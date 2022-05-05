 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inside the Magic)   Tomorrowland floods as extreme weather hits central Florida. This is what's known as foreshadowing   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney World, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Parks, Walt Disney, intense rain, theme parks  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 8:35 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slip'n'slides, flume rides and skim boards... welcome to the future. Bring your bathing suit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's always happening. And has been since 1972 when they opened. Florida gets massive amounts of rain often in a short period of time which is practically impossible to drain well in some places. You see it in parking lots all the time.

I also take issue with the 'high crowd levels'  there's a high demand level as things return to normal.
But Disney is limiting access to parks at about 50 percent capacity, and blocking out Fla residence annual passes to a limited number of days. Basically, you have to be staying on property to be allowed in now....Disney is fine with that. Keeps people in the 'system' and away from the cheep motels.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So did DeathSantis steal Obama's weather machine and is turning it on The Mouse?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Around '93. We took my sister and her kids. Stayed at Fort Wilderness. Nephew got his shoes soaked in Tomorrow Land...and I thought 'well, I'll just dry them out in the oven a bit'. Well, it was a gas oven I wasn't accustomed too...but he ended up with a new pair of shoes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Headline: Cinderella's Castle Vanishes. Then a photo of said castle through the rain.  The author's bio blurb is hilarious.
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Disney should file a massive insurance claim then move to California in whatever way hurts Ron DeSantis the most.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Such a great place

I'll mow my yard tomorrow in Tomorrowland
I'll pay my bills tomorrow in Tomorrowland
I'll get off the meth tomorrow in Tomorrowland
Tomorrowland.  Tomorrowland
I finally learned to spell Tomorrowland
 
Netrngr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While this is not uncommon for Florida as it is a near tropical zone, tropical savannah actually, in the southern parts it lends itself to a large amount of precipitation during the warmer seasons. This is as it has been since it opened pretty much. Municipal drainage systems can only hold so much and since this place ip like 90% paved there is no soak in so it has to go somewhere or not as the case may be.
Drainage pipes to keep the park from flooding would have to be HUGE to move that amount of water.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Glad I live in northern New England. I'll take a snow storm over all this other bs the rest of the US is getting...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JRoo: Disney should file a massive insurance claim then move to California in whatever way hurts Ron DeSantis the most.


Uhh they are already in California.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Headline: Cinderella's Castle Vanishes.


Except the headline correctly refers to it as "Cinderella Castle."

Sorry, Disney snob here.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Florida will become a wonderful wildlife park in a few decades time. The VR drone tours will be amazing.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: That's always happening. And has been since 1972 when they opened. Florida gets massive amounts of rain often in a short period of time which is practically impossible to drain well in some places. You see it in parking lots all the time.

I also take issue with the 'high crowd levels'  there's a high demand level as things return to normal.
But Disney is limiting access to parks at about 50 percent capacity, and blocking out Fla residence annual passes to a limited number of days. Basically, you have to be staying on property to be allowed in now....Disney is fine with that. Keeps people in the 'system' and away from the cheep motels.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Time for Disney to smell the toast burning and GTFO of that shiathole.
 
Katwang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this from the Noah and the flood part of the Jesus book? "...And God came down from the heavens and told Ron Desantis that he doesn't like gay or pregnant, unwanted birth mothers".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
toast28
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Slip'n'slides, flume rides and skim boards... welcome to the future. Bring your bathing suit.


f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah Tomorrowland. When me and my family are there we make sure we hit up Space Mountain first because it almost always breaks down by mid-afternoon. Last time I rode it it made my back hurt. It is due for major renovations. Can't wait for Tron to open there.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby, tell me you haven't been to Florida without telling me you haven't been to Florida challenge? You should see house gutters in the summer. Sometimes they look like fire hoses.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 460x404]


We miss you little buddy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: That's always happening. And has been since 1972 when they opened. Florida gets massive amounts of rain often in a short period of time which is practically impossible to drain well in some places. You see it in parking lots all the time.

I also take issue with the 'high crowd levels'  there's a high demand level as things return to normal.
But Disney is limiting access to parks at about 50 percent capacity, and blocking out Fla residence annual passes to a limited number of days. Basically, you have to be staying on property to be allowed in now....Disney is fine with that. Keeps people in the 'system' and away from the cheep motels.


And you can set your watch by when the rains come (2:00-4:00 PM).  When I lived in Winter Park, the streets would be flooded for about an hour after any major deluge as the runoff went into the lakes. Then the rest of the night was a free steam bath as the residual evaporated.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jamspoon: Florida will become a wonderful wildlife park in a few decades time. The VR drone tours will be amazing.


There already is a wildlife park and no VR drones with that TFR.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.