(NPR)   Back to tracking on wall calendars, menstruating folks. Period-tracking apps sold your data before (and usually got away with it) but that data could be used to criminalize you going forward   (npr.org) divider line
60
60 Comments
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817


I'm at a loss for words.....
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....


Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This could potentially extend to a lot of wearables as well. Oura, Fitbit, and the Apple Watch all include period tracking capabilities, it seems. I'm not sure how much of that is gleaned just from measurements and how much requires entering information about your cycle... It appears Oura is basing a lot of it on body temperature and resting heart rate from a quick read through of their post on the topic. If that's enough to make predictions, pretty much every wearable out there could be problematic.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ryebread: This could potentially extend to a lot of wearables as well. Oura, Fitbit, and the Apple Watch all include period tracking capabilities, it seems. I'm not sure how much of that is gleaned just from measurements and how much requires entering information about your cycle... It appears Oura is basing a lot of it on body temperature and resting heart rate from a quick read through of their post on the topic. If that's enough to make predictions, pretty much every wearable out there could be problematic.


Definitely. Unless you specifically give menstruation details though, the app is only guessing about your cycle based on whatever biometrics it is collecting which, as you point out, is likely a lot depending on whatever wearable you wear.

Safer just to strip and run naked into the woods to live with the foxes and fairy-folk.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.


I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The GQP wants to track US women and use every missed period or miscarriage to turn women's uterus' into crime scenes. I'm watching for protests in my area - it's time to take to the street.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]


Yes, that's right, but its use potential has changed.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF?!?

I need more info about this. Is this a program that one has to download first (deliberately or accidentally) in order to be tracked, or is it something that they're going to attach to Google??
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: WTF?!?

I need more info about this. Is this a program that one has to download first (deliberately or accidentally) in order to be tracked, or is it something that they're going to attach to Google??


There are several - Clue, Flo, Eve, etc.
Just like all apps you use on your phone, you accept terms and conditions to use them.
Also just like all apps you use on your phone, they collect or access your data like location, whatever data you input or allow to be measured, your contacts, your photos, etc. You can update privacy settings but, as with most tracking apps, they work best if you allow them access to basic things - sleep apps track you while you sleep, fitness apps track your physical activity and/or resting heart rate, period apps track when you're bleeding, ovulating, when you have sex, when your period is late, etc.
That data is used in ways the app might not disclose and can be/is sold to third parties. Third party use of your data is not disclosed.
This was creepy before but millions of women found it a palatable exchange for the ease of tracking their cycles/planning their families (or maintaining a lack thereof).

It has moved beyond creepy in the last few days.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]

Yes, that's right, but its use potential has changed.


Not as much as you think
It was always being gathered for nefarious reasons
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The GQP wants to track US women and use every missed period or miscarriage to turn women's uterus' into crime scenes. I'm watching for protests in my area - it's time to take to the street.


There's other ways to protest, too:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks GOP for ruining casual sex for a generation of people.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wish I could say I was surprised, but it's just par for the course in New Gilead.

I loathe this theocratic fascist sh*thole country.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never give anyone any data for any reason, ever.  Furthermore, never install an app that has services which can be accessed via a web browser.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Private_Citizen: The GQP wants to track US women and use every missed period or miscarriage to turn women's uterus' into crime scenes. I'm watching for protests in my area - it's time to take to the street.

There's other ways to protest, too:

[Fark user image image 425x549]

Thanks GOP for ruining casual sex for a generation of people.


No choice?!
NO SEX!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 7 inert gases!

codeguru.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.

I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.


The problem the USA is facing is that with partisan and biased courts, legality becomes based on whims and politics, not a firm sense of what is and isn't illegal.  And it may reach the point where abortion is completely illegal in states like Kentucky.  When that happens, what do the mods do?  As a Kentucky business, Fark is supposed to follow the laws of Kentucky, so Fark should shut down any discussion on how to get abortions outside of state lines.

But then again, marijuana is illegal in Kentucky but mods encourage the use of marijuana, so I think the mods are just being biased towards things they personally like and dislike.  And they don't like abortion.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Every sexually active woman will be under suspicion every time she has a period.  This will be especially true when all birth control except barrier methods become illegal and described as agents of murder.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: educated: cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]

Yes, that's right, but its use potential has changed.

Not as much as you think
It was always being gathered for nefarious reasons


Nefarious like criminalizing women for aborting or miscarrying?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: Mad_Radhu: Private_Citizen: The GQP wants to track US women and use every missed period or miscarriage to turn women's uterus' into crime scenes. I'm watching for protests in my area - it's time to take to the street.

