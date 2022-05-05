 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Man survives after being shot 15 times in Minneapolis. You'd think after the fourth or fifth time he'd stop going to Minneapolis   (fox9.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Fox Broadcasting Company, Buttocks, Gun, Sherburne County, Minnesota, A Little Bit, United States customary units, Gabe Tauscher, Irreplaceable  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
85 days in the hospital

The real question is whether he will survive the medical bills.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say you think after the 4-5 time you would think he would stop calling the police
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been hit with a few shells but he don't walk with a limp.

/hey shorty
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Been hit with a few shells but he don't walk with a limp.


I'm alright
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the name of the cop that shot him?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: 85 days in the hospital

The real question is whether he will survive the medical bills.


It's sad but every time I read about someone with a survival tale, my first reaction is "what about those medical bills"
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure if you have to be a cop to volunteer with these guys.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well played subby.
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm curious. How does insurance bill that?

This is not a joke. I think I picked a really bad insurance company this year and I'm hoping I don't need anything serious done.
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To get the other bullets out, can he just be put in the MRI? Should come right out?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Look,.Minneapolis is a nice city. It's got some good museums, a nice Waterfront Park, a few decent restaurants on the main strip it's a nice place to visit, maybe it's worth getting shot a few times over.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In one sitting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jimjays: His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.


A friend of mine was killed by his girlfriend's ex. Next week is the 17th anniversary of his murder.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: jimjays: His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.

A friend of mine was killed by his girlfriend's ex. Next week is the 17th anniversary of his murder.


That was cheery :(
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Pavia_Resistance: jimjays: His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.

A friend of mine was killed by his girlfriend's ex. Next week is the 17th anniversary of his murder.

That was cheery :(


For balance I submitted a link to the D'awww tab.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Pavia_Resistance: jimjays: His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.

A friend of mine was killed by his girlfriend's ex. Next week is the 17th anniversary of his murder.

That was cheery :(


I have a cousin who killed his girlfriend. He went full-blown psychotic schizophrenia and stabbed her to death. It's been about 20 years in a psychiatric Institution oh, it's not married with two children who both has apparently severe autism.

Happened when I was a wee lad of 11. .

Cheerio!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why you don't buy a .380.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
your husband's been shot in the isles of langerhans.

that's odd.  he told me has was going to minneapolis.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Pavia_Resistance: jimjays: His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.

A friend of mine was killed by his girlfriend's ex. Next week is the 17th anniversary of his murder.

That was cheery :(


It's something to be aware of and think about. When we're young we think we're invincible, if only because we were lucky and had yet to have many opportunities for tragedy. It's not until we're older and wiser, have seen it with people around us that we realize how often we were close to disaster.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: jimjays: His girlfriend's ex did the shooting, subsequently went at it with the cops. It's often said to avoid dating crazy. It's equally wise to avoid dating those with crazy exes--if only because of what it says about them to have hooked up with crazy.

A friend of mine was killed by his girlfriend's ex. Next week is the 17th anniversary of his murder.


When I was a kid, our Boy Scout leader was gunned down in his driveway. A woman who was an acquaintance of his wife had a nasty breakup and went to them for help because the ex was violent. Turns out he wasn't just violent, he was murderous.
Spousal abuse and domestic violence is a Serious crime wave in this country, but because it doesn't fit the agenda of certain groups, it's an often ignored crime.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.