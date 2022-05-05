 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ukraine's success rate in bagging Russian generals *might* have something to do with real-time US intel sharing   (msn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking good.
I hope so.

We should also completely dox ALL Russian military soldiers in Ukraine ranking higher than private/conscript.

I mean like financial data, account numbers, passwords, nude photos of their wives on their phones, porn history etc. ALL OF IT.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP is probably furious about it.
 
v2micca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let me fetch my fainting couch.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 480x270]


It's the subtle second eyebrow-lift that really sells it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russia can crank out the generals like they do tanks.  Which they also need to make more of for some reason.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But why isn't Biden doing anything?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sharing is caring.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, come on! Don't believe the lies. All those Rivet Joints are just flying around over there to find all the rivets they dropped.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.


Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dear Mama, I am now Russian General.  Only yesterday was I enlisted Permanent Latrine Orderly.  Is great country or what?  In minutes, I will be leading victorious charge on Ukraine Nazi steel factory.

Dear General's Mama.  Your son, the general is dead.  We saved a stamp adding this to his letter.  You are most welcome.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We've probably hacked their Grindr accounts too.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good

Now kill more
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Farking good.
I hope so.

We should also completely dox ALL Russian military soldiers in Ukraine ranking higher than private/conscript.

I mean like financial data, account numbers, passwords, nude photos of their wives on their phones, porn history etc. ALL OF IT.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.


I bet they're more furious about the money spigot for trolls and campaign donations being turned off.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.


Everybody drink!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]


No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dear Mama, I am now Russian General.  Only yesterday was I enlisted Permanent Latrine Orderly.  Is great country or what?  In minutes, I will be leading victorious charge on Ukraine Nazi steel factory.

Dear General's Mama.  Your son, the general is dead.  We saved a stamp adding this to his letter.  You are most welcome.


The Irish had songs for this:

The night was icy cold, I stood alone
Waiting for a Russian army patrol
Then at last they came within my sight
I squeezed the trigger of my Armalite

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I'll put away my gun

Shots ran out I heard a soldier cry
Oh please don't leave me here alone to die
I realised his patrol had gone away
And left their wounded comrade for me to slay

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I shall put away my gun

Well there's nothing in this world I would not give
If mercy in your heart you'd let me live
In his eyes I saw a begging flame
As the muzzle of my gun moved towards his brain

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I'll put away my gun

The dawn was breaking as I reached my base
I can't forget the look on that boy's face
Fear, agony and torment were all there
But to your memory mama his life I spared*

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I shall put away my gun
Yes I promise you I'll put away my gun

*Line not applicable for Russian Generals - kill every single one setting foot in Ukraine to further the war
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But why isn't Biden doing anything?


It's easy to wage war and kill. That's an American past time and enjoys full bipartisan support.

Actually improving your own country though, that takes courage and effort and few are up to the task.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perhaps Vova figured American Intelligence isn't any smarter than Trump intelligence?
 
Zafler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.


Apparently back then, everyone was operating in the same reality, so someone finally rubbing his nose in his own bullshiat was all it took to dethrone him.

"At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

I bet they're more furious about the money spigot for trolls and campaign donations being turned off.


Whynotboth.jpg
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zafler: EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.

Apparently back then, everyone was operating in the same reality, so someone finally rubbing his nose in his own bullshiat was all it took to dethrone him.

"At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"


I've been trying to pinpoint the moment reality split for these people. Was it Obama's election? Did the US electing a black man make them construct an alternative reality to live in?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.


Real-time sharing of intelligence by the US has been critical since the beginning- among other things it enabled shooting down the troop transport planes carrying paratroopers that could have allowed the Russians to capture the airbase by Kyiv in the first days

Call me crazy, but I don't think this would be happening if Trump had been re-elected
 
Kinan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Zafler: EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.

Apparently back then, everyone was operating in the same reality, so someone finally rubbing his nose in his own bullshiat was all it took to dethrone him.

"At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

I've been trying to pinpoint the moment reality split for these people. Was it Obama's election? Did the US electing a black man make them construct an alternative reality to live in?