There's other ways to protest, too:

[Fark user image image 425x549]

Thanks GOP for ruining casual sex for a generation of people.

No choice?!
NO SEX!


If right-wing incels thought it was hard getting laid before, they're in for a rude awakening now.

Welcome to the 1950s, boys. Guess you're just going to have to roughhouse with Cousin Madison.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: Lorelle: WTF?!?

I need more info about this. Is this a program that one has to download first (deliberately or accidentally) in order to be tracked, or is it something that they're going to attach to Google??

There are several - Clue, Flo, Eve, etc.
Just like all apps you use on your phone, you accept terms and conditions to use them.
Also just like all apps you use on your phone, they collect or access your data like location, whatever data you input or allow to be measured, your contacts, your photos, etc. You can update privacy settings but, as with most tracking apps, they work best if you allow them access to basic things - sleep apps track you while you sleep, fitness apps track your physical activity and/or resting heart rate, period apps track when you're bleeding, ovulating, when you have sex, when your period is late, etc.
That data is used in ways the app might not disclose and can be/is sold to third parties. Third party use of your data is not disclosed.
This was creepy before but millions of women found it a palatable exchange for the ease of tracking their cycles/planning their families (or maintaining a lack thereof).

It has moved beyond creepy in the last few days.


THERE ARE NO APPS THAT DONT SELL YOUR DATA.

People download free apps to do everything, these track and sell the most.

Apps cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to create and support, 98% of apps fail.   They need to recoup so those free apps get paid through ads and selling your data.  NOTHING IS FREE your exchanging your data for the service your getting.

I have already launched 1 failed app at a low low cost of $45k gone forever.  Currently working on app 2 trying to lower the MVP price to below $1M as I don't have a spare million to lose.

These costs get recouped by either purchase price, subscription, ads, selling data or a combination of those above.

Download a period app?  Your periods being sold.  Download a heart monitor, your data is being sold.  There are massive databases buying this and reselling it again and again.
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
By 2027 they will be mandatory and centralized
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rofl.

As they say, if the app is free then you are the product.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: educated: cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]

Yes, that's right, but its use potential has changed.

Not as much as you think
It was always being gathered for nefarious reasons


The apps haven't changed. What's changed is that the same data you always gave it may soon be leveraged against you, and there may be legal framework for charging you with a crime, for the natural or induced behavior that today is legal.

In short, change now how you think about your freedoms and the information you put out into the world.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I have 1 million dollars please?

Fark user imageView Full Size
/No End Date
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gubbo: educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.

I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.

The problem the USA is facing is that with partisan and biased courts, legality becomes based on whims and politics, not a firm sense of what is and isn't illegal.  And it may reach the point where abortion is completely illegal in states like Kentucky.  When that happens, what do the mods do?  As a Kentucky business, Fark is supposed to follow the laws of Kentucky, so Fark should shut down any discussion on how to get abortions outside of state lines.

But then again, marijuana is illegal in Kentucky but mods encourage the use of marijuana, so I think the mods are just being biased towards things they personally like and dislike.  And they don't like abortion.


No my solution was a crime everywhere.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't know about the period tracking apps, I thought the Gilead states might require all women and girls of menses age to submit quarterly pregnancy tests to track and control women.

Religious delusions have made the Republican party sick and twisted.

Expunging an unviable clump of cells is not murder and its not a baby you frigging loons. The body does it naturally all of the time. My wife has had 3 miscarriages, I know a woman who had 9 miscarriages.
The sick and twisted republican Gilead states will try and prosecute miscarriages. Yes, you delusional religious fools, you too will have to prove to a DA or court that your miscarriage wasn't a baby murder.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't say.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Gubbo: educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.

I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.

The problem the USA is facing is that with partisan and biased courts, legality becomes based on whims and politics, not a firm sense of what is and isn't illegal.  And it may reach the point where abortion is completely illegal in states like Kentucky.  When that happens, what do the mods do?  As a Kentucky business, Fark is supposed to follow the laws of Kentucky, so Fark should shut down any discussion on how to get abortions outside of state lines.

But then again, marijuana is illegal in Kentucky but mods encourage the use of marijuana, so I think the mods are just being biased towards things they personally like and dislike.  And they don't like abortion.

No my solution was a crime everywhere.


Rottenhouse was acquitted, despite there being a lot of video evidence.  The term "crime" loses more and more meaning every day.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

educated: cretinbob: educated: cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]

Yes, that's right, but its use potential has changed.

