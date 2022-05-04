 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Canada geese causing problems". Thanks Nostradamus   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's what they do.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Compared to the Ukrainian cobra chicken, the Canadian cobra chickens can have all the damn bread they want.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Geese jogging down the road (Original)
Youtube 4WVTG3dXuVM
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 538x447]


Fark user imageView Full Size


We recognize our own tribe.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROCK ME NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
NOSTRADAMUS NOSTRADAMUS
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geese are assholes on every level.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Geese are assholes on every level.


Gooses are also kind of cool.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Christmas Story Chinese Restaurant Scene
Youtube xTq20prt0K8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only positive thing I can say about the Canadian goose:
Their poop is rather good fertilizer. I scoop it up from a recreational soccer field which they have apparently designated as a landmark goosefarkery crapping target. I'm not paid to do this but hey free fertilizer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To you they are causing problems, to them they are merely experiencing the full actualization of their evolutionary path. How a species evolves into being a prolific shiat machine is probably not that interesting of a thing to study, so I guess we will never know.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: [c.tenor.com image 480x256]


Yes. Yes i do. They chase after the ducks. They will squawk constantly at the pelicans but won't go after them. Pelicans are bigger and ignore them. They shiat all over my shoreline. If i don't do something to get rid of them, 5 to 10 feet out from shore will be a mass of green turds, which the dogs think are tasty treats. Can't pick them up like i do with dog poop. Too many; Too small. I have to rake the damn grass.

So, when they decide sitting on my shore is fine and dandy, i fire off a bottle rocket in their general direction and up. The bottle rockets can't reach them, but they squawk at me, jump in the water and swim away.

Farking flying water rats. When they flew in while there was still ice on the lake, it was too dark to see 1000 feet across my bay at night. But we could hear the coyotes barking along with geese squeals. The muskrat on that side does at time sneak up on them from under the water, too. Much splashing and squawking random nights when im sitting and fishing.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where I live, we just leave them alone.  They don't really bother anyone and we co-exist quite peaceably.

''Tis the Canadian way"
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Captain, we have established orbit about planet Canadagoose."

"Thank you Mister Sulu.  Commence surface scan, Mister Spock."

"Sir, I am detecting an extraordinary levels of... fascinating..."

"What is it, Spock?"

"... quite illogical..."

"What... is.. it... ?"

"Captain, it appears to be...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TorontoTonto: Where I live, we just leave them alone.  They don't really bother anyone and we co-exist quite peaceably.

''Tis the Canadian way"


Ya must be at The Beaches or Christie Pits. They know the Wyrd Ways of the Gooses.

Meanwhile, some jogger on a trail in the Don Valley is running scared, and the subway riders are looking down at them and laughing.
 
