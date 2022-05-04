 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What you should expect as a result of the Fed's interest rate hike. Despite, you know, your refrigerator box being repossessed. Although subby's got an extra box left over from when he bought a new washing machine, if you don't mind downsizing a bit   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Federal funds rate, Monetary policy, Interest rate, Central bank, Inflation, higher borrowing costs, Debt, Money supply  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 7:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interest rates had to come up before the next recession hits.
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Your saving account rate will not go up the same rate as you loan rates.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fixed rate mortgages are your weapon against rising interest rates.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Interest rates had to come up before the next recession hits.


You misspelled Depression.  Maybe even Not So Great Depression.  *loads credit card and commits financial suicide*
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A refrigerator box? Luxury! Back in my day we had four milk cartons and a tarp for a family of 13.
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only thing higher than interest rates now are the people who think interest rates are high.

/they have been historically low
//that's why nobody saves
///once upon a moon a government bond would see you through
 
Muta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Interest rate hikes should have started toward the end of Obama's tenure.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: A refrigerator box? Luxury! Back in my day we had four milk cartons and a tarp for a family of 13.


A tarp! Well took at you mister fancy pants. I guess you can afford that being suck a small family.

My family of 32 had to huddle under a discarded cheese wrapper when is hailed every.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a great time to be a cash buyer, own a paid off property, or have a loan already.

Sucks to be you, renters and soon to be homeowners.
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Muta: Interest rate hikes should have started toward the end of Obama's tenure.


They did but a certain former president want to play golf from the white tee and pretend he was a businessman pressured the fed to cut rates when there was zero reason to.
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah no shiat the stock market benefitted, low rates meant easy loans and consumers spending rather than saving.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Fixed rate mortgages are your weapon against rising interest rates.


This.  I have 15 year fixed at 3.5% (9 years to go).

Glad I'm not trying to buy in today's market.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Tyrone Slothrop: Fixed rate mortgages are your weapon against rising interest rates.

This.  I have 15 year fixed at 3.5% (9 years to go).

Glad I'm not trying to buy in today's market.


Yup. Refinanced last October to a 2.25% 15 year fixed. Best move we ever made.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewsclues: IndyJohn: Tyrone Slothrop: Fixed rate mortgages are your weapon against rising interest rates.

This.  I have 15 year fixed at 3.5% (9 years to go).

Glad I'm not trying to buy in today's market.

Yup. Refinanced last October to a 2.25% 15 year fixed. Best move we ever made.


I briefly thought about refinancing last year
...I have a 30yr/4.5% from 1/2014, but if my math is right I'll be done 12/2026
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.