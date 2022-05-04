 Skip to content
(PC Magazine)   Apparently turning the country off and back on again hasn't helped the Russians, so they're headhunting their own prison system for IT support   (pcmag.com) divider line
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was considering a career change...

How's the ruble doing?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I was considering a career change...

How's the ruble doing?


I don't know. The whole "murdered because of ignorant bosses; who don't understand how things work" thing seems like a very substantial downside.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nirbo: I was considering a career change...

How's the ruble doing?

I don't know. The whole "murdered because of ignorant bosses; who don't understand how things work" thing seems like a very substantial downside.


Yeah, but what are the chances that'll happen to ME?

/also I should vote Republican.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I do hope no one hires them in the US.
They could be plants and do serious damage to just about everything.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trik: I do hope no one hires them in the US.
They could be plants and do serious damage to just about everything.


Moose and Sc­v­irrel[nospam-﹫-backwards]loa*c­om
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA: if even one in ten have IT skills....


Why does this article assume one in ten people in prison have an easily marketable skill set?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

theinsultabot9000: FTA: if even one in ten have IT skills....


Why does this article assume one in ten people in prison have an easily marketable skill set?


Why do you think the Russians imprisoned them?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was assuming Russia had already emptied the prisons to jack up their conscription numbers.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Giving high level computer access to incarcerated IT professionals sounds kinda like a recipe for disaster.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theinsultabot9000: FTA: if even one in ten have IT skills....


Why does this article assume one in ten people in prison have an easily marketable skill set?


I mean Even I can work a green screen platform or excel. And I've played in the production environment when it should have been in the test.

I really like to think quite a few people got free glasses and lenses or contacts for me farking around at eyemed by Luxottica.... dont give the new guy access to production.

Especially on some archaic green screen platform.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Between the reliance on 'cannon fodder' conscripted troops and looking to prisons to find hackers Russia is really showing just how desperate the internal situation is
 
dbaggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Something about handing over the keys to the candy store.....
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I laughed a little and then realized that they're doing better than we are with the convict-to-career pipeline.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Next up, move the guys from the prison license plate line to stamping the numbers on the new domestic debit and credit cards.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Andria Goodwin is in her cubicle. She has her headset on and is in the middle of trying to sell an indifferent manager at a big insurance company on the idea of buying a very expensive database software package. He wants to back out: "This sounds like a conversation for our IT staff." Goodwin has heard that one before. "Why? You'll be the one using this stuff," she says in a matter-of-fact tone.

He pauses, then gives in. He agrees to a follow-up call the next week. Goodwin beams, knowing she converted a cold call into a solid lead. "If you follow a script, you'll fail every time," she says.

At the end of her shift Goodwin, 38, will head back to her cell block at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Perryville, 25 miles west of Phoenix. She's almost done serving her five-year sentence for fraud.

Forbes - Jun 10, 2010 - Silicon Valley's Prison Call Center
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: Between the reliance on 'cannon fodder' conscripted troops and looking to prisons to find hackers Russia is really showing just how desperate the internal situation is


You go to war with the army you have(the dregs of Russian civvies), not the army you want.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the automated conveyor belts of torture stopped working? Maybe now Russians who are getting a bit frustrated with the bullshiat invasion won't worry so much about expressing their displeasure at being made citizens of a pariah state?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russia is reviewing what "forced labor" means for prisoners now that the country is facing a serious shortage of people with IT skills.

"okay, your job is to assist our department's staff, most of whom were born before 1965, with routine issues like password resets, navigating new software, troubleshooting hardware issues, and the like.  They have zero familiarity with basic computing terminology and even the most basic software solution finding should start with the question "is the power on?" and "is [device] plugged in?".  Sound good?"

"Uh, i only have like 5 years left on my gulag sentence.  I think ill just stay here."
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theinsultabot9000: FTA: if even one in ten have IT skills....


Why does this article assume one in ten people in prison have an easily marketable skill set?


Author must think Russia is either filled with IT pros or hellbent on imprisoning its professional class. I can understand the belief that the skilled and educated might be overrepresented in Russia's prison system but 10% having a skill that is now hard to find in a country with a population of  140 million!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Businesses will also be happy when you consider Russian prisoners sentenced to forced labor only earn around $281 a month.

Slavnet, or Slavenet?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what would be cool, Fark Admins?

A contest to write new nursery rhymes for future children, about this whole covid/russia/maga disaster episode of world history
 
