 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   The first rule of False Name Club is: Don't tell the cops you're "Tyler Durden"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Felony, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Todd Michael Burns, grand theft, Police, Crime, vehicle stop  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neofonz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He used have used Robert Paulson
 
neofonz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neofonz: He used have used Robert Paulson


Should have used. Dammit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Telling the police you're Tyler Durden plays just fine if you're going for a diminished capacity defense.   In many states, this will get you taken to a psyche ward for observation.  You may ultimately be charged, but if they're busy and your offense was insignificant, you're just as likely to be discharged w/out further action.  Your goal when suffering an unavoidable interaction with the police is to exit that interaction without paperwork, if playing crazy helps you in that, more power to you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 McCool!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like the kind of guy who thinks the point of Fight Club is that fight clubs are cool.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heywood Jablowme doesn't play well with the cops
 
wiredroach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or you might wind up getting a.... a LEAD SALAD!
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Heywood Jablowme doesn't play well with the cops


Gene Masseth does though.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"What's your name?"
"Puddin' Tane. Want to ask me again?"
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My alias has always been Mike Rotchburns. The ladies love it.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He hasn't been arrested like that since grade school.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have to admit, dumb tattoos aside- and I'm not saying I'm asking him to prom or anything- dude doesn't look that bad for a meth-head.

And judging by that mug shot, he clearly enjoys his work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He could've used Meth McMethyface

This woman has even a better name

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My go to is Armand duPlessis.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They call me, Tater Salad.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was Angel in Rock and Roll High School, Angel Dust.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Telling the police you're Tyler Durden plays just fine if you're going for a diminished capacity defense.   In many states, this will get you taken to a psyche ward for observation.  You may ultimately be charged, but if they're busy and your offense was insignificant, you're just as likely to be discharged w/out further action.  Your goal when suffering an unavoidable interaction with the police is to exit that interaction without paperwork, if playing crazy helps you in that, more power to you.


Unless of course they decide to keep you in the for profit system and you have no way out since you weren't actually given a time bound sentence.
 
baronm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Keyser Soze says hi!
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's always *A* fake name, never *YOUR* fake name.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.