(NPR)   Some people have life goals that can serve as an inspiration to us all. Then there's this guy   (npr.org)
1269 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)



steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard this one on the radio, and I kept waiting for the part where his fascination led to... well... something. Turns out it just led to him trying to re-create the collection of playlists he somehow lost track of.

I donate money to NPR. Sometimes that feels weird.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A well curated playlist is a wonderful thing.  It's a lot different than loading up the iPod and pressing shuffle.  I was at the Hard Rock Atlantic City and the playlists really caught my ear.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked for the Gap in int the mid to late 80s.
The music came on (16 track?) tapes, a couple new tapes came in the mail each month.
They were Musak, like literally from that the elevator music company.  Nothing special, occasionally we'd get a good one and make sure not to trade it back in.
The funny thing was you'd hear a song out in the real world and as it ended start humming some other song.  Then you'd realize the first song was on the work tape and your brain was expecting the next track on the tape.
That or you'd know all the words to some pos song and figure it must be on the tape.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you walked through the mall in the mid-90's, every time you walked past any clothing store, it was OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked retail. After a while...you don't even hear that shiat. Until F-ing Christmas. I used to love Christmas and Christmas Music. Christmas, Christmas Music and Fake Odin can all go F themselves.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Music was something special from like 92 to 98 or so. So much stuff that crossed genres, that could play as pop but still had some soul (in both ways) to it. So much going on with rock, so many one hit wonders that hit it out of the park with their swing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If you walked through the mall in the mid-90's, every time you walked past any clothing store, it was OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ


Fun Fact: I worked at a retail store that would play Dixieland on the 4th of July.

/ for anyone who doesn't know, Dixieland was VERY popular in the Confederacy. In fact, it will pop up first when you Google "Confederate Anthem", before the ACTUAL Confederate Anthem.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Music was something special from like 92 to 98 or so. So much stuff that crossed genres, that could play as pop but still had some soul (in both ways) to it. So much going on with rock, so many one hit wonders that hit it out of the park with their swing.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: LineNoise: Music was something special from like 92 to 98 or so. So much stuff that crossed genres, that could play as pop but still had some soul (in both ways) to it. So much going on with rock, so many one hit wonders that hit it out of the park with their swing.


[Fark user image 850x435]


oh come on man, you still had solid local stations even in major markets. shows weren't just about moving merch.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is result of dead mall stores where people just stand around growing older.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Next on his list: Collect every fragrance that was blasted out of an Abercrombie & Fitch
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aaronx: I heard this one on the radio, and I kept waiting for the part where his fascination led to... well... something. Turns out it just led to him trying to re-create the collection of playlists he somehow lost track of.

I donate money to NPR. Sometimes that feels weird.


I forget, does NPR maintain lists you can access somewhere of which songs they play snippets of during/between pieces?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dbirchall: aaronx: I heard this one on the radio, and I kept waiting for the part where his fascination led to... well... something. Turns out it just led to him trying to re-create the collection of playlists he somehow lost track of.

I donate money to NPR. Sometimes that feels weird.

I forget, does NPR maintain lists you can access somewhere of which songs they play snippets of during/between pieces?


All Songs Considered
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having done retail, the fact that he has to hunt down the playlists to recreate them boggles the mind.  The get in your head after a while and NEVER GO AWAY,
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
setlists each contain several repetitions of Toto's "Africa".  Patton Oswalt nods approvingly.
/wtf, Patton Oswalt- don't just stand there nodding approvingly, you soulless monster!!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like my playlists at work.
I'm guessing the common feature of all the music is a lack of cussing and NSFW themes.
 
