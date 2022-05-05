 Skip to content
(Kare11)   He's no Banksy   (kare11.com) divider line
12
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HO HO HO HO BADITAVR
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
15 seems a bit old for tagging, doesnt it?
I always thought people stopped around 13.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
El Barto looks at this kid, shakes his head, and says "Aye Carumba. What an amature"
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mobilizing "squads" of cops to do hours of investigation into a teen scumbag? Not familiar with the town, but I'm guessing Forest Lake cops don't have a lot to do.
 
Azz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ISO15693: 15 seems a bit old for tagging, doesnt it?
I always thought people stopped around 13.


I stopped at 10. That was when I started jerking off
 
ISO15693
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azz: ISO15693: 15 seems a bit old for tagging, doesnt it?
I always thought people stopped around 13.

I stopped at 10. That was when I started jerking off


Username checks out
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ISO15693: 15 seems a bit old for tagging, doesnt it?
I always thought people stopped around 13.


Forest Lake police said on Facebook
There is your answer. Idiots all the way up.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He might just be the next Cool Disco Dan, though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No dick-tation?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Mobilizing "squads" of cops to do hours of investigation into a teen scumbag? Not familiar with the town, but I'm guessing Forest Lake cops don't have a lot to do.


So he can continue causing financial damage? There will be many victims in this. Some might be low income people whose only means commute is their car etc. someone has to pay to clean up all the damage. How would you feel if someone was tagging cars in your hood and cops did nothing and he tagged yours next which you have to now clean up for $5k
 
raygundan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ISO15693: 15 seems a bit old for tagging, doesnt it?
I always thought people stopped around 13.


I didn't even think it really got going in earnest until college age, with the serious folk not really on a roll until their thirties.

Hell, the last "big" one we had in Phoenix was pushing 40 when he was picked up for his spectacularly creative "penis man" efforts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
K A R E NNNNBC
 
