 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   So the often delayed requirement of having a "Real ID" to fly is approaching again on May 3, 2023. Finally, the hijackings, murder, and mayhem will end on that day   (boston.com) divider line
73
    More: Facepalm, United States, Real ID, Massachusetts residents, Real ID driver's license, Massachusetts, Identity document, Federal government of the United States, domestic flights  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP


That would actually be a tidy solution to the general GOP tomfoolery about elections. Of course, then they'd be on about ID fraud, oblivious that the very foundation of Real ID is that it cant' be fake.

Real ID is another outstanding bit of security theater with the downside being it cost states and individuals a lot of time and money to get it going. If we could bog down terrorists with just a bit more paperwork, we would be free of terror attacks.

/which last happened....?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least that will phase out the TSA right?

\ right, Anakin?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never fly again.  It's simple for me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP


Given what their base has become since Real ID was proposed, I think they'll pivot to pretending they had nothing to do with it and blame it on liberals.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to schedule an appointment for it now.   So stupid and a huge waste of time.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pain in the ass Real ID is.  At least airports accept Global Entry IDs as a federal ID, so I'm not going to worry about getting my driver's license up to federal snuff. And of course I still have a passport as backup.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: At least that will phase out the TSA right?

\ right, Anakin?


Can't you just bribe pay them a fee to waltz through security?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I'm trying to schedule an appointment for it now.   So stupid and a huge waste of time.


My license expired during lock down so I wasn't able to upgrade. It said I had to make an appointment with the DMV, that wasn't taking appointments.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hijackings have steadily declined since the 1960s when they peaked with terrorists, criminals trying to get to Cuba, people trying to get out of Cuba and so on.  The most recent highjacking was Belarussian fighters forcing an airliner to land so they could arrest a guy on board.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP


Yeah the good thing they have ever done was end slavery.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Uchiha_Cycliste: At least that will phase out the TSA right?

\ right, Anakin?

Can't you just bribe pay them a fee to waltz through security?


Global Entry and Clear for the win.  Even better if you can get your credit card company or employer to pay for it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP

That would actually be a tidy solution to the general GOP tomfoolery about elections. Of course, then they'd be on about ID fraud, oblivious that the very foundation of Real ID is that it cant' be fake.

Real ID is another outstanding bit of security theater with the downside being it cost states and individuals a lot of time and money to get it going. If we could bog down terrorists with just a bit more paperwork, we would be free of terror attacks.

/which last happened....?


I like to look at it as incentive for 'Muricans to get an actual passport, and then, just maybe, get out of Mayberry and see some of the Socialzt Hellholes they like to go on and on about.

But I'm an optimist.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like every time I change jerbs I gotta find my SSN card, my birth certificate and make a copy of the driver's license.  Yet  Juan Delgado can get that cool jerb picking asparagus just by hanging out in the Lowe's parking lot.  And here I am, in a cubicle, designing sexy lace bras for large chested women who have to model my designs for me 8 hours a day.  No, MaryLee.  The Thong Designers are next row over.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Uchiha_Cycliste: At least that will phase out the TSA right?

\ right, Anakin?

Can't you just bribe pay them a fee to waltz through security?


It is more of a foxtrot, not a waltz.
You know, two steps forward and one step back.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What a pain in the ass Real ID is.  At least airports accept Global Entry IDs as a federal ID, so I'm not going to worry about getting my driver's license up to federal snuff. And of course I still have a passport as backup.


Just use your passport.  If you have one, you don't need RealID.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP


No no no, that's a Federal requirement.  Federal laws are bad.  But state laws doing the exact same thing are good!  See how that...doesn't make any farking sense at all.  Hmmm.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP

Yeah the good thing they have ever done was end slavery.


And yet you guys seem to have regrets via your current policies and views.  And just the plain 'ol racism coming out your guys' mouths.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What a pain in the ass Real ID is.  At least airports accept Global Entry IDs as a federal ID, so I'm not going to worry about getting my driver's license up to federal snuff. And of course I still have a passport as backup.

Just use your passport.  If you have one, you don't need RealID.


The Global Entry ID fits in my wallet and I'm lazy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP


GQP:
Voting and ID:
Unacceptable forms of ID include student id, real id, passports, and drivers licenses.
Accepted forms are Concealed carry permits, NRA membership cards, and loyalty cards from Farm and Fleet
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What a pain in the ass Real ID is.  At least airports accept Global Entry IDs as a federal ID, so I'm not going to worry about getting my driver's license up to federal snuff. And of course I still have a passport as backup.

Just use your passport.  If you have one, you don't need RealID.


