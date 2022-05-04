 Skip to content
(MSN)   Alcohol .... the answer to the question is almost always Alcohol   (msn.com) divider line
32 Comments     (+0 »)
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To Alcohol! The cause of... and solution to... all of life's problems.
Youtube hUVwR0rw5fk
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because after Easter all the Catholics in Mexico have blown their budget for festivals until Fall.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because nobody gets any time off work between February (if then) and the end of May.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because Americans make a big deal out of celebrating anything that lets us drink.

If it's a thing and we can party, we'll celebrate it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Because Americans make a big deal out of celebrating anything that lets us drink.

If it's a thing and we can party, we'll celebrate it.


Pretty much.  I wouldn't be surprised if the push for popularity came from Anglo breweries or distilleries, because it isn't very significant culturally to the Mexican-American and Chicano communities in the USA.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next you're going to tell me St. Patrick's day isn't so big in Ireland, and Columbus day was never huge in Italy.  Almost like various immigrant groups in the US find some excuse to throw a party and invite their neighbors.
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a holiday completely devoid of its actual meaning and is used for marketing purposes

can't get much more American than that
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alcohol! Because no story worth telling ever began with "I was eating a salad..."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Free taco salads while drinking cheap Mexican beer at an outrageous markup.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pro Tip to bar owners, present or future:

Name your bar "Pablo McGillicuddy's"

Guaranteed you'll clean up twice a year.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Because nobody gets any time off work between February (if then) and the end of May.


What you gonna do with that time off anyway? Not make money for your corporate overlords? And what's the CEO gonna do? Not take his - and I can't stress enough the word "his" here - family vacation he paid for with the quarterly payroll bonus he gave himself by not giving you better base compensation such as adequate pay and paid time off?

Nobody wants to work anymore...

Also I don't know anything about anything. I just like to type things on Fark.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Next you're going to tell me St. Patrick's day isn't so big in Ireland, and Columbus day was never huge in Italy.  Almost like various immigrant groups in the US find some excuse to throw a party and invite their neighbors.


F Columbus. It's Leaf Erikson's Day!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah cinco de mayo, where my high school turned it into Latin American culture day.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: pearls before swine: Next you're going to tell me St. Patrick's day isn't so big in Ireland, and Columbus day was never huge in Italy.  Almost like various immigrant groups in the US find some excuse to throw a party and invite their neighbors.

F Columbus. It's Leaf Erikson's Day!


I'd rather have Popé Day in August.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: iheartscotch: pearls before swine: Next you're going to tell me St. Patrick's day isn't so big in Ireland, and Columbus day was never huge in Italy.  Almost like various immigrant groups in the US find some excuse to throw a party and invite their neighbors.

F Columbus. It's Leaf Erikson's Day!

I'd rather have Popé Day in August.


That would be cool. Or a Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt (Chief Joseph) Day.
 
ar393
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Pro Tip to bar owners, present or future:

Name your bar "Pablo McGillicuddy's"

Guaranteed you'll clean up twice a year.


Presents Fat Tuesdays
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kindms: a holiday completely devoid of its actual meaning and is used for marketing purposes

can't get much more American than that


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any excuse to drink margaritas is a good excuse.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we were smart in this country we would celebrate how it tied up French forces so they couldn't help the Confederacy.  Or the wild lives of Napoleon III, Benito Juarez or Maximilian I who got installed France's bag man for Napoleon two years later.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a reason they call it Cinco de Drinko.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Puritan guilt related to consuming devil's brew.  It's ok to partake for celebrations like Cinco de Mayo, but not with everyday meals.  So, make up for all those sober meals by having a bunch on Cinco.  No guilt.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Pro Tip to bar owners, present or future:

Name your bar "Pablo McGillicuddy's"

Guaranteed you'll clean up twice a year.


 Well hell, why not "Jesus O'Malley's" or "Juan O'Doyle's" or even "Paddy Gonzalez's". Being terrible is easy if you try.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thought this was gonna be a link about the Madison Cawthorn video.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Pro Tip to bar owners, present or future:

Name your bar "Pablo McGillicuddy's"

Guaranteed you'll clean up twice a year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
I see you are unfamiliar with this abomination...
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because most Americans are ground down by regular everyday life just trying to stay alive and will gladly go for an occasion that lets them relax or enjoy themselves at least a little.

Same reason every year on memorial day we get clowns on the internet going "Why you have happy cookout with friends and family on solemn day???? >:( >:( >:(". Because Bob works eight hours each day not counting commuting to the job and back and wants to enjoy the occasion.

I'm possibly the whitest dude this side of Ohio and my plan for cinco de mayo is ~taco thursday~ because its an excuse to do something different.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NO! The answer to the question is 42!! Alcohol is the question. Think 'tzjin-antonyQ-ks' which kills cows at a hundred paces."
Or a Pan-Galactic Gargle Blaster!!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Pro Tip to bar owners, present or future:

Name your bar "Pablo McGillicuddy's"

Guaranteed you'll clean up twice a year.


Maybe, but then again, I believe the majority of the Carlos O'Kelly's locations closed down.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: a holiday completely devoid of its actual meaning and is used for marketing purposes

can't get much more American than that


Oh no it's the fun police, run!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Because Americans make a big deal out of celebrating anything that lets us drink.

If it's a thing and we can party, we'll celebrate it.


It's Wednesday , good enough for me ..
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: kindms: a holiday completely devoid of its actual meaning and is used for marketing purposes

can't get much more American than that

Oh no it's the fun police, run!


The Dan you must have me mistaken for someone else. Pointing out that the holiday is american as all get out doesn't mean i think you shouldnt drink booze and eat tacos. I love tacos and booze.

and im a sucker for good marketing.
 
