real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suggestion, make Food/Travel category.  Those two subjects go together.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's what she said?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of where wild bamboo grows, to narrow it down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Having known some people who had neighbors that thought bamboo would look great in their gardens, bamboo will farking grow everywhere.  And it's a hell off a lot harder to get get rid of than morning glories, which in and of themselves almost require a flamethrower.
 
princhester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I loved travelling around Japan and in my view most of its attractions are, if anything, under-rated.

The exception is that bamboo grove in Kyoto.  It's the classic "fake instagrammable" setup.  The publicity photos  make it look like it would be an extensive, peaceful area.  In reality there's just a small spot from which all the photos are taken, all from a similar angle, which make it seem that way.
 
