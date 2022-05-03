 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Middle school art teacher fired after identifying herself as pansexual, allowing students "to draw any type of flag they chose ... expressing who they are." Apparently no student drew Confederate flags   (nbc-2.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't approve of sex with cookware.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're going to successfully explain to the right-wingers that their "Don't Say Gay" bills are trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist (teachers discussing their sexuality with their students), it would help if that wasn't in fact happening.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I can't approve of sex with cookware.


assuming GOP levels of projection, this means there's a skillet hidden in your garage that is all kinds of filthy.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've had the kids draw pro rape and pro slavery flags. Automatic teacher of the year award.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I can't approve of sex with cookware.


Prude, I ply my tri-ply ALL THE TIME
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Should've had the kids draw pro rape and pro slavery flags. Automatic teacher of the year award.


What, GQPflags you mean?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: EvilEgg: I can't approve of sex with cookware.

assuming GOP levels of projection, this means there's a skillet hidden in your garage that is all kinds of filthy.


It's called "seasoning your pans." Duh
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I can't approve of sex with cookware.


Yeah. That's what the mistress is for.

/flees
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


How are you so sure they were hetero if they didn't talk about it?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


Also, because it assumed.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also fark whatever parents got mad over some flags being drawn.  This is something that absolutely be addressed in Middle School.  That's the age where you NEED to let kids know it's okay to be you, and that people like different things.

The fact that they shut it down is what the Don't Say Gay bill wanted, just ostracize and shove everyone who isn't hetero firmly in the closet.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good ol' Florida. Where you can pay for and traffic a teen for sex with a congressman, but god forbid you ask the teen what they're into
 
virgo47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall


How you know a Nazi is lying
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


because those were the days where we pretended everyone abstained from sex until they were married.  and anyone who didnt was going to hell.

and also the days where like 10-15% of girls had a kid before they were 18.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Karma Chameleon: Should've had the kids draw pro rape and pro slavery flags. Automatic teacher of the year award.

What, GQPflags you mean?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.

Why is this difficult to understand?


Really?  Never had a teacher say they loved their spouse before?  Weird.  Maybe you should have paid more attention in school.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


understand what?
how is what you said relevant?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my type, but I guess everyone has a fetish

media.sciencephoto.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are a hate group.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


Then how did you know they were heterosexual? Could they have mentioned spouses or perhaps responded to questions from students? The hysterical right acting like someone mentioning their same-sex spouse is the same thing as giving blowjob instructions is out of control. When will they start using common sense?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, now somebody has standing.

I assume the lawyers are calling non-stop.

/she is going to be a very wealthy teacher
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School has certainly changed since the 90s. There was no point when I was in middle school that any student was going to ask a teacher about their sexuality. And if they did, the teacher would probably send them to the councilor's office instead of answering because that's a landmine.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


makes me think you secretly want to do unspeakable things to a whisk
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying


as a matter of public safety - if you did something noteworthy enough to be on goddamn cable news and then at ANY POINT IN YOUR LIFE you no longer recall it...you should be involuntarily committed to a mental institution.  you are a danger to others due to your dementia.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Karma Chameleon: Should've had the kids draw pro rape and pro slavery flags. Automatic teacher of the year award.

What, GQPflags you mean?


There is one in Florida that is kind of a mash up of the rebel flag, don't tread on me, a big Qanon Q, the American flag and a pirate flag!

Honestly it's like what?!! Was someone high at the flag factory playing with Photoshop layers when some customer came in wearing hundreds of Trump heads on a t-shirt quietly weeping and then screaming "I must have that flag for my coal roller right now!!!"

Wait! No two flags like that and one with that red white and blue punisher skull!!!

Classy!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least get into the teacher union first. My teacher never talked about their sexuality, but it was known that one was a gay male and the other was lesbian. We never even thought to talk about it.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: School has certainly changed since the 90s. There was no point when I was in middle school that any student was going to ask a teacher about their sexuality. And if they did, the teacher would probably send them to the councilor's office instead of answering because that's a landmine.


You never had teachers talk about their spouses?  Because that happens all the time, and if you have only straight example of teachers most kids see it's pretty damn obvious what that does to LGBTQ kids.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


They aren't wrong either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any acknowledgment that not everyone is straight and white in Florida schools will be met with punishment... farking fascists
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Brain Hurts: Really? Never had a teacher say they loved their spouse before?


