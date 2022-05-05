 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Bangkok?   (uk.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, French chef, Cambodia, business rival, Thailand, Bangkok, wife, argument, sausages  
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Millennials?
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Naturally.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Murray Head - One Night In Bangkok "From CHESS"
Youtube rgc_LRjlbTU
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thai Fighters aiming for their exhaust ports?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wtf yahoo wants moar data again
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Covid
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If that's the headline you're going with, start by checking the movements of the food critic's ultra-loyal and loving assistant.

/Yes, that's a spoiler.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Apparently the victims were not careful with their company.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: wtf yahoo wants moar data again


They got rid of the index.  They got rid of the chat client.  They got rid of the answers forum.  It's all they got left.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: If that's the headline you're going with, start by checking the movements of the food critic's ultra-loyal and loving assistant.

/Yes, that's a spoiler.


A bomb? A bomb!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Airport turnstiles?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You said sausage. Bangcock!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rgc_LRjlbTU]


I see your original Murray Head version and raise you the priceless Mike Tyson karaoke rendition
Mike Tyson - One Night in bangkok (official video)
Youtube o0JzBIUOfZ8
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: gameshowhost: wtf yahoo wants moar data again

They got rid of the index.  They got rid of the chat client.  They got rid of the answers forum.  It's all they got left.


ah
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dr. Cardiovascular Disease, and his accomplice Monosodium Glutamate
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
