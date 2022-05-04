 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Lull in visitors during lockdown made Venetians appreciate just how annoying tourists are. So they came up with some extra fees to thin the herd   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Tourism, Venice, bridge-rich city, World Tourism Organization, Maldives, New York Times' Anna Momigliano, Previous reports, Money  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WHY YOU WANNA BE LIKE THAT.  WE JUST WANT TO COME FOR A VISIT.  WE BRING TOURIST DOLLARS.  GONDOLA!  GONDOLA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: WHY YOU WANNA BE LIKE THAT.  WE JUST WANT TO COME FOR A VISIT.  WE BRING TOURIST DOLLARS.  GONDOLA!  GONDOLA!

[Fark user image image 522x522]


The Daleks have the harbor. I repeat, the Daleks have the harbor.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder how many lefties are going to decry this as a punishment on the poor?

Meh, poor people don't need to travel. Curb stomp them harder, I say!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you visit, I highly recommend making a point of getting away from the crowds and exploring the island. You can't get lost. It's amazing how empty some neighborhoods are.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I went there once. Took a long drive to get up to it. Meh. Way overrated. But I clicked off one item on my bucket list.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If you visit, I highly recommend making a point of getting away from the crowds and exploring the island. You can't get lost. It's amazing how empty some neighborhoods are.


Agreed, fifteen years ago, my dad took me and my brothers and family on a Costa Cruise that gave us ten days in Venice. I've been to Europe before for fun and business, but this was my first time there. You are so right about exploring, also, spend the money to rent a boat and a driver from your hotel. The canals are endless and the food... Mmmm. Why yes I am fat.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should force ships to sit at anchor for 40 days before landing, as they did in the Middle Ages. If only there were some kind of pandemic-related word derived from this Venetian practice.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What made me a little jealous when i was there was the local kids in their tin boats and their freedom and resentment of all the turistas. Because back home i had my own tin boat and local knowledge and resentment of the flatlanders, er, guests.

It all boils down to the money that tourism brings. We welcome you and your money. Now go home...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If you visit, I highly recommend making a point of getting away from the crowds and exploring the island. You can't get lost. It's amazing how empty some neighborhoods are.


I found that the more poorly lit the street, the better the restaurant.

On a related note, travel in groups.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Venice is a stinking shiathole. There are few permanent residents left and no industry or other way to make money other than tourism. Not sure why anyone would want to go there. There are better places to visit in Italy.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: born_yesterday: If you visit, I highly recommend making a point of getting away from the crowds and exploring the island. You can't get lost. It's amazing how empty some neighborhoods are.

I found that the more poorly lit the street, the better the restaurant.

On a related note, travel in groups.


THat is sound advice.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wax_on: Venice is a stinking shiathole. There are few permanent residents left and no industry or other way to make money other than tourism. Not sure why anyone would want to go there. There are better places to visit in Italy.


If you collect glass or a student of history or just want a farking great street sami in St Mark
's Square, Venice is perfect. It's a lot more fun than Rome and safer as well. Less pick pockets and other predators...
 
davebarnes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good on Venezia.
If you can afford to travel, you can afford the fee.
I do think the fee is really too small to discourage tourists.
I would set it at €100 in July. Zero in January.
 
