(CNBC)   My god, we did it   (cnbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA!
Number One!
USA!  USA!  USA!
USA!  USA!  USA!
USA!  USA!  USA!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats?
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been past a million due to Coroner malfeasance and before it was identified.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only you'd started drinking bleach and inserting UV lamps sooner this never would have happened
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: It's been past a million due to Coroner malfeasance and before it was identified.


Yeah, we're way past 1 million by this point
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to tan my testicals....not for virus...but just for cosmetic porpoises.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it really an unfathomable number? Because lemme tell ya, I'm pretty familiar with American belligerence toward doing the right thing.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eh, I cant tell
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know three people who have died of covid since December 2021. All of them were vocal anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers whose personal identities largely rested on their political affiliations and their interest in being "better" than others.

I suppose their families miss them or whatnot, but at this point, I can only shrug indifferently and go about my day.
 
burber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's just the flu....
 
crzybtch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And that is how we
Make America Great Again
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"So for what it is worth, personally, I am in favor of some version of carefully-designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."
 
Daeva
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
willing to bet its actually at least 1.25 million
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, COVID cases are ticking upwards at a pretty quick rate, although not a spike. But we've decided to define how much COVID is out there by hospitalization rates, not by how much COVID is out there.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WELL DONE EVERYONE!!
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's one million fewer people who have the ability to vote for the lesser of our political parties.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's almost as if we need to keep the Democrats in power and not a bunch of flat earthers.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Throw in the cancer deaths from testicle tanning.   It might just make America sane again.
 
JRoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: I need to tan my testicals....not for virus...but just for cosmetic porpoises.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's much more than that. Much more. You are kidding yourself if you think it isn't.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
my... mom?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Target Builder: WELL DONE EVERYONE!!


I LIKE EVERYONE RARE!!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

solokumba: It's much more than that. Much more. You are kidding yourself if you think it isn't.


I figure 1.6m +/- 200k is closer
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: It's been past a million due to Coroner malfeasance and before it was identified.


I'm convinced BM and her husband (?) Both died from C19 and not cough medicine.
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

solokumba: It's much more than that. Much more. You are kidding yourself if you think it isn't.


What's your definition of "much more"?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And I am pretty sure the number are much higher in Russia and China.  It's in their best interest not to publish the truth.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of the four deaths I know of, all had serious underlying conditions and the virus was the last kick off this mortal coil. One died just before the vaccine became available (Long tern ERD patient). Two others had conditions that contradicted vax (Leukemia). The last one chose not to vax due to already having stage 4 lung cancer (he wanted to get it over with).

I agree most non-vaxxers get what they signed up for, though.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Thanks Trump


"Miss Me Yet?"_Donald_trump.gif

Asshole could have just paid bills and we would have had CDC in Wuhan at the start of all this.  Likely saved a LOT of lives.

By just being boring and paying farking already existing damned bills.  Like any half-functioning adult.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a lot of future Republican voters who have died.

All snark aside, I wonder if the loss of a million people is going to affect the national election?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

burber: It's just the flu....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LawPD: If only you'd started drinking bleach and inserting UV lamps sooner this never would have happened


That's why I self-treat with Chloro-Mectin-400nm.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Diamond Joe Biden: It's been past a million due to Coroner malfeasance and before it was identified.

I'm convinced BM and her husband (?) Both died from C19 and not cough medicine.


BM? Who would that be? All I could think of with those letters was bowel movement .And that's not a person.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [YouTube video: Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"So for what it is worth, personally, I am in favor of some version of carefully-designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."


Lol. Move someplace else and then complain. Sounds American!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, goody! The U.S. is number one again!

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if we need to keep the Democrats in power and not a bunch of flat earthers.


So, world war IV?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Bith Set Me Up: [YouTube video: Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"So for what it is worth, personally, I am in favor of some version of carefully-designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."

Lol. Move someplace else and then complain. Sounds American!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Once unfathomable? Nope. Once we thought the idiots would cause it to be much higher.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And ... The fat lady has not sung yet.
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only a million confirmed deaths? The world is not a better place yet, we need bigger numbers than that.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: waxbeans: Diamond Joe Biden: It's been past a million due to Coroner malfeasance and before it was identified.

I'm convinced BM and her husband (?) Both died from C19 and not cough medicine.

BM? Who would that be? All I could think of with those letters was bowel movement .And that's not a person.


Babs Macintosh.  Don't you follow dog racing?  There was a whole thing with the cough medicine.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least the majority were Trump voters. May they rot in hell.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's 250,000 Benghazis
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Reverborama: And I am pretty sure the number are much higher in Russia and China.  It's in their best interest not to publish the truth.


So what?
 
Alebak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We passed a million a while ago, don't kid yourself.

Dickheads who tried to handwave the danger of Covid for whatever reason, business or political, are going to do their best to fudge the numbers, and I doubt we'll ever know the real numbers.

Can't have people having a solid number to look at to see the consequences of a fixation on the Dow Jones and red hats.
 
