Coyotes losing fear of humans, anvils, say reports
    Coyote, Dog, Attack, Gray Wolf, two-year-old, neighbour Heather Duge, Urban biologist Brett Johnson  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans lost their fear of nature, and decided that they could beat it to death instead, extract all the wealth, then whine about how nature is failing them, while they drive their stump-jumping SUV over a prairie dog town.
We can only hope that nature gets better at attacking us.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Real men don't kill coyote.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Humans lost their fear of nature, and decided that they could beat it to death instead, extract all the wealth, then whine about how nature is failing them, while they drive their stump-jumping SUV over a prairie dog town.
We can only hope that nature gets better at attacking us.


Your posts are always so cheerful!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They have no place to live any more keep chopping down trees and see what happens...
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When you see their eyes in the darkness around your cookfires casually offer them some tasty scraps. They'll be good boys in no time.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Humans lost their fear of nature, and decided that they could beat it to death instead, extract all the wealth, then whine about how nature is failing them, while they drive their stump-jumping SUV over a prairie dog town.
We can only hope that nature gets better at attacking us.


COVID did a good number.  The effects of pumping CO2 into the atmosphere look like they're going to result in some interesting 'nature' over the next 50 years.

We're not going anywhere, but there's a better than even chance we're going to suffer significant losses and have a miserable time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why, it's almost as if killing off the predators who eat/outbreed coyotes (wolves, bears, mountain lions) was a terrible mistake that created imbalance in nature.
 
