Look, "scientists" let's not start cetacean kink-shaming okay? Love is love
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My anaconda don't want none unless you got fins, hun.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that...dolphin beastiality?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given the number of things the alleged researchers find perplexing about this dolphin behavior, they either don't know much about dolphins or I wouldn't want to be left alone in a room with them. Which is also good advice about dolphins.
 
Nullav
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We already know dolphins are pretty smart on paper. We're pretty smart on paper too, and we do a lot of stupid shiat. If these researchers had any decency, they would've just closed the door and walked away.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Is that...dolphin beastiality?


Hey!  "Interspecies erotica," farko.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A case of playful interaction between Bolivian River Dolphins with a Beni Anaconda.

I'm doubting that snake felt that way.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey!
What happens between a man and his shellfish is between him, god, and the series of mental health professionals that won't be able to help....
 
maxheck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: My anaconda don't want none unless you got fins, hun.


Don't want none if it ain't got buns, hon!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i submitted this hoours ago with a non-better headline
 
