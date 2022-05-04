 Skip to content
What was the point of wearing a knotted cord of cloth around our necks anyway?
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can count the number of times I have worn a tie in my life on the fingers of one hand.

/ no regrets on this one, they are ridiculous
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the slave master can choke you
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To show that you're willingly yoked by the man, of course.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submission.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were stupid.

But paired with the right shirt and suit...

Also, ties defy physics. Expensive ones attract beer towards them for a reason that still baffles scientists
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was the fashion at the time.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


And the name checks out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I seem to remember something about the fake buttons on sleeves are there to prevent the whipping of faces on said sleeves. Nothing about the whole tie thing tho.
 
spleef420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always thought they were used as napkins.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Conservative Dupe pal of mine explained it was to point attention to your junk. Here I've been stuffing cucumbers in my pants for nothing.

/ I was a local rock star, it happens.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My phone is blaming Croatian Mercenaries from the Thirty Years War.
 
nobody11155 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So the slave master can choke you


That was actually one of the minor plot issues in this book:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They were described as a symbolic form of a slave collar.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ties can't be all bad, look at where they point.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I can count the number of times I have worn a tie in my life on the fingers of one hand.


Huh, I've always worn it around my neck.

/today I learned...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They deserve the same function day to day as a wristwatch, combing your hair, or one of those multitools.  It's decoration.

How often do you need to know the exact time?  Just shave your head and save money on shampoo.  And for the love of all that is good and holy, don't pretend that your office job requires a pocket knife with a Napoleon complex.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*looks at the ground sheepishly*
I like wearing ties. They're another fun thing to accessorize my outfits with.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's the point of wearing clothes anyway? We should all wear one-piece dull gray non-gendered ankle-length smocks. Farking farks sake, submitter.

Also I look farking good in a shirt and tie.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: They deserve the same function day to day as a wristwatch, combing your hair, or one of those multitools.  It's decoration.

How often do you need to know the exact time?  Just shave your head and save money on shampoo.  And for the love of all that is good and holy, don't pretend that your office job requires a pocket knife with a Napoleon complex.


No, I'm not going to shave my head.  I like my hair.  I own a rather nice watch I only wear when getting dressed up.  A multitool is useless until you need one, then it's indispensable. It's not intended as a weapon.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We should be moving towards more ties, not fewer.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To protect your shirt from your sloppy eating
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Noose yourself?

Don't look at me. We refer to you people as "Lazies"
 
bababa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a symbol of the penis, just as a purse is a symbol of the uterus.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bababa: It's a symbol of the penis, just as a purse is a symbol of the uterus.


They can treat ED if it's that flaccid man...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I May Be Crazy But...: They deserve the same function day to day as a wristwatch, combing your hair, or one of those multitools.  It's decoration.

How often do you need to know the exact time?  Just shave your head and save money on shampoo.  And for the love of all that is good and holy, don't pretend that your office job requires a pocket knife with a Napoleon complex.

No, I'm not going to shave my head.  I like my hair.  I own a rather nice watch I only wear when getting dressed up.  A multitool is useless until you need one, then it's indispensable. It's not intended as a weapon.


So now you know why some people wear a tie.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't mind wearing one.  Got a bunch of 'em.  Also a box full of clip-on bowties, the skinny 1950s ones.  Just because people really hate those.


/ Hey, never been picked up on a Vag beef.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I seem to remember something about the fake buttons on sleeves are there to prevent the whipping of faces on said sleeves. Nothing about the whole tie thing tho.


Cliff Claven is never wrong.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: bababa: It's a symbol of the penis, just as a purse is a symbol of the uterus.

They can treat ED if it's that flaccid man...


th.bing.comView Full Size


Never any complaints.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: Axeofjudgement: bababa: It's a symbol of the penis, just as a purse is a symbol of the uterus.

They can treat ED if it's that flaccid man...

[th.bing.com image 300x180]

Never any complaints.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The onion on the belt was hard to see so we moved on to the tie where everyone could see you must be important.
 
