 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   It's National Astronaut Day. Respectfully go hug those who have already boldly gone   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Project Mercury, Mercury Seven, The Right Stuff, NASA, National Astronaut Day, Alan Shepard, L. Gordon Cooper Jr., Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr.  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 May 2022 at 10:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to do.  That's how the brain slugs replicate.

Garlic shampoo
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck meeting one, NASA only employs about 50 at any given time.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's also Hoagie Day, Bevrijdingsdag, and Adele's Birthday.
There's gotta be a mixed drink for that.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Me: *Goes to hug an astronaut, gets jumped by security and hauled off* But but... Fark told me to do it!

Security: If Fark told you to code up a project in COBOL woul....

Me: *Big Anime Eyes of Happyness*

Security: Oh god that's you! You when ever I Fark around it's you with those sad posts!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't hug Shatner, he'll go on a Twitter tirade about it.
 
drtgb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I boldly go, subby. Every day.

And no one wants to go there after me for awhile. It's best to wait. Trust me. Taco Bell... 'nuff said.
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Don't hug Shatner, he'll go on a Twitter tirade about it.


The only place Shatner has boldly gone is to the shiatter to lay down his Captain's Log.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh no.  It was their job.  They wanted to do it.  They really, really, wanted to do it.  They have education, fame, money, and they're an astronaut.  They might die? Yah, and little Jenny might die at the next house she stops the UPS truck at, and she only gets paid $20 an hour.  You just never know.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I boldly went twenty minutes ago and I feel great.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wage0048: OkieDookie: Don't hug Shatner, he'll go on a Twitter tirade about it.

The only place Shatner has boldly gone is to the shiatter to lay down his Captain's Log.


Came here to say there is no way you'd get me to say kind words to Shatner, much less hug him.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Don't hug Shatner, he'll go on a Twitter tirade about it.


You gotta hug Nimoy first.  It's in his contract.  Good luck doing that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Good luck meeting one, NASA only employs about 50 at any given time.


Socialism has its perks
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Don't hug Shatner, he'll go on a Twitter tirade about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I boldly went twenty minutes ago and I feel great.


Except for one minor detail....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x360]


Wunderbar!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisa_Nowak
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.