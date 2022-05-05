 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   This is your untrained pilot speaking: WE'RE TURNING BACK because I'm TERRIFIED   (thesun.ie) divider line
46
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not a pilot, but I seriously doubt anyone was terrified.  Aside from the person who created the schedule.  It's not like it was the co-pilot's first time in a cockpit.

Hopefully Kelsey on 74 Gear will talk about this on an upcoming video.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: I'm not a pilot, but I seriously doubt anyone was terrified.  Aside from the person who created the schedule.  It's not like it was the co-pilot's first time in a cockpit.

Hopefully Kelsey on 74 Gear will talk about this on an upcoming video.


Yeah, it was literally just a violation of policy it sounds like.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article linked doesn't seem to be the correct one subby is referring to. There are similarities, but NJ I mention of terrified pilots.

It's an understandable mistake. The linked article's headline doesn't match the story either. Unless "terrified" now means angry. I'm really not up to date on today's lingo.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pilot:
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: I'm not a pilot, but I seriously doubt anyone was terrified.  Aside from the person who created the schedule.  It's not like it was the co-pilot's first time in a cockpit.


Yup.  FTA:

"However, Monday's co-pilot out of Heathrow, who joined Virgin Atlantic in 2017, needed a "final assessment flight" with a training captain to comply with Virgin Atlantic policy. "

Co-pilot before flight: 'huh, weird, wasn't expecting this just yet. Oh well.'
*40 minutes of flying*
Captain: "so you're new huh? Glad to be done with <thing airline requires>?"
Co-pilot: "uh..."
Captain: "fark. Okay we're turning around so I don't get fired."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone blame the captain for being more responsible for the people on his aircraft than the company who hired both the captain and the first officer?

"Rostering error," my ass. It sounds more like someone in an office figured "hey, this was good enough" and someone in the field figured "...whoa, there's no way in hell we're going up."

I salute the captain for upholding the standards to which the company ascribes, if not actually adheres.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the pilot skipped the "Have you ever been in a plane cockpit before?" question and went straight to "Ever seen a grown man naked?"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, turn the plane around because you're scared. But when I'm screaming at the Ferris wheel operator to get the hell off of the wheel of death he just acts like the circus peanuts he's eating are far more interesting then my impending death.

Where's the justice?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't know how to press autopilot then press land sequence?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: I'm guessing the pilot skipped the "Have you ever been in a plane cockpit before?" question and went straight to "Ever seen a grown man naked?"


"Have you ever been in a Turkish prison?"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Why would anyone blame the captain for being more responsible for the people on his aircraft than the company who hired both the captain and the first officer?

"Rostering error," my ass. It sounds more like someone in an office figured "hey, this was good enough" and someone in the field figured "...whoa, there's no way in hell we're going up."

I salute the captain for upholding the standards to which the company ascribes, if not actually adheres.


Reasonable.

A transatlantic flight is no joke. You don't want an unqualified rookie without experience on that flight, especially when it's not just some puddle jumping to Norway or Scotland.

The FAA and CAA would love to tear into any company bringing a bird in without pilots who are trained, licensed, and certified.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, article at bottom: "Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh says she was 'sexually harassed' while working in RTE." Just say 'Ní' to sexual harassment. Especially to those whose names will summon an eldritch horror if you mispronounce them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: FormlessOne: Why would anyone blame the captain for being more responsible for the people on his aircraft than the company who hired both the captain and the first officer?

"Rostering error," my ass. It sounds more like someone in an office figured "hey, this was good enough" and someone in the field figured "...whoa, there's no way in hell we're going up."

I salute the captain for upholding the standards to which the company ascribes, if not actually adheres.

Reasonable.

A transatlantic flight is no joke. You don't want an unqualified rookie without experience on that flight, especially when it's not just some puddle jumping to Norway or Scotland.

The FAA and CAA would love to tear into any company bringing a bird in without pilots who are trained, licensed, and certified.


Yep, that's probably why Virgin Atlantic was so quick to indicate that they were both suitably licensed and qualified. That would've been an expensive conversation, otherwise.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has happened before. They just should have given the captain a field promotion to line trainer and carried on.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: baronbloodbath: FormlessOne: Why would anyone blame the captain for being more responsible for the people on his aircraft than the company who hired both the captain and the first officer?

"Rostering error," my ass. It sounds more like someone in an office figured "hey, this was good enough" and someone in the field figured "...whoa, there's no way in hell we're going up."

