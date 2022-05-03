 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 71 of WW3: Bloody battles in the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's railway network attacked, the EU means to support Moldova and proposes to ban orc oil. It's your Thursday Ukraine War Thread   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
70
    More: News, Ukraine, Russian foreign ministry, Russia, Russian Federation, Finland's decision, later time, NATO membership, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-dus1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The coverage from the Guardian, while we wait
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sepia apama: The coverage from the Guardian, while we wait


oh wait did you see in that article? they said "there is no storming". So i guess its not happening. Because the orcs are always truthful.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been slightly more on edge since hearing about the attacks on Atovstel. I'm hoping for not as bad news, as I'm positive there'll be no good news there.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I looked the CNN article was blaming Ukraine in the headline: "Brazil's ex-president says Zelensky is as much to blame as Putin for war in Ukraine".  As Nero Wolfe would say, Pfui.

I kind of prefer applying the negation operation to Kremlin statements directly (as one has to) instead of having to filter them through bystanders first.

Seriously, I gave up on CNN many years ago, and that headline *really* doesn't make me want to give them another chance.  The Guardian is not perfect either, but it accords better with the "multiple source" view I get here on Fark.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sepia apama: When I looked the CNN article was blaming Ukraine in the headline: "Brazil's ex-president says Zelensky is as much to blame as Putin for war in Ukraine".  As Nero Wolfe would say, Pfui.

I kind of prefer applying the negation operation to Kremlin statements directly (as one has to) instead of having to filter them through bystanders first.

Seriously, I gave up on CNN many years ago, and that headline *really* doesn't make me want to give them another chance.  The Guardian is not perfect either, but it accords better with the "multiple source" view I get here on Fark.


British press seems to be either quite good or complete garbage, whereas US media is either complete garbage, mostly garbage, or so light and fluffy as to contain no real information.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sepia apama: The coverage from the Guardian, while we wait


I posted a video yesterday near the end of the thread of Avostal evacuees. The woman quoted in this article is in it. Scary shiat. The orcs are filtering the refugees leaving, and keeping anyone with ties to the military. That is frightening.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For today's edition of "Why May 9?"... here is an article that explains it in greater detail:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/europe/russia-victory-day-explainer-intl/index.html
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Sepia apama: The coverage from the Guardian, while we wait

oh wait did you see in that article? they said "there is no storming". So i guess its not happening. Because the orcs are always truthful.


Given their abilities displayed so far, I would stay the orcs are at best gentle breezing and not storming...
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I've been slightly more on edge since hearing about the attacks on Atovstel. I'm hoping for not as bad news, as I'm positive there'll be no good news there.


Azovstal, just another reason I shouldn't post before the caffeine kicks in.

\Was on a ST: Strange New Worlds high
\\Give me one transporter, and this whole mess could be finished in one go!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May the fighters of Azovstal kill many Russians and make them pay dearly for every inch of ground.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: British press seems to be either quite good or complete garbage, whereas US media is either complete garbage, mostly garbage, or so light and fluffy as to contain no real information.


That's why I stick with USA Today, it has all three.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WegianWarrior: Given their abilities displayed so far, I would stay the orcs are at best gentle breezing and not storming...


I think we all saw in LoTR how they *cast* their swords.  Nuff said.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: May the fighters of Azovstal kill many Russians and make them pay dearly for every inch of ground.


Make it every centimetre, it'll cost the russians more that way.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: NewportBarGuy: May the fighters of Azovstal kill many Russians and make them pay dearly for every inch of ground.

Make it every centimetre, it'll cost the russians more that way.


It will be material losses that make them throw in the towel. The Russians view conscript losses as the cost of doing business, and even welcome less competition on the streets.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: That's why I stick with USA Today, it has all three.


a friend of mine would read the USA today every morning over coffee and 2 cigarettes. He said "2 cigarettes and 1 coffee is just the amount of time needed to read McPaper."

i'd say its certainly more category 3/Fluff.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: May the fighters of Azovstal kill many Russians and make them pay dearly for every inch of ground.


Azovstal...ingrad?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: NewportBarGuy: May the fighters of Azovstal kill many Russians and make them pay dearly for every inch of ground.

Make it every centimetre, it'll cost the russians more that way.


This makes me 2.54 times more favorable to adopt the metric system.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Zelenskyy???

Fark user imageView Full Size



:P
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What do you call 24 thousand dead Russians? A good start.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently they were thinking about the Russian army when they named one of their anti-tank weapons.


/do not taunt happy fun mods
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320]


This one never gets old.

<3
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Apparently they were thinking about the Russian army when they named one of their anti-tank weapons.


/do not taunt happy fun mods


It's a Russian designed system.
 
spleef420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Once again, the Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow evacuation for civilians who continue to hide in the basements of the Azovstal plant. I call on the world community to evacuate civilians," Palamar said.

I farking knew it.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neongoats: What do you call 24 thousand dead Russians? A good start.


I'm a pacifist, and I approve this message.
 
Juc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neongoats: What do you call 24 thousand dead Russians? A good start.


at this point I'm wondering how long until it goes to six digits.
Russia seems pretty adamant about needlessly getting a bunch of people killed, even if it is mostly their own soldiers plus civilians.
Like storming Azovstal, that's a lot of dead russians for very little gain.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.

