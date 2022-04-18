 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Cleveland firefighter fatally shoots roommate, calls 911 "We fark around. It's kind of our thing." And they find out   (cleveland19.com) divider line
9
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 28 in the Willoughby Municipal Court.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is revealed.

Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
McCarthy admitted to accidentally discharging his gun, shooting Kilburg in the head and killing him in a 911 call.

I thought he killed him in an apartment complex. Silly me.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems well adjusted.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: The preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 28 in the Willoughby Municipal Court.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is revealed.

golfclap.gif
/Southgate USA Youtube link
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no good people named Kevin McCarthy.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the newsroom, the millennials are still killing grammar but no one seems to notice or care.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McCarthy was charged with voluntary manslaughter April 18 and was released on $50,000 bail.
He was placed under house arrest with GPS tracking.

As one does when someone commits the act that he did.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alunan: There are no good people named Kevin McCarthy.


Mop thieves, every one of 'em.

sunsetlamp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So this guy killed another guy on a whim because it was 'kind of his thing' and got 50k bail, which is below the average amount for felonies as a whole.

Got it.  That makes perfect sense.
 
