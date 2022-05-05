 Skip to content
(MSN)   Those "brutal", "elite" Chechen fighters that were touted as Putin's shock troops in Ukraine? Apparently, they are VERY good at getting themselves killed, and not much else   (msn.com)
    More: Followup, MSN  
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
They're elite troops when they're being used to attack unarmed civilians in terrorist strikes.

Outside of that, not so much.
 
Torgo_of_Manos
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Garza and the Supermutants
53 minutes ago  
I think we're all hoping that Kadyrov's Ukraine war lifespan will be measurable in single-digit Scaramuccis or, failing that, Al Qaeda #2s.
 
FormlessOne
52 minutes ago  
"Brutal" != "elite"

The thread was done in one, but I'll reiterate - "scary" only works if you're dealing with someone not inured or trained against what you're doing. They're committing war crimes against the untrained and dying against the trained. That's what you get from a gang, not a unit.
 
grimlock1972
52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're elite troops when they're being used to attack unarmed civilians in terrorist strikes.

Outside of that, not so much.


Exactly they are highly skilled in Brutality and committing war crimes and that is it.   Great if you want to frighten civilians but not much use against a properly trained and equipped military.
 
HotWingConspiracy
51 minutes ago  
I'm just praying that Elon Musk gets his wish to fight Putin.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're elite troops when they're being used to attack unarmed civilians in terrorist strikes.

Outside of that, not so much.


Exactly this--the Russians are so used to brutalizing populations that offer up almost no resistance that they've forgotten how to defend themselves against a motivated and well-supported force.  By well supported, I mean backed by something that rhymes with Plato.
 
serfdood
51 minutes ago  
I guess "shock troops" would be an accurate description if they meant shocked they're getting their asses handed to them.
 
Lord_Baull
50 minutes ago  
i just don't undestand why these Ukrainians won't just roll over and die like Trump wanted.
 
flamesfan
50 minutes ago  
The Kadyrov chechen tiktok warriors are also good at looting and committing war crimes like they did in Bucha and Irpin. Reports say that the new John Deere tractors they hauled back to Chechnia have been disabled by JD.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're elite troops when they're being used to attack unarmed civilians in terrorist strikes.

Outside of that, not so much.


This. They're basically attack dogs let off the chain to terrorize and control the populace with bloody brutal attacks.
 
Gawdzila
50 minutes ago  
Apparently the Ukrainians call them "TikTok soldiers" because they mostly film social media videos of themselves "taking" empty buildings in between committing war crimes.
 
Begoggle
50 minutes ago  
Well bye, death squads.
 
Creidiki
50 minutes ago  
You cannot expect pretorian guard to actually fight, good heavens. Emperors lose their heads for suggesting such nonsense.

They were supposed to terrorize civilian population into obedience.
 
Subtonic
49 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: [Fark user image 480x270]


They should have sent their Colombian hit squad.
 
nakmuay
49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Brutal" != "elite"

The thread was done in one, but I'll reiterate - "scary" only works if you're dealing with someone not inured or trained against what you're doing. They're committing war crimes against the untrained and dying against the trained. That's what you get from a gang, not a unit.


Remember that video clip posted ~1-2 weeks ago of these guys (supposedly) fighting.  They were in a trench with what others identified as advanced small arms but weren't using any of the technical advantages such equipment could offer.  Instead they were ducking below the trench top and just sticking the gun up and popping off rounds without really aiming.

So yeah, they're bullet absorbers Russia was counting on to kill indiscriminately.
 
lilbjorn
48 minutes ago  
They should go home a strike for Chechen independence while Russia is occupied elsewhere.
 
steklo
48 minutes ago  
Never underestimate your enemy.
 
Arkanaut
48 minutes ago  
I thought they were there to execute Putin's version of Order 227.
 
neongoats
47 minutes ago  
What do you call a bunch of dead Chechen war criminals? A good start.
 
hugadarn
47 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Pocket Ninja: They're elite troops when they're being used to attack unarmed civilians in terrorist strikes.

Outside of that, not so much.

Exactly this--the Russians are so used to brutalizing populations that offer up almost no resistance that they've forgotten how to defend themselves against a motivated and well-supported force.  By well supported, I mean backed by something that rhymes with Plato.


Well historically the only tactics the Russians use in war is attrition. Send enough meat into the grinder and it will jam up.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
47 minutes ago  
Since they're known to stay way back from the actual fighting, I figure the Chechen casualties are mostly accipurposely caused by russian troops.
 
Nirbo
46 minutes ago  
They're the best of the Russian armed forces.

It takes the conscripts TWICE as long to die

Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000
46 minutes ago  
From March 31st:  https://www.archyde.com/a-sign-behind-him-at-a-gas-station-revealed-it-kadyrov-is-not-in-ukraine/

He's a pretty-boy fraud.  He literally walks around in Prada boots.  Fascists always have a vanity problem.
media.gq.com
 
TWX
45 minutes ago  

steklo: Never underestimate your enemy.


no, but study them to determine appropriate planning and execution on your part.
 
Somaticasual
44 minutes ago  
No spirit is going to be greater than a soul who stands to lose everything...
 
Ambitwistor
44 minutes ago  
Crack suicide squad!

img.gifglobe.com
 
Epic Fap Session
43 minutes ago  
Yeah, but if you could read French newspapers like me you would know resistance is futile.
 
Armchair_Invective
42 minutes ago  
It's unfair to expect these brave soldiers to fight people who can defend themselves.
 
scanman61
42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm just praying that Elon Musk gets his wish to fight Putin.


Isn't there a SpaceX or Tesla thread somewhere for you to go spread your "wisdom"?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Well bye, death squads.


They can't even do that right. The Russian soldiers just shoot back.

