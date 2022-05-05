 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   It's May 5th - have you made your plans to celebrate Richard E. Grant's birthday yet?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
41
    More: Cool, Richard E. Grant, Richard Grant Esterhuysen, film debut, Doctor Who, Withnail and I, younger brother, prominent roles, Wonderful Life  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 05 May 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's done a hundred things, but even the three movies I've seen, don't recognize him. Actually, take that down a notch. I haven't seen Logan. They just advertised it so hard I thought I had.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With GLORIOUS PURPOSE!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: He's done a hundred things, but even the three movies I've seen, don't recognize him. Actually, take that down a notch. I haven't seen Logan. They just advertised it so hard I thought I had.


That's the only thing I remember him in. I've seen others like Star Wars and Spice World, but I don't remember him at all in anything other than Logan.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another great performance in Hudson Hawk that nobody seems to remember. What's everybody's problem with that movie? I, for one, loved it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll look up this Grant fellow as soon as I'm done filling the kitchen sink with Mayo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He was great in Posh Nosh and Hudson Hawk.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How about eating microwave sushi, naked, in the back of a Cadillac?
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You could watch The Great Intelligence and the Eighth Doctor pretending to be drunken out of work English actors.


Withnail & I Only had a few ales....get in the back of the van
Youtube PZ7SzAm92e4
 
Dimensio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: wildcardjack: He's done a hundred things, but even the three movies I've seen, don't recognize him. Actually, take that down a notch. I haven't seen Logan. They just advertised it so hard I thought I had.

That's the only thing I remember him in. I've seen others like Star Wars and Spice World, but I don't remember him at all in anything other than Logan.


I remember him from Logan, a Doctor Who Christmas special, as Bob Cratchit in the 1999 A Christmas Carol adaption (the one that starred Patrick Stewart) and Loki.

I also know that he was in Warlock and Hudson Hawk but I only saw those many years ago when I did not know who he was; if I saw them again I would recognize him.  I vaguely recall him being in Curse of the Fatal Death, too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: You could watch The Great Intelligence and the Eighth Doctor pretending to be drunken out of work English actors.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PZ7SzAm92e4]


DAMMIT.
came to post this very video
 
the_rhino
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out who is in Grant's tomb
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 520x390] [View Full Size image _x_]


You never saw Withnail & I?
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I liked "How To Get Ahead In Advertising" but no bugger else ever heard of it.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I will have a pig shat in my head in his honor.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aside from Ron Weasley, what else has he done?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
(drunkdogsleepingonpileofemptytequillabottles.jpg)
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: I liked "How To Get Ahead In Advertising" but no bugger else ever heard of it.


Handmade Films, production company funded by George Harrison.
Grant is in several of their titles.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Recognized him from Posh Nosh, which is a must-see.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, but I have made plans to consume tacos and beer - both in great quantities.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"He was raised in a Russian orphanage and kills people for a living. Of course he has a well-stocked bar."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cinco de Withnail?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Another great performance in Hudson Hawk that nobody seems to remember. What's everybody's problem with that movie? I, for one, loved it.


It isn't often, but every once in a while everybody is right.

My issue:  Richard Grant and Sandra Benrhard.  Their characters tone was disjointedly not in tune with the overall flavor of the movie, and honestly that clash of tones ruined the whole thing for me.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
COuple other random roles:
-Dr. Seward in Bram Stoker's Dracula
-Lord Barkis Bittern in Corpse Bride
-Mr. Siefert in the Hitman's Bodyguard movies
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: i_hate_your_god: Another great performance in Hudson Hawk that nobody seems to remember. What's everybody's problem with that movie? I, for one, loved it.

It isn't often, but every once in a while everybody is right.

My issue:  Richard Grant and Sandra Benrhard.  Their characters tone was disjointedly not in tune with the overall flavor of the movie, and honestly that clash of tones ruined the whole thing for me.


But it's literally their whole point, they're supposed to be completely, insanely over-the-top.
 
dryknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still recovering from May (the) 4th Be With You.
I may be OK for the actual Mex-Indy Day September 16 for another go
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Atomic Jonb: i_hate_your_god: Another great performance in Hudson Hawk that nobody seems to remember. What's everybody's problem with that movie? I, for one, loved it.

It isn't often, but every once in a while everybody is right.

My issue:  Richard Grant and Sandra Benrhard.  Their characters tone was disjointedly not in tune with the overall flavor of the movie, and honestly that clash of tones ruined the whole thing for me.

But it's literally their whole point, they're supposed to be completely, insanely over-the-top.


It turns out everybody thought that was a bad idea.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
May the Fifth Be With You

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: [Fark user image image 425x283]

How about eating microwave sushi, naked, in the back of a Cadillac?


As if I needed another reason to go back and watch Hudson Hawk.  I love that movie, I honestly do.

*Loads up Plex*

/ I'll torture you so slowly, you'll think it's a career. 
// I'll kill your friends, your family, and the biatch you took to the prom!
/// Betty Jo Byarsky? I can get you an address on that, if you want.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, but it's my half-birthday, so (puts on party hat)
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To recognize his birthday, I'm going to go on holiday by mistake.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most people don't know that back in 1912, Hellmann's mayonnaise was manufactured in England. In fact, the Titanic was carrying 12,000 jars of the condiment scheduled for delivery in Vera Cruz, Mexico, which was to be the next port of call for the great ship after its stop in New York. This would have been the largest single shipment of mayonnaise ever delivered to Mexico. But as we know, the great ship did not make it to New York. The ship hit an iceberg and sank, and the cargo was forever lost. The people of Mexico, who were crazy about mayonnaise, and were eagerly awaiting its delivery, were disconsolate at the loss. Their anguish was so great, that they declared a National Day of Mourning, which they still observe to this day.The National Day of Mourning occurs each year on May 5th and is known, of course, as Sinko de Mayo.
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I loved mad magazine.
 
mekkab
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: You could watch The Great Intelligence and the Eighth Doctor pretending to be drunken out of work English actors.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PZ7SzAm92e4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I will drink the finest wines in the world in his honor!
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think we all remember the first time we heard of Richard E. Grant.
 
mekkab
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatshisname: To recognize his birthday, I'm going to go on holiday by mistake.


SCRUBBERS!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Curse of Fatal Death | Comic Relief Special | Doctor Who | BBC
Youtube tp_Fw5oDMao
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 520x390] [View Full Size image _x_]


Your horizons; Go back to rectally inserting them.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: With GLORIOUS PURPOSE!!!


[Fark user image image 850x477]


Classic Loki Saves Loki Variants - S01E05
Youtube Lw4G_PDE0-U

Mad respect for pulling off that role and outfit :)
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm hungover from celebrating Cinco de Cuatro.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.