I salute the captain for upholding the standards to which the company ascribes, if not actually adheres.

Reasonable.

A transatlantic flight is no joke. You don't want an unqualified rookie without experience on that flight, especially when it's not just some puddle jumping to Norway or Scotland.

The FAA and CAA would love to tear into any company bringing a bird in without pilots who are trained, licensed, and certified.

Yep, that's probably why Virgin Atlantic was so quick to indicate that they were both suitably licensed and qualified. That would've been an expensive conversation, otherwise.


Yeah, seems like the FO was licensed and certified, but didn't meet Virgin's "You can fly solo" guidelines or some other internal policy.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like
to me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone terrified by that us a complete moron. And the decision to turn back for something like this is made by the company, not the captain.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is your captain speaking.  Does anyone know if it's safe to fly through the clouds?  Will I make any angels angry?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving yet again that no matter what anyone in the government bureaucracy tells you, the world will not end jut because you're short a bit of paperwork.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not untrained, no one was terrified. More quality "reporting" from the Sun.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: RodneyToady: I'm not a pilot, but I seriously doubt anyone was terrified.  Aside from the person who created the schedule.  It's not like it was the co-pilot's first time in a cockpit.

Hopefully Kelsey on 74 Gear will talk about this on an upcoming video.

Yeah, it was literally just a violation of policy it sounds like.


There were probably hundreds of flights just that day that had great safety/risk issues.   He should have just kept on to the final destination.  The most dangerous thing about flying is the landing, by turning back the flight, in increased the risk of every passenger who experience one additional take-off and landing.  Stupid to turn the flight around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You had to land the plane.  What difference would it make if you landed in New York or Heathrow?

Yeah yeah.  Short career.  But you got to stand near the door and listen to all the passengers tell you what a great flight it was.
Air crews should have a tip jar out for the deplaning passengers.
If that every happens, find me and kill me.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like [i.insider.com image 300x136]to me.


they were only 40 mins out and going across the pond is a hella of a long flight. What would have happened if the Captain had suddenly had a heart attack?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Archie Goodwin: So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like [i.insider.com image 300x136]to me.

they were only 40 mins out and going across the pond is a hella of a long flight. What would have happened if the Captain had suddenly had a heart attack?


The first officer would have landed the plane at the nearest airport with medical services without further incident.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Proving yet again that no matter what anyone in the government bureaucracy tells you, the world will not end jut because you're short a bit of paperwork.


Absolutely, but the corollary to that is that if something had gone wrong, the world would have definitely ended for anybody who missed the compliance checks.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Archie Goodwin: So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like [i.insider.com image 300x136]to me.

they were only 40 mins out and going across the pond is a hella of a long flight. What would have happened if the Captain had suddenly had a heart attack?


What if the captain had the fish?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like [i.insider.com image 300x136]to me.


So should just ditched it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Archie Goodwin: So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like [i.insider.com image 300x136]to me.

they were only 40 mins out and going across the pond is a hella of a long flight. What would have happened if the Captain had suddenly had a heart attack?


I don't know. Probably land the plane fine.

Personally I'd like to know how the person who drew up the schedule for that day managaged to screw it up.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You had to land the plane.  What difference would it make if you landed in New York or Heathrow?

Yeah yeah.  Short career.  But you got to stand near the door and listen to all the passengers tell you what a great flight it was.
Air crews should have a tip jar out for the deplaning passengers.
If that every happens, find me and kill me.


If you are an airplane linked to a specific country's airline or airport with a significant safety issue like a mechanical problem, you could see a preference (or policy) to return to that country (all else being equal).

For something like this, it just seems really stupid to turn the plane around.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: hotmoonsauce: Archie Goodwin: So the pilot could land back at Heathrow but not at New York?

Sounds like [i.insider.com image 300x136]to me.

they were only 40 mins out and going across the pond is a hella of a long flight. What would have happened if the Captain had suddenly had a heart attack?

What if the captain had the fish?


Then the first officer should have the lasagna.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A bunch of rowdy Brits cooped up in an aluminum tube should terrify anybody.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
what a big dick !.

Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: edmo: Proving yet again that no matter what anyone in the government bureaucracy tells you, the world will not end jut because you're short a bit of paperwork.

Absolutely, but the corollary to that is that if something had gone wrong, the world would have definitely ended for anybody who missed the compliance checks.


No it wouldn't have. The aviation industry is based around a safety model that doesn't include punishment unless you actively try to cover something up or get away with something. They don't go around firing people every time they make a mistake because that just leads to mistakes being covered up and hidden.
 