More like opportunists weaponizing racism, and the Stupids bought it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've always assumed this and no doubt so have the Russians, but blabbing about it to the press seems like a bad idea. Keep the enemy guessing about what you're up to, don't just come out and tell them.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The naivete astounds me.

Here is how this war ends...Full stop
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No worries.

Just tell the Moscow Midget this is the price for putting bounties on the heads of US Servicemembers, then cordially and diplomatically invite him to eat an entire bowl of dicks.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]


But it's fascists who have infiltrated the government, not communists

And McCarthy would fit right in with them were he still alive
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.


Well yea, I'm sure a lot of GOP Congress critters are having their DC residences marked.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Russia can crank out the generals like they do tanks.  Which they also need to make more of for some reason.


They can't crank out tanks that well either. Ukraine has destroyed about 3 years worth of production (250 a year) and that was at the rate before sanctions. I doubt they can even make one new one right now.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's what a military is for.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Rapmaster2000: But why isn't Biden doing anything?

It's easy to wage war and kill. That's an American past time and enjoys full bipartisan support.


This is dumb.  England has been at war for about 1,000 years.  There are currently about 50 conflicts in the world happening right now involving hundreds of belligerents.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts

American exceptionalism is not just believing that America is the greatest.  American exceptionalism is also believing that America is the worst.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.



It is not a coincidence they both admired and employed the same lawyer
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: American exceptionalism is not just believing that America is the greatest. American exceptionalism is also believing that America is the worst.


Both stem from the same narrowminded belief that only America makes a difference. Did something happen in the world today? Doesn't matter what it was, where it was, or how little it had to do with the US. America did it, right or wrong. America does everything.

It's a sheltered child's view of the world, with a heavy dollop of western arrogance lumped on top.
 
Zafler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Zafler: EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.

Apparently back then, everyone was operating in the same reality, so someone finally rubbing his nose in his own bullshiat was all it took to dethrone him.

"At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

I've been trying to pinpoint the moment reality split for these people. Was it Obama's election? Did the US electing a black man make them construct an alternative reality to live in?


Honestly, it seems to be something that has been building since Reagan and the Republicans courting of the religious fundamentalists.  A devaluing of critical thinking and needing to be better than the "out group" in their own mind, seems to lead to reinterpreting reality with them and their own beliefs as core "facts".  Combined with a markedly higher reaction to fear and hate based motivation.

As objective reality split more and more from this, the people cynically willing to pretend to be in the same "in group" as them and feed whatever the fear and hate subject du jour is gain more support, leading to more extremism in both the common supporters and the leaders they choose.  Hence the gradual decline of expertise and obvious intelligence in their chosen leaders, from Reagan to Bush the 2nd.  The over the top reaction to 9/11/2001 and continued use of racist, reactionary hate against anyone from the "terrorist countries" seemed to have a large boost in the rate of this decline.

I'm honestly surprised Romney was the Republican nominee in 2012, after McCain cynically abandoned everything he claimed to stand for in 2008.  Obama winning both elections seemed to accelerate the decline more, leading to Trump being able to outright court the racist white supremacists without bothering with dog whistles in 2016.

Even then, it took multiple supporting factors, mostly by dishonest actors, to secure Trump the presidency.

Tl;dr: I don't think there was any one thing, merely the culmination of an increasing disdain for intelligence and expertise combined with a reinforcement of hate and fear based motivations being needed to escalate in both scale and effect for the ones in power to obtain that role.
 
Daer21
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Rapmaster2000: But why isn't Biden doing anything?

It's easy to wage war and kill. That's an American past time and enjoys full bipartisan support.

Actually improving your own country though, that takes courage and effort and few are up to the task.


Not while there are still spines left unshattered.
 
Zafler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kinan: Natalie Portmanteau: Zafler: EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.

Apparently back then, everyone was operating in the same reality, so someone finally rubbing his nose in his own bullshiat was all it took to dethrone him.

"At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

I've been trying to pinpoint the moment reality split for these people. Was it Obama's election? Did the US electing a black man make them construct an alternative reality to live in?

More like opportunists weaponizing racism, and the Stupids bought it.


Dammit, add that the opportunists are becoming members of the Stupids, instead of just playing pretend, and that's an even better Tl;dr.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Harry Freakstorm: Dear Mama, I am now Russian General.  Only yesterday was I enlisted Permanent Latrine Orderly.  Is great country or what?  In minutes, I will be leading victorious charge on Ukraine Nazi steel factory.

