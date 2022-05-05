 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   Cruise ship heading to Alaska says they kicked off all the Covid-positive passengers, so locals have nothing to worry about beyond the usual Norovirus, sewage dumping, and dead whales stuck to the bow   (juneauempire.com) divider line
11
    More: Unlikely, Cruise ship, Cruise line, Holland America Line, Carnival Cruise Lines, Ship, ship COVID-19 outbreak en route, number of COVID cases, Carnival Spirit  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the ship is Covid free? Just like the White House Correspondent's dinner?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't want plaque rats running in the streets.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 507x362]


That was my work PC's desktop picture for a few years.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Just don't want plaque rats running in the streets.


That's the risk you take when you don't floss.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egads, MIami to Juneau?  Ship must be crawling with boomers.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you take "cruises" you're pretty stupid anyhow.
They need to sink all these things.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: Just don't want plaque rats running in the streets.


Mynd you, halitøsis kan be pretty nasti...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Egads, MIami to Juneau?  Ship must be crawling with boomers.


Further supporting evidence: it's a cruise ship.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if i was the Alaskan official who got to make the call i would not let that ship dock at all.    Even if i was over ruled by the Governor or the legislature i would at least know i made the right call.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.