(Austin News KXAN)   According to a University of Texas study, even mild COVID infections affect brain structures. Of course, this doesn't affect the unmasked people who never had brains to begin with   (kxan.com) divider line
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, with Republicans, how can we tell the difference?
 
QFarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can't kill what ya aint got!  Checkmat liberals!
 
Lexx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Avoid infection by being smart and you might just end up smarter (by average) than most people around you.  Severe covid apparently ages your mental faculties by on average 20 years and even mild covid has similar but weaker effects.  If most people get covid, most people are now walking around with damaged brains that perform measurably worse.  You,  by simply being careful, now have an advantage over most of humanity.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's OK, it's endemic now and hospitalizations are not going up. Oh wait.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well at least the plague rats coughing all over you still have to wear masks on planes/buses/subways. Oh wait.

/yep, we're boned
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dain bramage would explain a lot lately.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We used to call them trainables.
 
someonelse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oh ffs. People who were careful and did everything right still got, and continue to get Covid. At much lower rates, but c'mon. Don't be smug. And you yourself compare it to aging. The effects are similar to what happens to the brain as we age. It's not like people become zombies.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, the government got rid of lead paint, so the GQP had to come up with something else to make people artificially stupid.  And there you go, convince people to not wear masks and those people will lose a lot of IQ points in the process.
 
Lexx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I should add that you're going to need to be careful indefinitely.  The newer omicron sub-variants that are taking over evade immunity from vaccines and past omicron infection, so...covid is here to stay, and all getting vaccinated does is lower your chances of severe illness.

We're now living in a regressive populist hellscape run by brain damaged idiots.  On the bright side, least the careful among us can enjoy a relative cognitive advantage as the genera public gets sicker and stupider.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

By staying inside forever and hoping everyone else will risk their health to come serve you?
Most of us have to work, have to go to school. Government doesn't care. Perpetual isolation isn't possible.
 
Lexx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aging has pretty well-understood and generally crappy effects on the brain.  Do you really want to be experiencing senile dementia in your 50's?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Daim bramage?  D'oh!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

No, the government did not get rid of lead paint. It stopped the sale of lead paint. Lead paint is still prevalent in rental properties, particularly those for low-income tenants in urban settings. Lead paint still causes lead poisoning. In addition, lead water pipes in schools are still giving kids lead poisoning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She looks well protected...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wear. A.  Mask.  N95s are reusable and cheaper now.  Buck a week for protection.

Just limit your social eating and drinking to outdoor patios and smaller backyard gatherings.

I am in close quarters with 60 people per week.  But I wear a mask and carefully limit my unprotected social encounters (and when the mask does come off for family gatherings, everyone in the gathering rapid tests first).

Still haven't caught covid.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder what the effects of multiple infections are?

If you catch it twice, does it age your brain twice?

/DNRTFA
//Already having a lot of senior moments, I'll blame COVID
///4
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The whole SLEZE family got COVID recently and got over it within a week because we are fully vaxxed and boosted.  Does the study differentiate between vaxxed and unvaxxed?

/TLDR
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wear. A.  Mask.  N95s are reusable and cheaper now.  Buck a week for protection.

Just limit your social eating and drinking to outdoor patios and smaller backyard gatherings.

I am in close quarters with 60 people per week.  But I wear a mask and carefully limit my unprotected social encounters (and when the mask does come off for family gatherings, everyone in the gathering rapid tests first).

Still haven't caught covid.


I haven't caught it from the visitors coming to my museum, because I wear an N95.
 
Creoena
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wear. A.  Mask.  N95s are reusable and cheaper now.  Buck a week for protection.

Just limit your social eating and drinking to outdoor patios and smaller backyard gatherings.

I am in close quarters with 60 people per week.  But I wear a mask and carefully limit my unprotected social encounters (and when the mask does come off for family gatherings, everyone in the gathering rapid tests first).

Still haven't caught covid.


It's a good thing I only drink in anti-social settings.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welp, great news to hear. Just tested positive last night and this morning. Not getting a kick? So far it's just cold symptoms - sniffly and my right ear is plugged. Been vaxed and boosted. For all my time working in the hospital I think I got it from the kids daycare because they've had a spike in the last week... I wouldn't have even tested but I was supposed to fly today so I did an at home test...

/csb slash nscsb
//legit I've had worse colds in my life
///but it's been less than 48h since I started having sx too
 
Lexx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daycare is the big concern for us too.  My two year old is entering in the fall.   We gambled on the vaccine being available for her before then.

Niece entered daycare and her whole household had covid literally a week later.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It's not the advantage you think, you now have to convince more morons who think they're smarter than you.

Had a vp who used to say you only have to 1% smarter than everyone in the room. He was the dumbest guy in the room.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lexx:

Well the crap thing is that now we have to figure out care next week because we can't send them back for 10 days... but I only get 5 days off for Covid from work.

/kids are 3 and 6mo
//they have zero sx right now
///missus tested last night too and she's okay so I'm patient zero in our house
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my answer to my kid's question: "Why do some motorcyclists not wear helmets"?  I always said that if you're stupid enough to ride a bike without a helmet, there really isn't much there to protect in the first place. YMMV.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sweet summer children, this is just the tip of the iceberg.  Just the tip.
 
Lexx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nah it's still an advantage.  If your reaction time, mental agility, working memory, etc are all better than your peers, you WILL outperform them.

Being recognized as smart is only one of the advantages of high intelligence.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Still trying to make 'fetch' a thing, I see.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wear. A.  Mask.  N95s are reusable and cheaper now.  Buck a week for protection.

Just limit your social eating and drinking to outdoor patios and smaller backyard gatherings.

I am in close quarters with 60 people per week.  But I wear a mask and carefully limit my unprotected social encounters (and when the mask does come off for family gatherings, everyone in the gathering rapid tests first).

Still haven't caught covid.

I haven't caught it from the visitors coming to my museum, because I wear an N95.


Oh cool story bro. I was vaccinated and boosted and effectively a recluse. My immune system is very good and I am physically fit. No compromised immune system or underlying health issues. The few times I had to venture out, I wore an N95 mask. Still got Omicron. I slept next to my wife and was next to my inlaws for days and they never got COVID.

While the advice is to certainly take precautions, it isn't foolproof. Omicron doesn't really care and is extremely contagious.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
em yeah... Me being the smartest guy in the room is not comforting news you might think it is...
 
anticontent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ that site is intensely hostile to mobile browsing.
 
