(CNN)   Does the Church of the FSM have a flag? Because the Satanic Temple beat them to the request that their flag fly at Boston City Hall   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody called for this on Fark yesterday.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The supreme court need to brush up on the law of unintended consequences.

/seriously, how could they not have seen this coming?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
what satanic flag might look like
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Supreme Court is learning there are consequences to their decisions. Or not, they're high on their own supply.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Somebody called for this on Fark yesterday.


So what you're saying is some farker's prayers get answered.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Somebody called for this on Fark yesterday.


And yet we still cannot get a Texas tag on FARK
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: [upload.wikimedia.org image 800x533]what satanic flag might look like


Hey, those orcs have committed way more atrocities and murder than Satan.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shmanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail satan!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: The supreme court need to brush up on the law of unintended consequences.

/seriously, how could they not have seen this coming?


This is intended.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things tend to get messy when you mix government and religion.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Things tend to get messy when you mix government and religion.


Things tend to get messy when you religion.

Ftfy.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Things tend to get messy when you mix government and religion.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Indeed
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
spaghettimonster.orgView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Satanic church? That sounds like a trolling religion, not a real one"

"No, really, we are a real church, or mission is to 'Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits"

"Oh... I gues that's a legit mission... really not trying to troll?"

"No sir, promise!"

According to a copy of the request tweeted by The Satanic Temple, the group is asking Boston to fly the flag for "Satanic Appreciation Week" on July 23-29.


Nothing says benevolence and empathy like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get the point these people are trying to make. A state putting one faith over another, giving privelegs to one but not all, is dangerous.

But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock. 

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
privelegs? WHat kind of word is that!
*privileges
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ISO15693: privelegs? WHat kind of word is that!
*privileges
*privileges


Someone with privy legs needs a closer bathroom.
 
nursetim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Watch "Hail Satan?" On Hulu and you'll see that this fits the MO of TST.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christianity is finally dying as a "come together or be scourged" movement. The church and society doesnt have the claws or fangs it once did, where a community was made at church. The old gods are coming back. It's no long just eastern or abramic religions.

You had a good run sheep.
 
Daer21
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wax_on: The supreme court need to brush up on the law of unintended consequences.

/seriously, how could they not have seen this coming?


This WAS the point.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Christianity is finally dying as a "come together or be scourged" movement. The church and society doesnt have the claws or fangs it once did, where a community was made at church. The old gods are coming back. It's no long just eastern or abramic religions.

You had a good run sheep.

You had a good run sheep.


Say that to the collection plate's face.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ISO15693: "Satanic church? That sounds like a trolling religion, not a real one"

"No, really, we are a real church, or mission is to 'Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits"

"Oh... I gues that's a legit mission... really not trying to troll?"

"No sir, promise!"

According to a copy of the request tweeted by The Satanic Temple, the group is asking Boston to fly the flag for "Satanic Appreciation Week" on July 23-29.


Nothing says benevolence and empathy like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get the point these people are trying to make. A state putting one faith over another, giving privelegs to one but not all, is dangerous.

But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock.

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.


They serve the very useful need of being a lightning rod that lets the smaller guys not get smote by the religious folks.  Every second/dollar spent fighting Satanists is a second/dollar not spent oppressing the little guy.
 
Daer21
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Godscrack: ChrisDe: Things tend to get messy when you mix government and religion.

[Fark user image image 611x211]

Indeed

[Fark user image image 611x211]

Indeed


Comic books are somehow less coherent than the world's religions.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daer21: Godscrack: ChrisDe: Things tend to get messy when you mix government and religion.

[Fark user image image 611x211]

Indeed

Comic books are somehow less coherent than the world's religions.


Superman died, but not for our sins. Also he came back to life and there were like 5 of him.

Where were Jesus' clones and robot clones and an evil astronaut clone?

farkin' bible. Storytelling 101.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ISO15693: That sounds like a trolling religion


The Satanic Temple is actually a responsible, respectable organization despite what people might think about the name.

The Satanic Temple has seven fundamental tenets:
1. One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.
2. The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.
3. One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone.
4. The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.
5. Beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs.
6. People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one's best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.
7. Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.

Their tenets are clear, respectable, and based on good-faith treatment of everyone in a fair and equitable manner.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: ISO15693: "Satanic church? That sounds like a trolling religion, not a real one"

"No, really, we are a real church, or mission is to 'Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits"

"Oh... I gues that's a legit mission... really not trying to troll?"

"No sir, promise!"

According to a copy of the request tweeted by The Satanic Temple, the group is asking Boston to fly the flag for "Satanic Appreciation Week" on July 23-29.


Nothing says benevolence and empathy like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get the point these people are trying to make. A state putting one faith over another, giving privelegs to one but not all, is dangerous.

