(Daily Mail)   Looks like speeder bikes and hunter-killers are just around the corner   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 May 2022 at 8:25 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I don't believe in forests
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Kinda cool I guess. Don't know that I'd call that "high speed" though.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cumulative hum is petrifying, but the objects looks generated and composited. Maybe they're not. Maybe it's not fake and the character of digital recording and compression to bring it to my browser, but it looks fake.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different group, but similar concept and with more technical explanation:

Learning High-Speed Flight in the Wild (Science Robotics, 2021)
Youtube m89bNn6RFoQ
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone racing: First-person view (FPV)
Youtube bR4Gq9qfpnM


Drone racing looks like it would be fun.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: [YouTube video: Drone racing: First-person view (FPV)]


GUNSHIP - The Drone Racers
Youtube 3kOWOAi5_2o
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh no, I've accidentally spilled my loose, fine threads across the area...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hunter-seekers.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bR4Gq9qfpnM]

Drone racing looks like it would be fun.


For real. I've been meaning for a while to scrounge together some parts and a decent HMD to build my way into the hobby. I'm sure just the sense of speed from piloting a tiny bird-mech through the trees would be wild enough to make me feel better about it.

/One of these days.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Human Dude
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like Half Life Manhacks.
 
