 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Sad: Mechanic at car dealership dies during an oil change. Less Sad: His family sues the owner Fark: of the car that was getting the oil change   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
36
    More: Strange, Lawsuit, Apostrophe, KILL, Chrysler, Mount Clemens, Michigan, young 19-year-old mechanic, attorney David Femminineo, deadly accident  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 2:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The stupid is thick here.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sad: Mechanic at car dealership dies during an oil change


Ya sure it wasn't the TrueCoat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As a lawyer, I'd just like to say:

What in the Cinammon Toast F@ck is this?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Knowing a little about airplanes... if you own an airplane, you are considerd, by the FAA, as the operator.  If you loan the plane to sombody who goes out and buzzes the president giving a speech, the FAA may hold you responsible as the owner because you are also the operator. It sounds like BS but that has been upheld many times in avaiotn. (it gets really complicated when airplanes are leased and depends on dry or wet lease, etc.)

It's still bullshiat.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: Knowing a little about airplanes... if you own an airplane, you are considerd, by the FAA, as the operator.  If you loan the plane to sombody who goes out and buzzes the president giving a speech, the FAA may hold you responsible as the owner because you are also the operator. It sounds like BS but that has been upheld many times in avaiotn. (it gets really complicated when airplanes are leased and depends on dry or wet lease, etc.)

It's still bullshiat.


If he'd loaned the car to a friend, and the friend killed someone out on a public street, suing the owner for loaning the car to the friend would make sense.

Handing your car off to a business, and having one employee of the company kill another employee of the company on the business premises while doing the job they were contracted to do -- thats totally different.  It'd be like the FAA holding the operator liable if a maintenance facility employee turned on the jet engine in the teardown bay and ingested a co-worker. I've never heard of such a thing.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like a stupid state law? Can't sue the business if an employee dies from an accident caused by another employee, so cast about until you find someone you can sue?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, I change my my own oil anyway, but I bet this persuades a lot of people to do it themselves in that state.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But farkers have assured me that regular oil changes are unnecessary and that you should only do them every 30,000 miles.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The few times I went to Jiffy Lube when I was too lazy to change the oil on my own, when I got my car back, I would park in their lot, pop the hood, make sure the dipstick was there and everything else looked good.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Michigan requires mandatory auto liability insurance so this is Saul Goodman threatening the Jeep owner with legal action to get his insurer to settle in big numbers. Taking on the dealership would mean actually having to go to court.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't buy it, man.

There's no way Femminineo is actually a surname.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A friend once was given a car whose transmission had blown after having a transmission flush and fill done. Tweakers or idiots, after their transmission blew up (5 miles down the road) they didn't get it looked at.

Turns out, the major company did a transmission flush and fill and replaced the transmission fluid with motor oil.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't buy it, man.

There's no way Femminineo is actually a surname.


the female Ronaldinho
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This entire article is a mess, from start to finish.  Nothing even approaches reality.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't buy it, man.

There's no way Femminineo is actually a surname.



Sal Femminineo was a closeted buddy of James Dean.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"FOX 2: "You must be suing the dealership?"

"We can't because of a legal standard that is involved," the lawyer said. "That's because the accident happened at work and involved two employees and you can't sue the boss in that situation."

That's the farked up part. Sounds like a state law paid for by business organizations.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Breaker Moran: I don't buy it, man.

There's no way Femminineo is actually a surname.


Sal Femminineo was a closeted buddy of James Dean.


                 Didn't he do ads for a line of toy trucks?

               
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: edmo: Knowing a little about airplanes... if you own an airplane, you are considerd, by the FAA, as the operator.  If you loan the plane to sombody who goes out and buzzes the president giving a speech, the FAA may hold you responsible as the owner because you are also the operator. It sounds like BS but that has been upheld many times in avaiotn. (it gets really complicated when airplanes are leased and depends on dry or wet lease, etc.)

It's still bullshiat.

If he'd loaned the car to a friend, and the friend killed someone out on a public street, suing the owner for loaning the car to the friend would make sense.

Handing your car off to a business, and having one employee of the company kill another employee of the company on the business premises while doing the job they were contracted to do -- thats totally different.  It'd be like the FAA holding the operator liable if a maintenance facility employee turned on the jet engine in the teardown bay and ingested a co-worker. I've never heard of such a thing.


Here's one that's close; see the California part.

https://www.aviationlawmonitor.com/2010/11/claims-and-defenses/holding-the-aircraft-owner-responsible-for-the-mechanics-negligence/
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems risky, particularly if the defendant prevails and seeks legal costs to fight this obviously BS lawsuit.

This seems to be stupid enough to receive this reply:

ronnierocket.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TomFooolery: Sounds like a stupid state law? Can't sue the business if an employee dies from an accident caused by another employee, so cast about until you find someone you can sue?


That's the law in most (perhaps all?) states. If you're injured at work, you get your medical expenses and lost wages paid by your employer regardless of whether the employer did anything wrong--but employers are required by law to buy Worker's Compensation insurance to cover those claims, which pays those expenses on the employer's behalf. As a tradeoff, the employee can't sue the employer for any additional damages even if the employer was at fault--this is generally known as "worker's comp exclusivity," meaning worker's comp is the exclusive remedy against one's employer for on-the-job injuries.

