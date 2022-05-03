 Skip to content
(WHNS Fox 21)   Carolina math: Farts, rotten eggs, and black panthers = Dead prankster girlfriend   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF.  Let's just shoot at shiat
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the bright side: no one involved in this will reproduce.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the guns, thankfully, survived unharmed.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dare the Medical Examiner to list the cause of death as "American Gun Culture."

/double dog dare
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is farking terrible and I know victim shaming and all that, but these girls knew their boyfriends were walking around armed and paranoid about some mountain lion that probably doesn't even exist, and they decided to hide in the bushes at night and wait for their armed boyfriends to not shoot them?  The stupidity of all parties involved is almost as tragic as the outcome.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time I fart im gonna claim it was a panther
 
knbwhite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 680x384]


I can never not laugh at that.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't even perceive the amount of stupid in this situation, mainly on the guys part. Of course  surprising two armed rednecks wasn't the brightest idea on the ladies part either. Laughing women = black panther growls? Ugggh.....I guess the collective IQ of the human race got a bit higher.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The combined IQ of everyone involved is still in double digits right?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"There is no doubt that several alleged black panther sightings had the Conservative Lane residents on edge for their safety and wellbeing."

This sort of thing never happens on Liberal Avenue.
 
thamike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's one hell of an alibi.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, not silent, but deadly?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Terrible accident. Are they white or black?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"No criminal laws were violated by either participant in this shooting."

Taking a literal shot in the dark at a person making noise and moving around, without bothering to determine what you're shooting at, because you saw the person's shape and heard the person make a noise, is totally legal in NC.

Never mind the involuntary manslaughter, one would think there'd be some sort of local reckless discharge law.

/kind of impressive/suspicious to put three on target when they couldn't even tell the target was human
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Next time I fart im gonna claim it was a panther


We have a twenty pound cat who isn't fat, so I do that all the time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
James "Jake" Barber and his fiancé Autumn Faith Nichols
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "There is no doubt that several alleged black panther sightings had the Conservative Lane residents on edge for their safety and wellbeing."

This sort of thing never happens on Liberal Avenue.


The drug tests wouldn't have come back negative if it was one of us.
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe there was a black panther right there, about to pounce on the girls, then the girl farted and scared the panther. The panther growled and broke sticks as it ran away. By the time the guys got their guns out and fired, only the two girls were still there which is why one of them got shot. In reality the fart is what saved the lives of three people. It's so obvious this is what happened.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: The combined IQ of everyone involved is still in double digits right?


In base 2, yes.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of the biggest misconceptions about North Carolina wildlife is the existence of cougars, or black panthers, in our state.

With the Carolina Panthers pounding away in California in preparation for football's 50th Super Bowl on Sunday in Santa Clara, there are officially no panthers in Carolina.

The Legendary Cat of the Mountains and the Swamps is Just That, a Legend.
... So, can I shoot it? Why would you want to? ...you might be shooting someone's house cat, dog, exotic pet or other domestic animal that you thought was a black panther.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oops. Was gonna say "Autumn" is an unusual name for a guy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So don't throw rotten eggs at people is what I gathered from this story.
 