All passports, even foreign ones, are accepted at all TSA checkpoints. So if you have dual citizenship, use your non-American passport. Bonus points if you can speak that country's language and pretend to not understand English.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: the_rhino: Uchiha_Cycliste: At least that will phase out the TSA right?

\ right, Anakin?

Can't you just bribe pay them a fee to waltz through security?

Global Entry and Clear for the win.  Even better if you can get your credit card company or employer to pay for it.


So RealID is just meant to limit the mobility of the most poor, isn't it? We can see fiefdoms being created in realtime.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm trying to schedule an appointment for it now.   So stupid and a huge waste of time.


Get a passport instead. You have a year, and a passport is quite easy to get if you don't need it in a rush, and not that expensive. Its also good for 10 years, and simple to renew.

Even if you don't ever decide to travel internationally, it is the best document you can have if you say, lose your wallet, your house goes up in flames, etc and need to start rebuilding your identity.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I swear I remember flying in like 2012 and seeing signs in the airport about this coming into effect.

Any reason to believe this next deadline is real
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whenever this finally takes effect, there's going to be some amount of chaos at airports because of people who aren't prepared with complaint IDs.

So what idiot scheduled this right before a holiday weekend?
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was a pain with the lockdown restrictions, but I got my Real ID driver's license in 2020.  I would like to get a new passport (it expired 6 months after my divorce and it wasn't a priority at the time), but I don't trust the USPS not to lose all of my documents.
 
dustman81
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LineNoise: raerae1980: I'm trying to schedule an appointment for it now.   So stupid and a huge waste of time.

Get a passport instead. You have a year, and a passport is quite easy to get if you don't need it in a rush, and not that expensive. Its also good for 10 years, and simple to renew.

Even if you don't ever decide to travel internationally, it is the best document you can have if you say, lose your wallet, your house goes up in flames, etc and need to start rebuilding your identity.


Even when I fly domestically, I carry my passport in case my wallet gets lost or stolen, so I have ID to get home.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I swear I remember flying in like 2012 and seeing signs in the airport about this coming into effect.

Any reason to believe this next deadline is real


Its been planned for a long time. Its been extended a bunch of times for various reasons, the most recent being the pandemic.

Our state had to completely revamp how our DMV process works because it didn't meat the standards for chain of custody for documentation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was supposed to take effect in 2008 and every year it's delayed and they always say "Don't worry, next year for REAL it's taking effect. We won't delay it any more! So get that REAL ID or else!"

Then they delay it another year.
It will be delayed again.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rent Party: edmo: snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP

That would actually be a tidy solution to the general GOP tomfoolery about elections. Of course, then they'd be on about ID fraud, oblivious that the very foundation of Real ID is that it cant' be fake.

Real ID is another outstanding bit of security theater with the downside being it cost states and individuals a lot of time and money to get it going. If we could bog down terrorists with just a bit more paperwork, we would be free of terror attacks.

/which last happened....?

I like to look at it as incentive for 'Muricans to get an actual passport, and then, just maybe, get out of Mayberry and see some of the Socialzt Hellholes they like to go on and on about.

But I'm an optimist.


Yeah, and then go on to see the drug-addled capitalist paradises of Kansas, Michigan, and the Ozarks.

Then decide what's better: evil extra vacation days or the American dream of crippling indentured debt & narcotics abuse.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Whenever this finally takes effect, there's going to be some amount of chaos at airports because of people who aren't prepared with complaint IDs.


LOL, I meant compliant, but that works too.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: raerae1980: I'm trying to schedule an appointment for it now.   So stupid and a huge waste of time.

Get a passport instead. You have a year, and a passport is quite easy to get if you don't need it in a rush, and not that expensive. Its also good for 10 years, and simple to renew.

Even if you don't ever decide to travel internationally, it is the best document you can have if you say, lose your wallet, your house goes up in flames, etc and need to start rebuilding your identity.


I have a passport already.  I don't want to carry it with me just to fly domestically or to enter a courthouse.   But my license expires next month, so I might as well get the Real ID done.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got my Real ID last month as my DL was due for renewal and it was 'only' an additional $30 in my state.

/Don't plan on flying anywhere, but just in case...
 
Benalto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bunny_of_chaos: It was a pain with the lockdown restrictions, but I got my Real ID driver's license in 2020.  I would like to get a new passport (it expired 6 months after my divorce and it wasn't a priority at the time), but I don't trust the USPS not to lose all of my documents.


oh nooooo it is expired so yeah you would have to round up your documents.
Renewing a passport while it's still valid is the easiest thing but after, it's the whole dance all over again.
considering how slow the passport services have been, if your passport is expiring in a year and you're sure you're not gonna need it for six months, send it in now!
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Get a passport instead. You have a year, and a passport is quite easy to get if you don't need it in a rush, and not that expensive. Its also good for 10 years, and simple to renew.