Not as much as you think
It was always being gathered for nefarious reasons

Nefarious like criminalizing women for aborting or miscarrying?


That's just the latest extension.

You should always assume that any information you give out is being used against you "even if it isn't the government."

I'm not sure why this surprises or shocks anyone; I was saying this a decade ago and got poo-poohed away because we only had to worry about the government tracking us, not private companies.

Never ever ever put anything online that you don't want your worst enemy getting hold of.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Gubbo: educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.

I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.

The problem the USA is facing is that with partisan and biased courts, legality becomes based on whims and politics, not a firm sense of what is and isn't illegal.  And it may reach the point where abortion is completely illegal in states like Kentucky.  When that happens, what do the mods do?  As a Kentucky business, Fark is supposed to follow the laws of Kentucky, so Fark should shut down any discussion on how to get abortions outside of state lines.

But then again, marijuana is illegal in Kentucky but mods encourage the use of marijuana, so I think the mods are just being biased towards things they personally like and dislike.  And they don't like abortion.

No my solution was a crime everywhere.

Rottenhouse was acquitted, despite there being a lot of video evidence.  The term "crime" loses more and more meaning every day.


He was aquitted because it was genuine self defense.  Sorry your agenda doesn't meet reality.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clozure Exercise for Farkers 1.0

1) ________ allowed the federal government to deputize citizens, even against their will, and force them to take part in posses or other groups to seize ________.

2) ____________ of 1793 was immediately met with a firestorm of criticism. __________ bristled at the idea of turning their states into a stalking ground for bounty hunters, and many argued the law was tantamount to legalized kidnapping.

3) _________and Free Soil congressmen regularly introduced bills and resolutions related to repealing the _______ but the law persisted until after the beginning of the _______. It wasn't until June 28, 1864, that both of the __________ were repealed by an act of Congress.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some of you folks are missing a key point of all this. It's not just our data we're talking about and trying to protect. It's not just seeing a bizarrely specific ad for the 18th time or being put on an e-mail distribution list for consignment baby clothes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

educated: Some of you folks are missing a key point of all this. It's not just our data we're talking about and trying to protect. It's not just seeing a bizarrely specific ad for the 18th time or being put on an e-mail distribution list for consignment baby clothes.


No, I think we all expect the data to be used by Republican-controlled states to illegally monitor for miscarriages and abortions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I point out from time to time, Big Brother turned out not to be government but Big Business.
 
adamatari
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The GQP wants to track US women and use every missed period or miscarriage to turn women's uterus' into crime scenes. I'm watching for protests in my area - it's time to take to the street.


Careful, once you're out making a fuss, you become a "rioter" and not only do you get brutalized by the police, but rich white "liberals" will decide you've gone to far. I'm not talking about actual red hats, I'm talking about rich white people who vote for democrats.

Then they'll vote in nice, conservative democrats to "take care of" the "riots".
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lorelle: WTF?!?

I need more info about this. Is this a program that one has to download first (deliberately or accidentally) in order to be tracked, or is it something that they're going to attach to Google??


Oh, don't worry...the GOP will make it mandatory.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: NM Volunteer: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Gubbo: educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.

I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.

The problem the USA is facing is that with partisan and biased courts, legality becomes based on whims and politics, not a firm sense of what is and isn't illegal.  And it may reach the point where abortion is completely illegal in states like Kentucky.  When that happens, what do the mods do?  As a Kentucky business, Fark is supposed to follow the laws of Kentucky, so Fark should shut down any discussion on how to get abortions outside of state lines.

But then again, marijuana is illegal in Kentucky but mods encourage the use of marijuana, so I think the mods are just being biased towards things they personally like and dislike.  And they don't like abortion.

No my solution was a crime everywhere.

Rottenhouse was acquitted, despite there being a lot of video evidence.  The term "crime" loses more and more meaning every day.

He was aquitted because it was genuine self defense.  Sorry your agenda doesn't meet reality.


Damn. How does one set up a trigger on fark for certain words
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: educated: Some of you folks are missing a key point of all this. It's not just our data we're talking about and trying to protect. It's not just seeing a bizarrely specific ad for the 18th time or being put on an e-mail distribution list for consignment baby clothes.

No, I think we all expect the data to be used by Republican-controlled states to illegally monitor for miscarriages and abortions.


Monitor and criminalize are two different things.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: He was aquitted because it was genuine self defense.


In a situation he manufactured, in a courtroom where he was legally referred to as the victim.

That's kangaroo-court adjacent.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was the data collected from apple phones?  If so, what is the problem?  Apple products are the best and just work and can do no wrong.  Turtle neck.

