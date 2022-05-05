 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Russia: Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M. Ukraine: Behold the smoldering wreck of your most advanced tank, the T-90M   (nypost.com) divider line
113
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 down, 99 to go?
 
faptown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send more tanks
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when's that piece of vaporware the Armata making an appearance?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said I was crazy to send a tank to the Ukraine but I sent the T-90m anyway. They blew it up. So I sent the T-91m, the blew it up and used it for tractor parts. Now the T-92, no blown up too.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: when's that piece of vaporware the Armata making an appearance?


They're trying to find a tractor to tow it to the front, but every time one gets close the tank starts screaming.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean, who could guess that the first Russian T-90M would be hunted down within days after their much-advertised deployment to Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast," he wrote.

After heavily advertising it's deployment?  Everyone could have guessed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the elite tanks failed, and the super elite tanks failed, but just wait until they send in the super-duper-elite tanks.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAYRAKTAR!
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The T90 is still a variant of the old-skool T-72B.  Although the T-90M had some significant upgrades to the T-72's weak points (turret ammo carousel armor, improved fire control system, better ERA plates), apparently that just wasn't enough.

The new hotness, the T-14 Armata, is in procurement hell and will most likely not be deployed in this conflict.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not their most advanced tank- that's the T-14 Armata.

Sadly, they'd need to borrow some tractors from Ukraine to tow them into battle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Ukraine really needs is a good long range missile that can land right on top of the Kremlin.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great advertisement for future arms sales.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tanks
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jethroe: 1 down, 99 to go?


Possibly far less than that, maybe even as low as 40 something.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: "I mean, who could guess that the first Russian T-90M would be hunted down within days after their much-advertised deployment to Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast," he wrote.

After heavily advertising it's deployment?  Everyone could have guessed.


The US DOD has probably been sending on-the-hour updates on that T-90's location to the Ukrainians every since it was loaded onto the rail-car on its way toward the border.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, reality, could've gone with a better headline:

Russia: Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M. Ukraine: Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M.

Ah well. I guess there were no nearby tractors.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing this will never get old or boring
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm just posting this picture of the KMS Bismarck sinking for no particular reason.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


/bootstrappy patritoc jungle by Randy Newman
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The T-90 has many improved features including has two heavy gauge hook loops in the front which allows for much smoother tractor towing.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infantry patrols around tanks? We ain't go time for that, just send 'em in they'll be fine.
 
peter21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that tank's... running on empty.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the russians get the wreck back, or did some three-letter agency get ahold of it?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: The T90 is still a variant of the old-skool T-72B.  Although the T-90M had some significant upgrades to the T-72's weak points (turret ammo carousel armor, improved fire control system, better ERA plates), apparently that just wasn't enough.

The new hotness, the T-14 Armata, is in procurement hell and will most likely not be deployed in this conflict.


They planned to have 2,300 by 2020.  They are believed to have 20.  6D chess.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the 'M' stand for?  Mangled?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Infantry patrols around tanks? We ain't go time for that, just send 'em in they'll be fine.


"Combined arms"? That's just synchronised waving right?
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well bye T90M, tanks for the memories, we'll always have that special time a missile detonated the ammo compartment.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: Damn it, reality, could've gone with a better headline:

Russia: Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M. Ukraine: Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M.

Ah well. I guess there were no nearby tractors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: It's not their most advanced tank- that's the T-14 Armata.

Sadly, they'd need to borrow some tractors from Ukraine to tow them into battle.

[Fark user image 850x441]


they said the driver who was a noobie conscript hit the emergency brake by accident and they couldn't turn it off to get going again.
not sure what to believe here, why use a noob conscript driver or if the damn thing just doesn't work as advertised.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It'll buff out.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Zenith: Glockenspiel Hero: It's not their most advanced tank- that's the T-14 Armata.

Sadly, they'd need to borrow some tractors from Ukraine to tow them into battle.

[Fark user image 850x441]

they said the driver who was a noobie conscript hit the emergency brake by accident and they couldn't turn it off to get going again.
not sure what to believe here, why use a noob conscript driver or if the damn thing just doesn't work as advertised.


Whynotboth.jpg
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wage0048: The US DOD has probably been sending on-the-hour updates on that T-90's location to the Ukrainians every since it was loaded onto the rail-car on its way toward the border.


Say, whatever happened to JSTARS?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As usual a few thousand dollar missile beats the multimillion dollar XYZ. But the NEXT one will do better so spend more.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elchupacabra: wage0048: The US DOD has probably been sending on-the-hour updates on that T-90's location to the Ukrainians every since it was loaded onto the rail-car on its way toward the border.

Say, whatever happened to JSTARS?


Having a party with Rivet Joint in creating the largest SIGINT archive for a long time.
 
groverpm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article headline: "Russia reportedly loses most advanced tank during fighting in Ukraine"

Did they just make the one?
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: It'll buff out.

[nypost.com image 850x589]


Not pictured: Ukranian lumbering off muttering "...puny tank".
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
T-90M tank
Javelin Tested
Ukraine approved
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And that is why many modern tanks store all of their ammo in separate compartments equipped with blowout panels.  Ready racks are efficient, but dangerous.
 
jethroe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zbtop: jethroe: 1 down, 99 to go?

Possibly far less than that, maybe even as low as 40 something.


Pretty sure the article said they have 100.  But, you know, NY Post?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zenith: Glockenspiel Hero: It's not their most advanced tank- that's the T-14 Armata.

Sadly, they'd need to borrow some tractors from Ukraine to tow them into battle.

[Fark user image 850x441]

they said the driver who was a noobie conscript hit the emergency brake by accident and they couldn't turn it off to get going again.
not sure what to believe here, why use a noob conscript driver or if the damn thing just doesn't work as advertised.


Either way it malfunctioned.  Either the driver error was a cover story (total mechanical failure) or the emergency brake he applied wasn't able to be disengaged (mechanical failure brought on by drunk Russian)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: And that is why many modern tanks store all of their ammo in separate compartments equipped with blowout panels.  Ready racks are efficient, but dangerous.


The Russians love their autoloaders. Eliminates a crewmember and increase the fire speed. Only issue is that the magazine is sitting in the turret. Nobody ever shoots at the turrets do they?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iToad: Did the russians get the wreck back, or did some three-letter agency get ahold of it?


They only get it back after paying the towing and impound fee, plus court costs.  If you've ever dealt with city towing you know what a pain that is.
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: "I mean, who could guess that the first Russian T-90M would be hunted down within days after their much-advertised deployment to Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast," he wrote.

After heavily advertising it's deployment?  Everyone could have guessed.


Apparently it's not only British sarcasm that's lost on Americans.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only about 100 99 models are currently in service, according to estimates.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In all reality, what are they upgrading on these tanks besides crossing out the previous model number and writing in the new one?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: It's not their most advanced tank- that's the T-14 Armata.

Sadly, they'd need to borrow some tractors from Ukraine to tow them into battle.

[Fark user image 850x441]


everything you need to know about that tank:

"At least seven T-14 Armata tanks appeared in the 2015 and 2016 Moscow Victory Day parade, five in 2017 and 2018. Four were anticipated in promotional materials in advance of the 2019 parade"
 
