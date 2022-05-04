 Skip to content
(KALB Alexandria)   It turns out you can't just decide to block access to a business and charge them a maintenance fee to access your parking lot, even if you are a church   (kalb.com) divider line
    Followup  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That man had pending charges of destruction of property filed against him for knocking the fence down, but because of the servitude, Pineville PD has confirmed those charges have been dropped.

Ha! Awesome. I'll bet the church still sues the guy, but next time don't block access, pastor.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Do not plot harm against your neighbor, who lives trustfully near you."
~ Proverbs 3:29

Just one of countless examples that exists in just about any religion you'd care to name.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was waiting for the followup on this story, and this is the best followup.
The Powerhouse Church of the Presumptuous Assumption of Property Rights loses this round.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Churches in the American south are something to behold.  They practically invented the term "Lording it over you".
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That church has a HUGE parking lot and it can't share with it's neighbors? lol

What a unchrist like thing to do...
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew of a church that when it bought the land, it required right of refusal to an property or business next to it, no strip[ clubs next door

but it takes a special kind of asshole to limit the access to a nearby business because of what you THINK is your property.

heck, if the restaurant wanted to use my parking lot, i would probably work out a deal for free lunches or catering in exchange.  Always a good idea to support your neighbors
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess that "church" can go back to holding its parishioners upside-down to shake the change out their pockets.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: That church has a HUGE parking lot and it can't share with it's neighbors? lol

What a unchrist like thing to do...


Based on the satellite pics in the first thread, there's a blue light special in the 6th pew, blue light special pew 6.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: That church has a HUGE parking lot and it can't share with it's neighbors? lol

What a unchrist like thing to do...


Probably the church was trying to kill the restaurant so they could try to acquire the property cheap; they already occupy the building directly behind the restaurant in addition to the main church building.

Or they had a lawyer tell them they'd be liable for anything that happened on that piece of parking lot. I wouldn't even be surprised if the church recently got sued over exactly that sort of thing.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heart of Worship Church my ass
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

solokumba: Heart of Worship Church my ass


Ass of worship?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So we have a dispute between a church and a restaurant, and the church were the ones being assholes about it.  Someone fetch me my fainting couch and a stiff drink.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ahh, there's no legal situation more amusing to watch as a spectator than when someone decides to put up a spite fence.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JRoo: solokumba: Heart of Worship Church my ass

Ass of worship?


Pope of the Brown Starfish, Second Church of Christ the Shiatter, Second Flush.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Predial servitude of passage" means the owner of the restaurant lot has permanent right of passage through that adjoining land.

The church is very much in the wrong, hence the cops dropping the charges against the guy who tore down a section of it and closing the investigation.

Guy might end up owning that strip of land.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I knew of a church that when it bought the land, it required right of refusal to an property or business next to it, no strip[ clubs next door

but it takes a special kind of asshole to limit the access to a nearby business because of what you THINK is your property.

heck, if the restaurant wanted to use my parking lot, i would probably work out a deal for free lunches or catering in exchange.  Always a good idea to support your neighbors



You know, if a church were really serious about wanting to save 'sinners' and help people find their way to God you'd think they'd want to put their church as close to the sinners as possible.  I mean, if you were volunteering to help clean up the beach after an oil spill wouldn't you want to set up shop by the beach and not 20 miles inland?

If your goal really was to save peoples souls, and not just create your own little social club for people that already share your beliefs, you should welcome a neighboring business that would attract souls that need saving.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: JRoo: solokumba: Heart of Worship Church my ass

Ass of worship?

Pope of the Brown Starfish, Second Church of Christ the Shiatter, Second Flush.


Cardinal Balloon Knot presiding
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As Jesus said unto the masses...

GIMME ALL YO MONEY!!!!
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I knew of a church that when it bought the land, it required right of refusal to an property or business next to it, no strip[ clubs next door


The pokey little town I grew up in had an ordinance preventing strip clubs from being built near churches. To avoid that, a strip club was built on the edge of town, away from anything. An industrious church spent a ton of money building a new church across the street, in some weird attempt to shut the club down. Well, they didn't read the law closely, because it only applied to clubs being built near existing churches. So, they flushed a ton of money down the drain to build a church in the middle of nowhere, only to have it sit empty for years.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Misjudge thy neighbor.
 
