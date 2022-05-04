|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: Feeling old, butts, and feeling old butts
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-05-04 4:30:32 PM (4 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
Busy week here at Fark HQ made busier by end-of-school-year events. Fun fact: Storm, who was born during the early years of Fark, is graduating high school at the end of this month. He's taking at least a semester off while we inspect school options. I keep trying to get him to submit links to Fark and such but so far he's a little more serious than I was at, well, any age really. As an added bonus, Chance turns 16 this summer, so I get to teach him how to drive. Can't wait for that.
Thursday at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream: Christine's on a plane so we'll miss her, but Dill Hero, Lucky Yates, and Rebecca Watson will be with me. Kind of a rough week for fun news, but luckily there was some. In particular, lots of interesting science news. Blood donations that lower PFAS in the bloodstream, did a cube come out of the sun? (no), and the yeet of all yeets. And I was gonna do the Roomba break-in story but NPR ran that one this morning. Ah well. Plus, a rekindling of the great Overwatch Tracer butt debate.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
SpectroBoy shared a picnic tip
foo monkey thought about what it's like to be an influencer
BigMax figured out why a grocery store manager attacked a customer
NeoCortex42 knew how to work customer service
Winterlight had time to get drunk before a flight
jbc told us the best places to eat at if we're in Arkansas
nmrsnr thought Serena Southerlyn might've been onto something
Lochsteppe revealed who bought Gawker
TWX wanted to purchase a piece of celebrity memorabilia
gunga galunga commented on people supposedly being offended by Steve Martin's classic King Tut sketch
Smart:
NeoCortex42 pointed out the truth to any "Girls Gone Wild" fans
WickerNipple interpreted a Florida sheriff's encouragement to shoot anyone who's breaking into your house
foo monkey longed for the rich guys of yesteryear
SpectroBoy shared an example of what happens now when employers start making everyone go back to working in the office
Klivian had solid advice for managers and business owners
the voice of raisin gave some background information about an area in B.C. where an American air force colonel was caught speeding
Natalie Portmanteau explained how drug dealers market their inventory to kids
Nhojwolfe revealed the harsh truth about being a manager
Gordon Bennett reminded us where some of our laws came from
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Festivals, carnivals and fairs
Smart: kokomo61 learned something at a fireworks show
Funny: whatsupchuck was very popular at the Renaissance fair
Politics Funny:
OdradekRex found someone to reply to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' claim that sexuality is injected into cartoons today, unlike when we were kids
DammitIForgotMyLogin figured that the kids who threw eggs at the "People's Convoy" truckers did just fine
Hagbardr added to Matt Gaetz's boast that "While I was protecting President Trump from impeachment, [Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise] were protecting Liz Cheney from criticism
NeoCortex42 came up with a way a C-SPAN caller could've recovered from an awful way to begin a sentence
SpectroBoy touched up a photo of Madison Cawthorn
Politics Smart:
Mad Scientist thought one person in particular ought to watch C-SPAN
shastacola pointed out why Mike Pence knew better than to get into that car
puffy999 discussed coaches who insist on praying with players before a game
Bondith had a counterpoint for Sen. Rand Paul
DanInKansas shared a story about talking to a z-hole
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba was ready to party
brainlordmesomorph set up a queen fight
Redwing took off to fight our star
Wrongo learned that hubris gets your wax off
Yammering_Splat_Vector should've done the safety dance instead
bugdozer showed us someone who was about to learn a lesson
Redwing put Putin on the queen's horse
bugdozer found out why there's no dancing in basketball
James_Corn decided to hang around
Circusdog320 showed the queen with her top employees
Farktography theme: In Bloom
This contest ended in a tie with Enigmamf's grateful flower and Circusdog320's bold violet bloom
The final Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Vol. 18: Our Final Weekly Contest. As our "Fartist Fridays" contests come to an end, share with us your photos, paintings, jewelry, digital artwork, poetry, etc. - any art medium! You can post art that's brand new or brand old, and (for a change) even if it's been entered into our contest before too. Thank you to all the F'Artistes who have participated in the contests over the past 2 years. Fartist Friday started in March 2020 because a lot of us were stuck at home. It's been wonderful hosting these threads each week and a joy seeing so many wonderful creations.
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Au shiat
Le Pen is not mightier
Drones rain blood from the sky in Rwanda. And the world applauds
Either Mount Etna is erupting again, or Daenerys Targaryen is about to destroy King's Landing
Hamilton throws away his shot
Ja Morant won Most Improved Player in the NBA. And then immediately gives his award to his teammate Desmond Bane because he deserved it more. Ja rules
Disney doesn't give a fark. Not a single one
I put on my robe and wizard's flap
There's a new Star Wars-themed campsite in upstate New York. Because when you think about people who go outside frequently, you think of Star Wars fans
The Judd
Marbury vs. Madison? Sorry, I'm not into boxing
Missouri lawmakers considering the idea that people under 25 aren't mature enough to understand their own gender. Getting married at 16 still A-OK
Republicans are really pissed that Madison Cawthorn dimed on their coke orgies
Fewer meetings boost job satisfaction. Meeting to discuss how to have fewer meetings scheduled for 3 p.m.
Fark mascot has a ball, and has a ball
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learned that the ZX Spectrum was supposed to do more than just play video games. On the Quiz itself, Joelogon came out on top with a score of 940, followed by i8sumpie in second with 937 and maddog2030 in third with 917. wearsmanyhats made fourth with 914, and terrybear rounds out the top five with 910.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the invasion of Canadian cuisine smack dab in the middle of the Deep South. Only 28% of quiztakers caught the article about Tim Horton's bringing Timbits and poutine deep into the heart of Waffle House country in Georgia. And yes, people, Lookout Mountain (specifically Rock City atop the mountain) is located in Georgia - although you pretty much have to get to it through Tennessee.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the "suspicious device" found on a Staten Island MTA bus. 77% of quiztakers knew that it wasn't Pete Davidson's bong, since he usually keeps up with those. It was actually a child's science project, with an emphasis on "was" since it became a Bomb Squad Procedure Training Project. Hopefully they at least showed the kid the film so he or she could record *some* results.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about popular streaming serieseseses. Only 69% of quiztakers knew that you'd find the Waffle Party scene at Lumon Industries in the Apple+ series Severance. Which I highly recommend, not least because of the great performances by John Turtorro and Christopher Walken.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what you could win in a new promotional sweepstakes from Snyder's of Hanover. 88% of quiztakers knew that their main business is pretzels and their most popular packaged item is Pretzel Pieces with many different flavors including Hot Buffalo Wing, Honey Mustard, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar, and Pickled Onion. I may have made one of those up.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this Friday.