One Sided Die
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: what a big dick !.[thesun.co.uk image 850x324]


Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Charlie Freak: edmo: Proving yet again that no matter what anyone in the government bureaucracy tells you, the world will not end jut because you're short a bit of paperwork.

Absolutely, but the corollary to that is that if something had gone wrong, the world would have definitely ended for anybody who missed the compliance checks.

No it wouldn't have. The aviation industry is based around a safety model that doesn't include punishment unless you actively try to cover something up or get away with something. They don't go around firing people every time they make a mistake because that just leads to mistakes being covered up and hidden.


You're jumping to the wrong conclusion.

Say the airplane had crashed for whatever reason. If it was determined the FO was not compliant with policy, regs, whatever, that would end up on a report and the victims lawyers would definitely be all over that.

I'm not even saying the FO's lack of compliance/training/etc would be cause, just that it's there, and lawsuits go after everything. The weak points - failure to follow policy - make them stick. Could you imagine the media frenzy alone?

Imagine if it was found the AF447 FO didn't complete training. Holy shiat.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This is your captain speaking.  Does anyone know if it's safe to fly through the clouds?  Will I make any angels angry?


Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Russ1642: Charlie Freak: edmo: Proving yet again that no matter what anyone in the government bureaucracy tells you, the world will not end jut because you're short a bit of paperwork.

Absolutely, but the corollary to that is that if something had gone wrong, the world would have definitely ended for anybody who missed the compliance checks.

No it wouldn't have. The aviation industry is based around a safety model that doesn't include punishment unless you actively try to cover something up or get away with something. They don't go around firing people every time they make a mistake because that just leads to mistakes being covered up and hidden.

You're jumping to the wrong conclusion.

Say the airplane had crashed for whatever reason. If it was determined the FO was not compliant with policy, regs, whatever, that would end up on a report and the victims lawyers would definitely be all over that.

I'm not even saying the FO's lack of compliance/training/etc would be cause, just that it's there, and lawsuits go after everything. The weak points - failure to follow policy - make them stick. Could you imagine the media frenzy alone?

Imagine if it was found the AF447 FO didn't complete training. Holy shiat.


Technicalities like that aren't always the game-winning goal people think it is. If it was found the FO wasn't compliant the next obvious question would be 'how non-compliant were they?' There's a ton of difference between completely untrained and missing the last check.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Charlie Freak: Russ1642: Charlie Freak: edmo: Proving yet again that no matter what anyone in the government bureaucracy tells you, the world will not end jut because you're short a bit of paperwork.

Absolutely, but the corollary to that is that if something had gone wrong, the world would have definitely ended for anybody who missed the compliance checks.

No it wouldn't have. The aviation industry is based around a safety model that doesn't include punishment unless you actively try to cover something up or get away with something. They don't go around firing people every time they make a mistake because that just leads to mistakes being covered up and hidden.

You're jumping to the wrong conclusion.

Say the airplane had crashed for whatever reason. If it was determined the FO was not compliant with policy, regs, whatever, that would end up on a report and the victims lawyers would definitely be all over that.

I'm not even saying the FO's lack of compliance/training/etc would be cause, just that it's there, and lawsuits go after everything. The weak points - failure to follow policy - make them stick. Could you imagine the media frenzy alone?

Imagine if it was found the AF447 FO didn't complete training. Holy shiat.

Technicalities like that aren't always the game-winning goal people think it is. If it was found the FO wasn't compliant the next obvious question would be 'how non-compliant were they?' There's a ton of difference between completely untrained and missing the last check.


Yes, the difference is how much the airline would be willing to settle because the media scrutiny alone would make them want to get rid of it ASAP.

I'm very aware of the safety culture in aviation. Very aware. I'm simply saying that the reason you cross your t's and dot your i's is not necessarily because the plane will or won't crash, but who gets left holding the hot potato if it does.

That said, part of the reason the culture is as good as it is is because of the minutiae of crossing t's and dotting i's. I'm not sure why this is an argument.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Also, article at bottom: "Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh says she was 'sexually harassed' while working in RTE." Just say 'Ní' to sexual harassment. Especially to those whose names will summon an eldritch horror if you mispronounce them.


Journalistic pet peeve: printing letters from non-English scripts in English-language publications. The á in the Gaelic spelling of Bláthnaid can easily be transcribed as "aw" in English. It's not some secret letter, and Blawthnaid is not that hard for an English speaker to pronounce.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