Dear General's Mama.  Your son, the general is dead.  We saved a stamp adding this to his letter.  You are most welcome.

The Irish had songs for this:

The night was icy cold, I stood alone
Waiting for a Russian army patrol
Then at last they came within my sight
I squeezed the trigger of my Armalite

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I'll put away my gun

Shots ran out I heard a soldier cry
Oh please don't leave me here alone to die
I realised his patrol had gone away
And left their wounded comrade for me to slay

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I shall put away my gun

Well there's nothing in this world I would not give
If mercy in your heart you'd let me live
In his eyes I saw a begging flame
As the muzzle of my gun moved towards his brain

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I'll put away my gun

The dawn was breaking as I reached my base
I can't forget the look on that boy's face
Fear, agony and torment were all there
But to your memory mama his life I spared*

Oh mama, oh mama, comfort me
I know these awful things have got to be
But when the war for freedom has been won
I promise you I shall put away my gun
Yes I promise you I'll put away my gun

*Line not applicable for Russian Generals - kill every single one setting foot in Ukraine to further the war


There is a story, maybe completely apocryphal  about a British soldier towards the end of WWI who saw a wounded German corporal dragging himself across the battlefield.   The Brit had the German dead in s sights and could have ended him with a squeeze of the trigger, but at the last moment said "Fark it" the war is almost over anyway, and what will it gain anyone to send this poor bastard to his maker?

Yep. THAT German corporal
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Zafler: EdgeRunner: Claude Ballse: hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.

Yup. I always believed that Joseph McCarthy was a paranoid nutjob stirring up panic for attention and votes about how communists infiltrated the highest levels of government.

I look at the GOP today, and realize he was just talking about the wrong decade.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

No, McCarthy was still an opportunistic scumbag. He only pretended to oppose a real enemy, while putting all his real efforts towards harassing and bullying his own country's citizens to grow his own power. We had his equivalent in this decade, and that Trump guy was a total piece of shiat.

Apparently back then, everyone was operating in the same reality, so someone finally rubbing his nose in his own bullshiat was all it took to dethrone him.

"At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

I've been trying to pinpoint the moment reality split for these people. Was it Obama's election? Did the US electing a black man make them construct an alternative reality to live in?


Bill Clinton got them unhinged, Obama just kicked it up to whackadoo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Rapmaster2000: American exceptionalism is not just believing that America is the greatest. American exceptionalism is also believing that America is the worst.

Both stem from the same narrowminded belief that only America makes a difference. Did something happen in the world today? Doesn't matter what it was, where it was, or how little it had to do with the US. America did it, right or wrong. America does everything.

It's a sheltered child's view of the world, with a heavy dollop of western arrogance lumped on top.


There's a common pro-Russian argument that lays the entire conflict at the feet of Biden.  Biden is the one giving Ukraine arms that they are using to defend themselves, but they are still dying so it's Biden's fault for giving enough to help them live, but not enough to save all of them.

This entirely removes agency from 3 groups in the conflict.

1.  The Ukrainians who clearly don't want to be invaded and ethnically cleansed.  They've used their agency to request a lot of weapons (more than the US can give) and they're using them to defend themselves.  Biden isn't making them take it.
2.  All of Europe that is both enduring a refugee crisis and understands the risk posed by Putin.  They are using their agency to assist Ukraine.
3.  Putin.  This is Putin's War.  He chose the date that it started and he can choose the date that it ends.

This was is nobody's fault but Vladimir Putin's.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Intelligence is just another tool, not an act of war.  What Ukraine does with that intelligence is between them and some Russian major general's brain pan.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Aim for the fat one."
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP is probably furious about it.


They should be next.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Russia can crank out the generals like they do tanks.  Which they also need to make more of for some reason.


Given the earlier discussion about how many generals they have, I was thinking the same thing. Are they really that valuable?

It's been said US NCOs and junior officers have more authority and better decision making capabilities than the Russians. It's been siad that generals have to call all the shots in Ukraine. That makes them nothing more than glorified Lieutenants in my book.
 