Now if it was from a demon android phone, then yes it is wrong.  But only maga have androids.  People of light and love have apple.  So only maga loving incest breeders have android.

/ or learn how to farking use Fdroid and get a period tracker that doesnt sell your farking data, and is free and open source.  And stop using walled garden phones that sell your farking data.  Unless status is more important than privacy.  You farking sheep.  Stop giving your data to megacorps.  Start learning how your devices work.  You dont have to go all the way full linux mr android in one day.  Wean yourselves off the megateat of megacorps.

Hell, all the womxn are doing stem and computer science now, code your own free and open source period tracker and put it up on apple store.  Or google play.  Make it known that this new period tracker is free and doesnt sell data.  And is self hosted so no cloud data needed.  How hard can it be?  Somebody in the population of menstrating people should have the skills.  Is menstrating some sort of quantum chromodynamic black hole nutronium interaction?  Does it require los alomos super computers to caluculate?

Learn to code.  And then free yourselves from the mega corps.  Publically shame any womxn who codes up a period tracker that sells data.  Make sure all people know that the coder is a maga spy for the patriarchy.

I dont menstrate.  Or however it is spelled.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.


How about this,
Any women who wants to get an abortion:
- Do not make arrangements for your procedure through an app.
- Get a burner phone and call the center you would like to use.
- Give them a fake name/address/birthday/something/anything that you can point to and say 'see, that's not me".

/ I don't know what the right answer is but using an app for this, or any health related activity, is a very bad idea.
// I'm a guy. Maybe I have no business in this thread.
/// I'm drinking bourbon and I don't mind sharing
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: NM Volunteer: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: Gubbo: educated: raerae1980: educated: From another farker in a redlit thread: https://twitter.com/nandoodles/status/1521581893438754817

I'm at a loss for words.....

Oh, I know you can think of more than a few CHOICE words regarding this situation.

I learned today that encouraging crimes is something that gets modded.

So, my reaction was a little more extreme than my normal responses.

The problem the USA is facing is that with partisan and biased courts, legality becomes based on whims and politics, not a firm sense of what is and isn't illegal.  And it may reach the point where abortion is completely illegal in states like Kentucky.  When that happens, what do the mods do?  As a Kentucky business, Fark is supposed to follow the laws of Kentucky, so Fark should shut down any discussion on how to get abortions outside of state lines.

But then again, marijuana is illegal in Kentucky but mods encourage the use of marijuana, so I think the mods are just being biased towards things they personally like and dislike.  And they don't like abortion.

No my solution was a crime everywhere.

Rottenhouse was acquitted, despite there being a lot of video evidence.  The term "crime" loses more and more meaning every day.

He was aquitted because it was genuine self defense.  Sorry your agenda doesn't meet reality.


Reported for narrative violation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lorelle: WTF?!?

I need more info about this. Is this a program that one has to download first (deliberately or accidentally) in order to be tracked, or is it something that they're going to attach to Google??


Search engine monitoring is next.

We see you googled "am I pregnant" and that six weeks before that you googled "how to deal with severe cramps" and now you're in the ER for a bleeding uterus.

Don't worry, the jail has a hospital too, citizen female.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

educated: NM Volunteer: educated: Some of you folks are missing a key point of all this. It's not just our data we're talking about and trying to protect. It's not just seeing a bizarrely specific ad for the 18th time or being put on an e-mail distribution list for consignment baby clothes.

No, I think we all expect the data to be used by Republican-controlled states to illegally monitor for miscarriages and abortions.

Monitor and criminalize are two different things.


Give it time, and they will.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: educated: NM Volunteer: educated: Some of you folks are missing a key point of all this. It's not just our data we're talking about and trying to protect. It's not just seeing a bizarrely specific ad for the 18th time or being put on an e-mail distribution list for consignment baby clothes.

No, I think we all expect the data to be used by Republican-controlled states to illegally monitor for miscarriages and abortions.

Monitor and criminalize are two different things.

Give it time, and they will.


Cool. Glad you understand the point of concern.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Lorelle: WTF?!?

I need more info about this. Is this a program that one has to download first (deliberately or accidentally) in order to be tracked, or is it something that they're going to attach to Google??

Search engine monitoring is next.

We see you googled "am I pregnant" and that six weeks before that you googled "how to deal with severe cramps" and now you're in the ER for a bleeding uterus.

Don't worry, the jail has a hospital too, citizen female.


Dont use google.
At least dont LOG IN TO GOOGLE and expect privacy.

It literally has your name or account up in the corner.  Do you not think they are tracking you?
 
