 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from OMD, Eurythmics, Love & Rockets, and +++CARRIER LOST+++. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #339. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
56
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 May 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'ello everyone
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenos tardes a todos!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by on this dreary (in Seattle) "Friday"!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jazz just seems like the right way to start waking up. Hopefully SCNW can hand off to himself w/o screwing up ;)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Jazz just seems like the right way to start waking up. Hopefully SCNW can hand off to himself w/o screwing up ;)


Should be okay as long as he doesn't look himself in the eye. I hear you're not supposed to do that with your doppelgänger.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Jazz just seems like the right way to start waking up. Hopefully SCNW can hand off to himself w/o screwing up ;)

Should be okay as long as he doesn't look himself in the eye. I hear you're not supposed to do that with your doppelgänger.


Eh, close enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been in "Heaven 17" Mode lately, and I broken again?

Heaven 17 - Penthouse And Pavement
Youtube 33W3kMS2vp0
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good afternoon folks!
The sun has started shining after a thunderstorm so it must be a good afternoon.

DJ Jazz is doing very fine. I hope Mr. DJ will be so kind and pass it on to him.
Not looking in the eye, of course.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have I missed anything yet?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Have I missed anything yet?


Not much. The other DJ not looking in the eye.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wtf?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: wtf?


wot?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay, I wasn't dreaming, I did hear Duran Duran here. (Rio is still my fav album)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does that mean we'll be hearing Carly Simon today?
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goddammit. I'm late and I missed Friends of mine. I'll admit it: I was a Duranie back in 1982 when I was eleven years old. They were my first favorite band.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dolly is a national treasure :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before


only once, on the April Fool's show
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Does that mean we'll be hearing Carly Simon today?


Don't be so vain to expect that.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes! Eurythmics? In RHOF? Really?

I don't really care but it's nice. The only time I was interested it was when The Cure were inducted. Well.. Yeah....
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before

only once, on the April Fool's show


And it was A View To A Kill?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Goddammit. I'm late and I missed Friends of mine. I'll admit it: I was a Duranie back in 1982 when I was eleven years old. They were my first favorite band.


i love them and would play their early stuff all the time were i allowed
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before

only once, on the April Fool's show


Haven't you played Skin Trade on not the April Fool's show?
I know Power Station gets the odd outing, but pretty sure some DD has happened.
Or maybe it was a crazy dream
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The costume design for the video is tons of fun:

There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) (Remastered)
Youtube RCdneDxFRYQ
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jonathan_L: Goddammit. I'm late and I missed Friends of mine. I'll admit it: I was a Duranie back in 1982 when I was eleven years old. They were my first favorite band.

i love them and would play their early stuff all the time were i allowed


I'll tell anyone who'll listen (usually my wife, who's tired of hearing it) that John Taylor is one of the most underrated bassists in pop music history.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before

only once, on the April Fool's show

And it was A View To A Kill?


Skin Trade
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Does that mean we'll be hearing Carly Simon today?


Casting my vote for Harry Belafonte. I'll bet you haven't lived until you've seen calypso penguins.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before

only once, on the April Fool's show

Haven't you played Skin Trade on not the April Fool's show?
I know Power Station gets the odd outing, but pretty sure some DD has happened.
Or maybe it was a crazy dream


I've played PS and Arcadia.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

Arcadia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

Arcadia.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Pretty sure we've heard Duran Duran on pF before

only once, on the April Fool's show

And it was A View To A Kill?

Skin Trade


That was a subtle hint.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

Arcadia.

[Fark user image 259x194]


Not only have I not heard that name in a long time, I didn't even remember that name, and don't remember how I feel about them.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh hells yeah :)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ooh!  Concrete Blonde!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Penguin bullet!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did not know they had any other songs
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Dolly is a national treasure :)


Agreed!
She tried to not accept the induction, as she feels she's not really "Rock and Roll"; but didn't want to cause hurt feelings and will now accept the honor.
This is how empathic, classy people act.
... and no, I'm NOT being sarcastic.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
L&R <3
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
L&R!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Did not know they had any other songs


you and 99.99% of the world
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: L&R <3


i regret I have but one smart to give...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nesher: djslowdive: Dolly is a national treasure :)

Agreed!
She tried to not accept the induction, as she feels she's not really "Rock and Roll"; but didn't want to cause hurt feelings and will now accept the honor.
This is how empathic, classy people act.
... and no, I'm NOT being sarcastic.


I also think she could take that real slim fella in a fight
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.