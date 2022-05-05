 Skip to content
Russia expels Danish diplomats. Strudel diplomats, baklava diplomats and cannoli diplomats put on notice
25
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor diplomats, having to go back to a first world country where their families live.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking food poisoning a third into reading the headline
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly BS - Bakery Suppression.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these Danish diplomats have an easier trip home than some others I could name.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caddyshack Chevy Chase
Youtube DsqvVCm7VqY
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Russian side noted that the "openly anti-Russian policy" of the kingdom causes serious damage to bilateral relations."

Well, that's kinda what the Kingdom of Denmark was going for. So yeah.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a lager... but mmmmmm
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "The Russian side noted that the "openly anti-Russian policy" of the kingdom causes serious damage to bilateral relations."

Well, that's kinda what the Kingdom of Denmark was going for. So yeah.


Denmark is a kingdom?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice this happened after the thread about Danish Hot Dogs appeared on the Food tab today. That can't be a coincidence.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Ketchuponsteak: "The Russian side noted that the "openly anti-Russian policy" of the kingdom causes serious damage to bilateral relations."

Well, that's kinda what the Kingdom of Denmark was going for. So yeah.

Denmark is a kingdom?


They have a queen, so, yes?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: bigdog1960: Ketchuponsteak: "The Russian side noted that the "openly anti-Russian policy" of the kingdom causes serious damage to bilateral relations."

Well, that's kinda what the Kingdom of Denmark was going for. So yeah.

Denmark is a kingdom?

They have a queen, so, yes?


Is it like an Ice Queen?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm getting Hungary.
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expel the Danish. Keep the Cannoli.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Ketchuponsteak: "The Russian side noted that the "openly anti-Russian policy" of the kingdom causes serious damage to bilateral relations."

Well, that's kinda what the Kingdom of Denmark was going for. So yeah.

Denmark is a kingdom?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrvC5sel8s8

Yep, and our queen is a direct descentant of the king that united all of Denmark and Norway under himself, and converted Denmark to Christianity.

Also Denmark has to first flag, it fell from the heavens in the 12th century when we was kicking some Russian ass. It fell in Talinn, now Latvia, the city formed after the victory.
 
alienated
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: [Fark user image image 162x311]
It's a lager... but mmmmmm


It's pretty good but I personally like the Davy Brown better. I have not had a Figueroa MTN beer or ale that I have not enjoyed. On topic , Slava Urkaini and fark russia
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, waittaminnit.

Let's have a contest amongst nations. Who can host expelled diplomats the best? I'd give the French and the Japanese the best opportunity.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Expelled with one swipe of the bear claw.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something's rotten here..
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eat Me, I'm a Danish
Youtube 4ukrCvhxP2g
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Also Denmark has to first flag, it fell from the heavens in the 12th century when we was kicking some Russian ass. It fell in Talinn, now Latvia, the city formed after the victory.


Actually, Tallinn is in Estonia...neighbors with Latvia along the scenic Baltic invasion route!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Poor diplomats, having to go back to a first world country where their families live.


the wife and kids didn't get a dacha with an outhouse?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DsqvVCm7VqY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=65&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


dutdutdutdutdutdut

buhbuhbuhbuhbuhbuh

nn-n--n-n-n-n-n-n
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mussel Shoals: Ketchuponsteak: Also Denmark has to first flag, it fell from the heavens in the 12th century when we was kicking some Russian ass. It fell in Talinn, now Latvia, the city formed after the victory.

Actually, Tallinn is in Estonia...neighbors with Latvia along the scenic Baltic invasion route!


Well, uhm, I hope I didn't offend anyone from Estonia or Latvia, you're both great.
 