You can, however, sue any third parties who caused or contributed to the work injury.  In this case, of course, it's hard to envision how the owner of the vehicle could have possibly done that, so this suit does indeed seem likely to be bullshiat.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, his insurance company has a lawyer who does the math of how much it would cost to take this case to court, and makes an offer of a third to go away. The odds that the case gets to trial are already low, and it's only if the jury decides to fark the insurance company, which would lead to an appeal (also figured into that go away offer).

There's an angle that the man who died was probably the direct superior of the kid who killed him. He should have known the kid can't drive stick.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: TomFooolery: Sounds like a stupid state law? Can't sue the business if an employee dies from an accident caused by another employee, so cast about until you find someone you can sue?

That's the law in most (perhaps all?) states. If you're injured at work, you get your medical expenses and lost wages paid by your employer regardless of whether the employer did anything wrong--but employers are required by law to buy Worker's Compensation insurance to cover those claims, which pays those expenses on the employer's behalf. As a tradeoff, the employee can't sue the employer for any additional damages even if the employer was at fault--this is generally known as "worker's comp exclusivity," meaning worker's comp is the exclusive remedy against one's employer for on-the-job injuries.

You can, however, sue any third parties who caused or contributed to the work injury.  In this case, of course, it's hard to envision how the owner of the vehicle could have possibly done that, so this suit does indeed seem likely to be bullshiat.


Maybe expecting the car insurance to pay up?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ban all personal transportation other than shoes.

Problem solved.  Either take mass transit or hire a cab (union only) or walk.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't buy it, man.

There's no way Femminineo is actually a surname.


I just had surgery name of my anesthesiologist was Doctor Engineer.

/shiat you not
 
jst3p
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The few times I went to Jiffy Lube when I was too lazy to change the oil on my own, when I got my car back, I would park in their lot, pop the hood, make sure the dipstick was there and everything else looked good.


Dude, it's 2022. Not only should not be talking about your wife that way but you REALLY shouldn't make her ride in the engine compartment!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I don't buy it, man.

There's no way Femminineo is actually a surname.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This lawsuit is obviously going to go nowhere. The only winners will be lawyers.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I hand my car over to the dealership for routine maintenance, I assume they have hiring standards and employ only qualified mechanics.  That would include the ability to drive the damn car if that is necessary for the work being done.  If this kind of case were allowed to go forward and they win, it means I will need to do a background check on every single person at the dealership who might interact with my vehicle.  That's simply ridiculous.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Michigan requires mandatory auto liability insurance so this is Saul Goodman threatening the Jeep owner with legal action to get his insurer to settle in big numbers. Taking on the dealership would mean actually having to go to court.

That's because the accident happened at work and involved two employees and you can't sue the boss in that situation.But attorney David Femminineo claims that the person responsible is the owner of the car.FOX 2: "You're suing the owner of the car who's getting his oil changed who did nothing in this case?""I have to do that," Femminineo said.


The suing family lawyer's even admit that they have to sue the owner to get any sort of payment because of state law. Because apparently if a insanely underqualified employee kills another employee because they were unqualified, the boss gets to walk away laughing and counting his money.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, that was terrible writing, but maybe I'm also more drunk than I think?

How do you "instantly" die from popping a clutch?
 
gaspode
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Warthog: As a lawyer, I'd just like to say:

What in the Cinammon Toast F@ck is this?


Convoluted way to claim on insurance I guess?
 
Nullav
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, I wonder what the average professional lifespan is for attorneys bringing these kinds of frivolous suits.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To continue that logic: the family of the Cleveland roommate shot by his firefighter roommate can sue the guy who did the gold leaf on the fire truck.

Got it.

/read a hardcover Grisham novel
//at a Holiday Inn Express
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warthog: edmo: Knowing a little about airplanes... if you own an airplane, you are considerd, by the FAA, as the operator.  If you loan the plane to sombody who goes out and buzzes the president giving a speech, the FAA may hold you responsible as the owner because you are also the operator. It sounds like BS but that has been upheld many times in avaiotn. (it gets really complicated when airplanes are leased and depends on dry or wet lease, etc.)

It's still bullshiat.

If he'd loaned the car to a friend, and the friend killed someone out on a public street, suing the owner for loaning the car to the friend would make sense.

Handing your car off to a business, and having one employee of the company kill another employee of the company on the business premises while doing the job they were contracted to do -- thats totally different.  It'd be like the FAA holding the operator liable if a maintenance facility employee turned on the jet engine in the teardown bay and ingested a co-worker. I've never heard of such a thing.


Depends on the state. In this case the car owner's insurance will probably actually be the entity getting sued.

The owner of the shop should really be held responsible and should have had an umbrella policy for just such a disaster but the insurance might fight it on the basis of the employee being unqualified to begin with.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Wow, that was terrible writing, but maybe I'm also more drunk than I think?

How do you "instantly" die from popping a clutch?


By standing between the car whose clutch is being popped and a wall.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.