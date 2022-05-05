 Skip to content
(DW)   Condom-piercing woman gets her comeuppance. Not a euphemism   (dw.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sauce.  Goose.  Gander
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a guy I knew in SoCal. His then GF got pregnant and said it was his. He told her that unless she had broken into the sperm bank where he had multiple deposits, she was lying. This was before genetic testing was available, but it was real obvious when the kid was born.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She should be forcibly sterilized. That would seem to be a fair punishment for someone who thinks it is ok to forcibly de-sterilize another.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

natazha: Reminds me of a guy I knew in SoCal. His then GF got pregnant and said it was his. He told her that unless she had broken into the sperm bank where he had multiple deposits, she was lying. This was before genetic testing was available, but it was real obvious when the kid was born.


warehousestories.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A six-month, suspended sentence on a sexual assault charge.

Yeah, they really threw away the key on that one.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: She should be forcibly sterilized. That would seem to be a fair punishment for someone who thinks it is ok to forcibly de-sterilize another.


If this happened in the U.S. nothing would happen to her, but the guy would be on the hook for 20% or so of his paycheck for the next 18 years.

She belongs in prison.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
tallwriter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: A court in western Germany found a woman guilty of sexual assault and handed her a six-month suspended sentence for purposefully damaging her partner's condoms

Sounds about right. Same kid gloves as are commonly seen for adult women who rape young boys.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The important test didn't happen yet, she failed to get pregnant, but this is a start.  Be even better if they tossed her in jail, and put her on the sex offender registry, like that guy in Canada.

The big test will be in the future when a court has to decide if a rapist should have custody of the child. By all rights they shouldn't being that they'll be in jail and on the sex offender registry.
 
benelane
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Might explain why I found those needles jabbed into my wallet years ago whilst dating a blond.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So she didn't get pregnant, but told him that she had tried to get knocked up by damaging her condoms.  She deserves to be jailed for stupidity.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
you can just get an abortion...oh, wait...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
