(Detroit Free Press)   Michigan's best vending machine shut down by the Feds   (freep.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Magistrate, federal agents, Judge, vending machine, Warrant, Detroit home, Detroit, Prominent Detroit church Second Ebenezer  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Agents, acting on a tip, were aware of the machine because they had made purchases to collect evidence in February and March.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bringing the peace and joy of cannabis to Detroit? The pope should make that man a saint.
 
anticontent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Agents seized 18 firearms in the house, dozens of rounds of ammunition and several pounds of suspected marijuana."

This cracks me up.
 
