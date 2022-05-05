 Skip to content
(Guardian) Need the newest Omega release, a cronunt, Hamilton tickets or even a seat at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial? Better call the Line Dude to save your spot in line
    theater tickets, Hamilton line, street fashion brand Supreme  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just call the cell phone brigade!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does he charge extra for a commemorative photo of people enjoying the line?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"And when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Samuel waited in line for vaccines, enabling New York-based clients - who frequently did not live in the area where the shots were being administered - to swoop in and get their vaccinations."

I'd fight a motherfarker before I'd let them cut the line like that. He's a piece of shiat.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Objection!
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "And when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Samuel waited in line for vaccines, enabling New York-based clients - who frequently did not live in the area where the shots were being administered - to swoop in and get their vaccinations."

I'd fight a motherfarker before I'd let them cut the line like that. He's a piece of shiat.


He paid for the vaccine.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cakeman: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "And when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Samuel waited in line for vaccines, enabling New York-based clients - who frequently did not live in the area where the shots were being administered - to swoop in and get their vaccinations."

I'd fight a motherfarker before I'd let them cut the line like that. He's a piece of shiat.

He paid for the vaccine.


I don't see that in TFA, nor does it seem relevant to my comment.
 