Sorry.... what? Not that expensive? It's $130.

Even if you count renewing your DL 2.5 times it's at least twice as expensive (exact number by state). Plus you're likely to still want/need a DL anyway, so really you're paying for both.

Real ID:
$20-$25 and must both have valid copies of your documentation and show up in person.

Passport:
$130, can renew by mail if issued after age 16 but initial passport must be done in person.

Global Entry:
Another $100, requires one of the previous two, and initial card requires an in person interview.

All of those in-persons are bankers hours too. So whatever it costs you in hours and bribes to get your co-worker to cover your shift. Again, by state/county, but many also will have specific appointment windows. So you can't even just get a hole in your schedule and go when you happen to be free, you have to plan way ahead of time and take what time you can get. Hope the boss doesn't change his mind and need you to come in.

/There is some privilege on display in this thread.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't have a Real ID or a passport. My understanding from someone who updated their license from a non-real to real is that it is a super pain in butt to do it and that the passport route is easier.

I'm not in a rush to do either since that means I can't fly and I can use that as an excuse as to why I can't go visiting family that I have no interest in traveling to see.

/you moved away
//if you want to see me that's on you
 
cjoshuav
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For those of you who choose to get a passport, I recommend getting the passport card as well as the book. It's not valid for flying, but you can leave your book in the hotel safe and just carry the card once you're in-country. It can also be used for land crossings into Mexico and Canada. Most helpfully, it's a valid, federal ID you can use any time you don't want someone (e.g. a medical office) to have your home address and Driver's License number.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benalto: oh nooooo it is expired so yeah you would have to round up your documents.
Renewing a passport while it's still valid is the easiest thing but after, it's the whole dance all over again.
considering how slow the passport services have been, if your passport is expiring in a year and you're sure you're not gonna need it for six months, send it in now!


Renewing a US passport that expired in the last 15 years is exactly the same process and fee and renewing one that will expire a year in the future.

It is true that they are slow as fark, but that's the same either way.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I moved into a new house that didn't have a mailbox. Realtor tells me I need to put a hold on the mail ASAP because the post office week return everything since they can't deliver it.

Online USPS won't validate that I own the house or whatever, so I go and talk to the local post office. They tell me I need a driver's license or similar, with the new address.

DMV tells me I need something mailed to the new house with my name on it, to show that I live there.

Desperate, I spent all of five minutes downloading a .pdf of my bank statement, changing the address, and printing it.

DMV gladly accepted it.

If an idiot like me can bypass the validity of these checks in five minutes, they are not stopping anyone with malicious intent.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dustman81: Even when I fly domestically, I carry my passport in case my wallet gets lost or stolen, so I have ID to get home.


Ehh, its not that big of a deal if you don't have ID. I've crossed the border before without ID. It just adds to the hassle. People lose their wallets, forget stuff, etc. They aren't going to make you start your life over or walk home to NY from LA because you got drunk on bourbon street and left your license at a bar.

I'm not going to lie, i'm sure skin color and how you present yourself makes a huge difference in how smoothly it goes and how much time they make you waste, but Born in East LA, while a great movie, isn't really true to life, especially today, when they can just pull your id up on a computer in the back room.
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only procedural difference between standard and real id in my state is a second proof of residence. Can't remember if it was extra money but probably was.  You need birth certificate or passport for both, you need social security card or income document for both.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: LineNoise: Get a passport instead. You have a year, and a passport is quite easy to get if you don't need it in a rush, and not that expensive. Its also good for 10 years, and simple to renew.

Sorry.... what? Not that expensive? It's $130.

Even if you count renewing your DL 2.5 times it's at least twice as expensive (exact number by state). Plus you're likely to still want/need a DL anyway, so really you're paying for both.

Real ID:
$20-$25 and must both have valid copies of your documentation and show up in person.

Passport:
$130, can renew by mail if issued after age 16 but initial passport must be done in person.

Global Entry:
Another $100, requires one of the previous two, and initial card requires an in person interview.

All of those in-persons are bankers hours too. So whatever it costs you in hours and bribes to get your co-worker to cover your shift. Again, by state/county, but many also will have specific appointment windows. So you can't even just get a hole in your schedule and go when you happen to be free, you have to plan way ahead of time and take what time you can get. Hope the boss doesn't change his mind and need you to come in.