Russian Soldiers Get In a Shootout With Each Other
 
Begoggle
41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: From March 31st:  https://www.archyde.com/a-sign-behind-him-at-a-gas-station-revealed-it-kadyrov-is-not-in-ukraine/

He's a pretty-boy fraud.  He literally walks around in Prada boots.  Fascists always have a vanity problem.
[media.gq.com image 850x478]


He seems to like pouches.
Was he drawn by Rob Liefeld?
 
Nirbo
40 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Begoggle: Well bye, death squads.

They can't even do that right. The Russian soldiers just shoot back.

Russian Soldiers Get In a Shootout With Each Other


Say what you will. It's a battle the Russians won.
 
The Exit Stencilist
39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: From March 31st:  https://www.archyde.com/a-sign-behind-him-at-a-gas-station-revealed-it-kadyrov-is-not-in-ukraine/

He's a pretty-boy fraud.  He literally walks around in Prada boots.  Fascists always have a vanity problem.
[media.gq.com image 850x478]


Oh, it's a jack-boot with a purse attached.
How stylish!
 
Nuc_E
39 minutes ago  

serfdood: I guess "shock troops" would be an accurate description if they meant shocked they're getting their asses handed to them.


I know John Deere has pulled shiatty moves regarding maintenance of their tractors, but as the son and grandson of men who built them for over 40 years, this makes me smile.
 
danvon
39 minutes ago  
I didn't realize it until recently, but Russia/USSR follows Zapp Brannigan's tactics.

Fark user image
 
jethroe
39 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Yeah, but if you could read French newspapers like me you would know resistance is futile.


No sir!  Ukraine is WINNING and will continue WINNING despite what the reality on the ground says.  Or what the maps show.  Ukraine's gonna WIN!
 
Nuc_E
38 minutes ago  
These Chechen fighters are nothing more than subhuman rapists, murderers and thieves.
 
Rapmaster2000
37 minutes ago  

jethroe: Epic Fap Session: Yeah, but if you could read French newspapers like me you would know resistance is futile.

No sir!  Ukraine is WINNING and will continue WINNING despite what the reality on the ground says.  Or what the maps show.  Ukraine's gonna WIN!


Russia lost 2 months ago.
 
Nuc_E
36 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: serfdood: I guess "shock troops" would be an accurate description if they meant shocked they're getting their asses handed to them.

I know John Deere has pulled shiatty moves regarding maintenance of their tractors, but as the son and grandson of men who built them for over 40 years, this makes me smile.


Oops.   Wrong quote.
 
BeansNfranks
35 minutes ago  
If Chechnya civilians find out, maybe they'll take their country back... which would be L-O-L-arious!

Putin begins invasion, starts losing, then loses a whole other country in the process, finally loses war with less than he started.

Omg i'd laugh for days.
 
flamesfan
35 minutes ago  

jethroe: Epic Fap Session: Yeah, but if you could read French newspapers like me you would know resistance is futile.

No sir!  Ukraine is WINNING and will continue WINNING despite what the reality on the ground says.  Or what the maps show.  Ukraine's gonna WIN!


That's a good one Jethroe. What else has Lavrov told you to say for your rubles?
 
TWX
35 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: These Chechen fighters are nothing more than subhuman rapists, murderers and thieves.


Rape, murder, and theft are very human.
 
WTP 2
35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mr. Shabooboo
32 minutes ago  
The Russian "troops" have been biatching about them since the beginning..Some of the
phone calls and leaks from the captured guys say that these bozos only show up to sit on the edge of
the battle or show up after the fighting is done, walk around just after it's over, picking over the dead bodies and through the ruins for things to steal, making videos..That's about it..

You notice those clowns are always perfectly clean too..Not so much as a scuff on their boots or
dirt on their gear..Because they DON'T DO ANYTHING...Except mug for the camera for their videos..of course.
 
mrparks
31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: From March 31st:  https://www.archyde.com/a-sign-behind-him-at-a-gas-station-revealed-it-kadyrov-is-not-in-ukraine/

He's a pretty-boy fraud.  He literally walks around in Prada boots.  Fascists always have a vanity problem.
[media.gq.com image 850x478]


....kind of racist that those boots come with an ankle monitor already attached.
 
steklo
31 minutes ago  
I can see how it unfolded....

Putin is talking to his generals...

Putin: So, are our troops ready to invade Ukraine? It should take a week right?
General: Sir, our troops have been training for years for invasion. I have every confidence Ukraine will be in our grasp very quickly. Our soldiers are up and ready for the task at hand.


(knowing full well their Army was a bunch of loosers who couldn't tie their own combat boots but ya know, when Putin asks a question, you always say yes to him.)
 
jethroe
30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: jethroe: Epic Fap Session: Yeah, but if you could read French newspapers like me you would know resistance is futile.

No sir!  Ukraine is WINNING and will continue WINNING despite what the reality on the ground says.  Or what the maps show.  Ukraine's gonna WIN!

Russia lost 2 months ago.


LOL

Look at a map.  And read reports on how they've destroyed rails and roads to prevent Western arms from getting to the East in Ukraine.  And again, look at a map of Russian takeovers.

But whatever, this is a Fark Russia/Ukraine thread.  It's not about facts or reality, it's about pudgy little armchair warriors celebrating any Tweet or declaration from the US State Dept or Ukrainian State Dept as 100% truth and fact.  Eating that shiat up like a, well, pudgy armchair warrior.

Y'all are gonna be just devastated when your narrative crumbles and what's left of Ukraine is a shattered, broken country with no sea access and billions of dollars in damage.

And then the IMF and the World Bank will swoop in and, well, you know how that turns out.
 
Rock Krenn
29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm just praying that Elon Musk gets his wish to fight Putin.


Why? Did Elon buy a company that developed a revolutionary new "Putin Fighting Technology"?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.