But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock.

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.

They serve the very useful need of being a lightning rod that lets the smaller guys not get smote by the religious folks.  Every second/dollar spent fighting Satanists is a second/dollar not spent oppressing the little guy.


"I guess"

But lightning rods dont usually massive increase te amount of lightning. The tactics these guys use pour gasoline on the fire of ultra conservatives who think that liberals are satanic/evil

I mean, looking at the satanic temple's "seven fundamental tenants" they are hardly offensive, and written in such a way as to all sound reasnable. But then they go seemingly full PETA with things like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get that strategy, I supposed.  But it's kinda like if Rosa Parks advertised a "Sit in front of whitey, bus burning and hoe-down", rather than her dignified actions of protest.

But this is all my opinion, so <shrug>
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A while back, I was trying to explain why America shouldn't have a state religion to a German friend.

He couldn't quite grasp that we can't be trusted to use it responsibly. Perhaps Europeans are generally used to the concept, and treat it apathetically?

Anyway, neither of us plumbed the depths of that topic because we were chatting while playing Monster Hunter.  IIRC, we got the rare drops we wanted.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ISO15693: "Satanic church? That sounds like a trolling religion, not a real one"

"No, really, we are a real church, or mission is to 'Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits"

"Oh... I gues that's a legit mission... really not trying to troll?"

"No sir, promise!"

According to a copy of the request tweeted by The Satanic Temple, the group is asking Boston to fly the flag for "Satanic Appreciation Week" on July 23-29.


Nothing says benevolence and empathy like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get the point these people are trying to make. A state putting one faith over another, giving privelegs to one but not all, is dangerous.

But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock. 

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.


Wait. Calling attention to blatant hypocrisy  makes the people calling it out Kooks? What are you? F*ckin stupid?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ISO15693: But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock. 

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.


The Satanic Temple has done more to fight for equality in such situations like the flag issues and the commandments in Arkansas, or wherever they made planes for a statue of Baphomet to go with it... and more recently women's rights than groups like American Atheists.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: ISO15693: "Satanic church? That sounds like a trolling religion, not a real one"

"No, really, we are a real church, or mission is to 'Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits"

"Oh... I gues that's a legit mission... really not trying to troll?"

"No sir, promise!"

According to a copy of the request tweeted by The Satanic Temple, the group is asking Boston to fly the flag for "Satanic Appreciation Week" on July 23-29.


Nothing says benevolence and empathy like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get the point these people are trying to make. A state putting one faith over another, giving privelegs to one but not all, is dangerous.

But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock. 

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.

Wait. Calling attention to blatant hypocrisy  makes the people calling it out Kooks? What are you? F*ckin stupid?


<Shrug> Maybe

I mean, I like most of their tennants. Just not they way they troll, like I said.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Christianity is finally dying as a "come together or be scourged" movement. The church and society doesnt have the claws or fangs it once did, where a community was made at church. The old gods are coming back. It's no long just eastern or abramic religions.

You had a good run sheep.

You had a good run sheep.


good.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Christianity is finally dying as a "come together or be scourged" movement. The church and society doesnt have the claws or fangs it once did, where a community was made at church. The old gods are coming back. It's no long just eastern or abramic religions.

You had a good run sheep.

You had a good run sheep.


i'd rather party with the old gods and The Old Way than jesus anyway. i mean, ol' jeezus always wants me to SHARE my drugs.....the old gods just freely pass the booze around to all!

you know it.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Por que tan serioso: ISO15693: "Satanic church? That sounds like a trolling religion, not a real one"

"No, really, we are a real church, or mission is to 'Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits"

"Oh... I gues that's a legit mission... really not trying to troll?"

"No sir, promise!"

According to a copy of the request tweeted by The Satanic Temple, the group is asking Boston to fly the flag for "Satanic Appreciation Week" on July 23-29.


Nothing says benevolence and empathy like "Satanic appreciation week"

I get the point these people are trying to make. A state putting one faith over another, giving privelegs to one but not all, is dangerous.

But they still are essentially trolling, and trying to shock. 

It's like PETA for me in that I can empathize with how they feel, to a degree, even if I disagree with them - but I think their methods kind of detract from their goal, and make them sound like kooks.

Wait. Calling attention to blatant hypocrisy  makes the people calling it out Kooks? What are you? F*ckin stupid?

<Shrug> Maybe

I mean, I like most of their tennants. Just not they way they troll, like I said.


They don't troll. They point out hypocracy, just like the church of the spaghetti monster. Both organizations are extremely important and do invaluable work. They bring lawsuits to strengthen the separation between church and state, and to support women's rights.

Comparing them to Peta is... Disgusting really.
 
