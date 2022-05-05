 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   America has a big dam problem   (ktla.com)
    Dam, Reservoir, San Diego County, California, clay dam, Flood, high-hazard dams, Failure, growing list of dams  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got one I'm rebuilding. Lot of stone. But I studied them in new england
 
Herbal Space Program
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh well, King Manchin has decreed it is of little import. Enjoy drowning or whatever, America.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And bridges, and roads, and medical and every other part of our infrastructure.
 
soupafi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But taxes are theft and government is always evil and let the free market sort it out and blah blah blah yada yada yada.
 
tfresh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$3B for dams.. Joe just earmarked that much for lithium so we know where that lies in priority.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trained beavers.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We obviously need to put more beavers to work.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn.....Damndamn!
Youtube XyvlqU7y_Xc
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fear not, America's leaders are on it...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can think of 4 dams out here that deliberately need to be knocked down.
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dam prices are too dam high!
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But they aren't going to fix them. They're going to hem and haw and ignore the issue until they fail and then whine about how someone else should have spearheaded repairing them.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This stuff is always a self-fulfilling prophesy. Public officials say government is inefficient and experts aren't actually experts, so they cut or deny funding for important public projects, and then when the infrastructure fails they get to say, "See? Government is inefficient and those experts failed us!"

For many public officials, this is by design.

Public infrastructure is by far one of the most basic things virtually every sane person agrees government can and should handle, yet we can't even manage that -- not because government is inherently broken, but because the human monkey wrenches in the system work to ensure it never works as well as it should.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: I can think of 4 dams out here that deliberately need to be knocked down.


Hoover
Glen Canyon

What are the other 2?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too bad their failure only is a threat to lives. They should be more like banks, then they'd get bailed out.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fake news! The TRILLION DOLLAR infrastructure bill foxed everything forever!


/Centrists, this is what you sound like
//You lnow.who.you are
/// And what, you contemptible scum
 
