(NPR)   Levi Strauss tells workers they don't have to pass on their genes   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Cool, Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court of the United States, Such moves, recent years, E-commerce, Supreme Court, clothing brand Levi Strauss, travel expenses  
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And this is, or is not, related the Cawthorn sext tape?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good to see companies steeping it.

Greed turned out to be good!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool, now can they make jeans that last longer than 6 months?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As nice as this is, freedoms and access rights being dependent on the succor of corporations is a horrifying prospect.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I suppose that's good news for workers in whatever shiathole they currently make their sub-par jeans in.

/I have 15 year old Levis in better shape than my 5 year old Levis
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

