bad headline, but still. A real editor wouldn't have let that pass. It should have been reworded to something like "Here's why Russia is attacking Ukraine's rail system", or something...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: but why is russia attacking ukraines railway system...

asked someone who's probably american, where railways are mostly used only to move bulk commodities and not anything anyone ever sees.  and are utterly worthless for transporting people.


The US ships tanks domestically via rail all the farking time.

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: but why is russia attacking ukraines railway system...

asked someone who's probably american, where railways are mostly used only to move bulk commodities and not anything anyone ever sees.  and are utterly worthless for transporting people.


Getting a kick cause I just rode the Amtrak from Michigan to Chicago.

You're right though.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Q: Why is Russia attacking Ukraine's rail system?

A: Because they had planned on using it since that's how the Russian army moves... and they've given up on ever making enough progress to do so.

And being the Russian army we now know, they're failing miserably at doing significant long-term damage that causes real logistics problems for Ukraine.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: oopsboom: but why is russia attacking ukraines railway system...

asked someone who's probably american, where railways are mostly used only to move bulk commodities and not anything anyone ever sees.  and are utterly worthless for transporting people.

Getting a kick cause I just rode the Amtrak from Michigan to Chicago.

You're right though.


Now if you'll excuse me I'm about to enjoy my pizza casserole.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: oopsboom: but why is russia attacking ukraines railway system...

asked someone who's probably american, where railways are mostly used only to move bulk commodities and not anything anyone ever sees.  and are utterly worthless for transporting people.

The US ships tanks domestically via rail all the farking time.

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x364]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x539]
[preview.redd.it image 640x480]
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Ike was lucky to get freeways. Big rail had a say and they dropped about 5000 balls within two years. Oil and auto companies had the military industrial complex as a dog. And air service was just getting started. There were more aircraft manufacturers in the US than diesel engine hybrids. Which was basically Westinghouse and GE. Not that they weren't powerful in their own right. 5000 jet engines were more profitable than building and maintaining a partnership with GM and International.
Uh.
I digress. Cheaper. Just cheaper.
 
dericwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Part of russias surrender agreement should be total and absolute destruction of ALL russian infrastructure.  And demolition of all homes.  Make them live what they brought to ukraine.  Make them suffer.


We tried something like that as a conclusion of WWI and we got WWII from that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because Russia just built a sawmill two towns over and doesn't need the competition.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Return the favor with interest


I have been saying that since February. An army without food and fuel isn't going anywhere.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Why would they attack [thing that warring armies have attacked for super-obvious reasons as long as thing has existed]?"
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: oopsboom: but why is russia attacking ukraines railway system...

asked someone who's probably american, where railways are mostly used only to move bulk commodities and not anything anyone ever sees.  and are utterly worthless for transporting people.

The US ships tanks domestically via rail all the farking time.

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x364]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x539]
[preview.redd.it image 640x480]
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


They have to get them to the storage site somehow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
About 10 days into  the war the cable news show i watched had Zelenskiy saying their railroads were prime targets and their response was Fark no-trains will flow.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm constantly seeing these pics of the ass-end of expended missiles sitting on a lawn, usually outside a sensitive target (school, hospital, etc)

Can someone explain how this piece of the missile manages to survive the explosion relatively intact?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.