(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1865, President Lincoln was buried in Springfield, Illinois and not Grant's tomb as some suggest   (history.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what's his opinion vis a vis false phalluses and self pleasure?
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Yes, but what's his opinion vis a vis false phalluses and self pleasure?


Be brave Paige!
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dead guy in the steam locomotive age made better time than me in the the modern travel era.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...you're really taking the fun out of this, subby.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amazing thing is how many times Lincoln was reburied:
https://www.thehistoryreader.com/us-history/plot-kidnap-dead-president-abraham-lincoln/

/Yeah, there were conspiracy theories even way back when.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is "buried" in Grant's Tomb. Grant and his wife's sarcophagi are above ground.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Yes, but what's his opinion vis a vis false phalluses and self pleasure?


Well.....

lincoln moneyshot
Youtube hrnbFd9gsLk
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fun fact: Lincoln's retirement plans was literally to tie onions to his belt.

From "Acres of Diamonds" by Russell Conrad. really an interesting read. A Tony Robbin's period pieces.
link to e-book

"...
Then he said to me, "How is it going in the field?" I said, "We sometimes get discouraged." And he said: "It is all right. We are going to win out now. We are getting very near the light.

No man ought to wish to be President of the United States, and I will be glad when I get through; then Tad and I are going out to Springfield, Illinois.

I have bought a farm out there and I don't care if I again earn only twenty-five cents a day. Tad has a mule team, and we are going to plant onions.
...
He then took hold of another roll of paper, and looked up at me and said, "Good morning." I took the hint then and got up and went out. After I had gotten out I could not realize I had seen the President of the United States at all. But a few days later, when still in the city, I saw the crowd pass through the East Room by the coffin of Abraham Lincoln"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: From "Acres of Diamonds" by Russell Conwell. really an interesting read. A Tony Robbin's period pieces.
link to e-book


ran across it after learning about the Chautauqua events mentioned in "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone know what countries can see A+E Networks links?

Because New Zealand is not one of them

"This content is not available in your area."
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Yes, but what's his opinion vis a vis false phalluses and self pleasure?


Party on dudes!!!
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Nobody is "buried" in Grant's Tomb. Grant and his wife's sarcophagi are above ground.
[Fark user image 749x499]


- rolls drum down the hall past Drew's whiskey storage closet -
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wasn't he buried several times? Butthurt Confederates tried to steal his body the first time, and then it got moved around to various locations for safe keeping, even spending some time in the basement of the cemetery caretaker's basement, until a self-appointed group of "guardians" finally decided to make sure his corpse was theft-proof by welding it into a cage made of iron and pouring tons of concrete into the grave.
 