After this article published, Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said in a statement that the battlefield intelligence was not provided to the Ukrainians "with the intent to kill Russian generals."



I kinda wish they put this info in the headline, or hell maybe not publish the article at all.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

So this crap has been going on for more than two months now, and many of us feel kinda helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  You can even donate directly to the Ukranian army if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

And there are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes in your area.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed.

...

Military aid:

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do to donate
PPS.  And if you do, at least have the decency to trim this down/off in your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, give me a link, not some vague suggestion for me to research
 
Jesterling
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Jesterling: Apparently they were thinking about the Russian army when they named one of their anti-tank weapons.


/do not taunt happy fun mods

It's a Russian designed system.



Thanks Buzz.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jesterling: TommyDeuce: New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.

After this article published, Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said in a statement that the battlefield intelligence was not provided to the Ukrainians "with the intent to kill Russian generals."


I kinda wish they put this info in the headline, or hell maybe not publish the article at all.


You want the NYT to conform to journalistic standards? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: When I looked the CNN article was blaming Ukraine in the headline: "Brazil's ex-president says Zelensky is as much to blame as Putin for war in Ukraine".  As Nero Wolfe would say, Pfui.


There are people in US intelligence that feel the same way. They feel that Ukraine was taunting Russia and triggered the attack. I personally don't understand any of it since NATO is a defensive organization. But I'm not running a country or have any interest in politics so I'm clueless.

In my mind it's sort of like attacking your neighbor because they joined the neighborhood watch and you told them not to.
 
Juc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jesterling: TommyDeuce: New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.

After this article published, Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said in a statement that the battlefield intelligence was not provided to the Ukrainians "with the intent to kill Russian generals."


I kinda wish they put this info in the headline, or hell maybe not publish the article at all.


Well i for one definitely believe the spokesman.
I'm sure the USA is very heartbroken about the dead generals and loudly shouted OOPS, MY BAD, each time the intelligence got one blown up.
It is a tragedy 😢
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

notmyjab: For today's edition of "Why May 9?"... here is an article that explains it in greater detail:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/europe/russia-victory-day-explainer-intl/index.html


Dont trust CNN they are in Putins pocket and love CCCP
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neongoats: What do you call 24 thousand dead Russians? A good start.


Nothing. They wont come when you call anyhow
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What does Brian Blessed have to say about all this?
 
ssa5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is like Gilligan's Island with guns, they were suppose to go on a 3 day cruise to Kiev, and now 3 seasons later....I mean 73 days later they are still on the air. I wonder who the surprise guest general will be to die next, cliffhanger I suppose. Last seasons ending with that ship sinking was one of my faves.
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: What does Brian Blessed have to say about all this?


that you can't book him for piddly little things like shoutouts.
or at least that's what his agent says
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: neongoats: What do you call 24 thousand dead Russians? A good start.

Nothing. They wont come when you call anyhow


Because their trucks are all broken or hauled off by a tractor?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: When I looked the CNN article was blaming Ukraine in the headline: "Brazil's ex-president says Zelensky is as much to blame as Putin for war in Ukraine".  As Nero Wolfe would say, Pfui.

I kind of prefer applying the negation operation to Kremlin statements directly (as one has to) instead of having to filter them through bystanders first.

Seriously, I gave up on CNN many years ago, and that headline *really* doesn't make me want to give them another chance.  The Guardian is not perfect either, but it accords better with the "multiple source" view I get here on Fark.


How is that CNN blaming Ukraine? It's just reporting that Brazil's ex-president is blaming Ukraine. Should it not report what the pro-russia side is saying or doing?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Juc: Jesterling: TommyDeuce: New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.

After this article published, Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said in a statement that the battlefield intelligence was not provided to the Ukrainians "with the intent to kill Russian generals."


I kinda wish they put this info in the headline, or hell maybe not publish the article at all.

Well i for one definitely believe the spokesman.
I'm sure the USA is very heartbroken about the dead generals and loudly shouted OOPS, MY BAD, each time the intelligence got one blown up.
It is a tragedy 😢


Pretty much my take on it. "Hey guys, they just moved their headquarters to grid square X,Y".  Hope no one gets hurt when that all blows up.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So I think I missed the beginnings of this, but what is the significance of the Azovstal Steel Plant?

From what I gather there are a large number of troops and civilians there, in what appears to be a series of bunkers? Were these bunkers purpose built or have plant buildings for other purposes been converted into improvised bunkers? How many people are holed up there?
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Jesterling: TommyDeuce: New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.

After this article published, Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said in a statement that the battlefield intelligence was not provided to the Ukrainians "with the intent to kill Russian generals."


I kinda wish they put this info in the headline, or hell maybe not publish the article at all.

You want the NYT to conform to journalistic standards? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


they sat on the NSA spying story to help Bush. perhaps they could have sat on this. they even mention in their own story how this could be seen as an escalation that might provoke Russia
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: New York Times has reporting today on American intelligence sharing with Ukraine. They claim it has led to some, but not all of the dead list.


Hmmm, seem to have lost a "Generals" between dead and list.

/Preview is for pussies!
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.