/There is some privilege on display in this thread.


If you can't swing 130 bucks over the course of 10 years, you probably aren't much of a flyer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Real ID Act of 2005 (yes, 2005)

Bold is all the various set in stone deadlines that have come and gone. No reason to believe the latest one either:

Implementation

On January 11, 2008, DHS released the final rule regarding the implementation of the drivers' licenses provisions of the Real ID Act.[19] Under the DHS final rule, those states that chose to comply with Driver's License provisions of the Real ID Act are allowed to apply for up to two extensions of the May 11, 2008 deadline for implementing these provisions: an extension until no later than December 31, 2009 and an additional extension until no later than May 11, 2011. The DHS final rule mandates that all states that do not apply to DHS for an extension of the May 11, 2008 implementation deadline, by March 31, 2008, will be subject to that deadline: after May 11, 2008, drivers' licenses issued by such states will not be accepted for federal purposes. For all states with an extension until March 11, 2011, drivers' licenses issued by the states, that are not deemed to be in full compliance with the Real ID Act, will not be accepted for federal purposes. The Secretary of Homeland Security is given discretion to determine the scope of such official purposes in the future.[40]

In March 2011, DHS further postponed the effective date of the Real ID Act implementation deadline until January 15, 2013.[41] Following a deferment in the enforcement of the Real ID Act, it was announced that the first phase would begin enforcement on April 21, 2014.

DHS announced at the end of 2013 that the TSA will accept noncompliant state identification cards for domestic flights at least until 2016.[42]

After the final implementation deadline, some non-Real-ID-compliant licenses continued to be accepted for federal purposes, if DHS determines that the issuing state is in full compliance with the Real ID Act by the final implementation deadline. However, in order for their licenses to be accepted for federal purposes, people born after December 1, 1964, were to have been required to have Real-ID-compliant cards by December 1, 2014, and people born before December 1, 1964, by December 1, 2017. In December 2014, these deadlines were extended to October 1, 2020.[43] In March 2020, they were extended again to October 1, 2021

And as we know that was extended to 2023. The whole thing is a joke.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real_ID_Act
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

12349876: The only procedural difference between standard and real id in my state is a second proof of residence. Can't remember if it was extra money but probably was.  You need birth certificate or passport for both, you need social security card or income document for both.


The main difference in Real ID is mainly around the document handling, and ensuring that the person who dropped the stuff off, is the person you get a picture of.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: If you can't swing 130 bucks over the course of 10 years, you probably aren't much of a flyer.


I mean, it's fine. Grandma will probably live another decade while you save up the $260 on top of the plane tickets to bring the family to see her.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: LineNoise: If you can't swing 130 bucks over the course of 10 years, you probably aren't much of a flyer.

I mean, it's fine. Grandma will probably live another decade while you save up the $260 on top of the plane tickets to bring the family to see her.


Why the hell do you need global entry if you are going to see grandma?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Rent Party: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: What a pain in the ass Real ID is.  At least airports accept Global Entry IDs as a federal ID, so I'm not going to worry about getting my driver's license up to federal snuff. And of course I still have a passport as backup.

Just use your passport.  If you have one, you don't need RealID.

The Global Entry ID fits in my wallet and I'm lazy.


For an extra $10 on your passport application, you can get a passport card that serves the same purpose.   Still no RealID necessary, and no need to deal with the DMV.
 
pheelix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love how Massachusetts calls it the "ah-MV" instead of the DMV. Farking best accent in North America. Make the most of it!
 
dletter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cjoshuav: For those of you who choose to get a passport, I recommend getting the passport card as well as the book. It's not valid for flying, but you can leave your book in the hotel safe and just carry the card once you're in-country. It can also be used for land crossings into Mexico and Canada. Most helpfully, it's a valid, federal ID you can use any time you don't want someone (e.g. a medical office) to have your home address and Driver's License number.


Can you get that after the fact easily?  I just renewed family passports, and I don't believe we got the card with it, but, you make some good points there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: snocone: More relevant, when is the GOP deadline for proposing showing "Real ID" to vote?

/questionable use of term deadline but it is certainly a word that belongs in sentences about GOP

That would actually be a tidy solution to the general GOP tomfoolery about elections. Of course, then they'd be on about ID fraud, oblivious that the very foundation of Real ID is that it cant' be fake.

Real ID is another outstanding bit of security theater with the downside being it cost states and individuals a lot of time and money to get it going. If we could bog down terrorists with just a bit more paperwork, we would be free of terror attacks.

/which last happened....?


Don't they just have a yellow star on them?
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.