I know for damned sure none of my teachers told me that they "preferred the company of" the opposite sex.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: School has certainly changed since the 90s. There was no point when I was in middle school that any student was going to ask a teacher about their sexuality. And if they did, the teacher would probably send them to the councilor's office instead of answering because that's a landmine.


Thank farking Christ, a lot more people in this thread are being reasonable about this than I'd have ever expected.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


I very clearly recall several teachers who made mention of their (hetero) husband or wife.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


Except when talking about their wives and husband's. But only the "bible" husdbands and wives. Other teachers were fired.

They were also fired if they took a second job at a bar, were caught going to the porno store.

But yes, never in human history before this last year have teachers discussed these things.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying



Hillary is a Nazi?

Clinton Claims "I Don't Recall" 21 Times In Lawsuit About Her Use Of A Secret Server
Youtube pimKOt8Sny4
 
h0tsauce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: School has certainly changed since the 90s. There was no point when I was in middle school that any student was going to ask a teacher about their sexuality. And if they did, the teacher would probably send them to the councilor's office instead of answering because that's a landmine.


Really? No student ever asked a teacher about a boyfriend/girlfriend/wife/husband? No teacher ever mentioned it? Or did it just not stand out in your memory after 20 years because it's not a big deal to talk about your sexual orientation if that orientation is "straight"? Because I know all my teachers were perfectly fine talking about their sexual orientation and partners. They didn't use those words, but it's still what they were doing when they talked about their pregnancy, or their kids, or when the new teacher was asked if she had a boyfriend.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying

[Fark user image image 425x283]


are you trying to post the gif?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: I don't recall my heterosexual teachers talking to our classes about their sexual preference for members of the opposite sex.  Probably because it was not the purpose of their job and had NOTHING to do with the subject they were teaching.  

Why is this difficult to understand?


This is an art teacher. They're expected to be different.
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying


Nazi?  Really?  The Russians throw around that word to justify their obscene, unjustifiable violence in Ukraine.  I can't help but think leftists here in the US are quite the same.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying

as a matter of public safety - if you did something noteworthy enough to be on goddamn cable news and then at ANY POINT IN YOUR LIFE you no longer recall it...you should be involuntarily committed to a mental institution.  you are a danger to others due to your dementia.


ahem.... see above, re: Hillary.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

retrobruce: virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying


Hillary is a Nazi?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pimKOt8Sny4]


21 times?  MTG says those are rookie numbers, she said a variant of that twenty-one times in the fifteen minutes I watched.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

h0tsauce: Because I know all my teachers were perfectly fine talking about their sexual orientation and partners.


I think you're lying.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had an elementary school teacher get married and change her name while I was there. She was grooming me for heterosexuality!
 
rpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: My Brain Hurts: Really? Never had a teacher say they loved their spouse before?

I know for damned sure none of my teachers told me that they "preferred the company of" the opposite sex.


Really? You never called any of your teachers "Mrs."?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

garron: virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying

Nazi?  Really?  The Russians throw around that word to justify their obscene, unjustifiable violence in Ukraine.  I can't help but think leftists here in the US are quite the same.


we have a rightist in our midst
 
Malenfant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

garron: virgo47: garron: I don't recall

How you know a Nazi is lying

Nazi?  Really?  The Russians throw around that word to justify their obscene, unjustifiable violence in Ukraine.  I can't help but think leftists here in the US are quite the same.


We don't have much in the way of leftists in America. We do have a fascist radicalized-right that took over the Republican party. Maybe you're too close to the problem to see it, since you use their reality-distorting language.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Theeng: HotWingConspiracy: School has certainly changed since the 90s. There was no point when I was in middle school that any student was going to ask a teacher about their sexuality. And if they did, the teacher would probably send them to the councilor's office instead of answering because that's a landmine.

You never had teachers talk about their spouses?

Because that happens all the time, and if you have only straight example of teachers most kids see it's pretty damn obvious what that does to LGBTQ kids.


Maybe? I don't recall specifically because I wouldn't have cared about their personal lives at all and certainly not about their sexuality. Useless information for 13 year old me, I'm just here for the grades.

But like I said, it has certainly changed.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

12349876: I had an elementary school teacher get married and change her name while I was there. She was grooming me for heterosexuality!


One of my teachers got pregnant. It was public satanic propaganda!
 
