 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Yeah, in a steel mill. You know, fightin' in a steel mill offers a lot of difficulties. Number one being, you're fightin' in a steel mill   (wcax.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Russia, Ukraine, Russian forces, Belarus, vital Ukrainian port, Russian people, city's last-ditch defenders, Heavy fighting  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2022 at 7:55 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The defenders will "stand till the end. They only hope for a miracle," Kateryna Prokopenko said after speaking by phone to her husband, a leader of the steel plant defenders. "They won't surrender."

That's pretty metal.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That electrician better hope his identity isn't discovered.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can hear you all feverishly poring through your "Terminator" image folders.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Clip from Russian state media explaining why they had to liberate a steel mill.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: I can hear you all feverishly poring through your "Terminator" image folders.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If there are piles of slag lying about simply add some explosives to make for some nice shrapnel bombs.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: Clip from Russian state media explaining why they had to liberate a steel mill.

[i.makeagif.com image 400x300]


Came here for this. Bravo.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"NSFW"

"...factory that makes sparks (45 sec mark)"

Patton Oswalt - 80s Metal
Youtube xs4v-zexx8M
 
Yakk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am really sad for the the people trapped in there.

/fark facists
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If there are piles of slag lying about simply add some explosives to make for some nice shrapnel bombs.


Simply shooting into the slag will create shrapnel.

IMHO, this is when Russia uses chemical weapons. Brought in secretly, and released in the factory to kill anyone still inside. Putin has the factory blown up to hide the bodies.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: I can hear you all feverishly poring through your "Terminator" image folders.


Why you gotta call me out like that
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.