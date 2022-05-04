 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   A burr under their saddle since "Sandy", the city of Hoboken, NJ is finally clearing wrecked and abandoned boats from Weehawken Cove   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, MSN  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2022 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so I clicked the link... why not, live dangerously.

People anchor their boats for free in the bay, and in big storms they capsize.  wrecks have been accumulating for 10yrs, since Sandy, but ongoing.

finally now removing them... sounds like it's taken this long because ::no one had any clear responsibility, ::it wasn't clear if there even was a responsibility- ie no default expectation anything would necessarily ever happen, therefore no way to compel any particular actor, and of course ::no budget anywhere.  and it ain't cheap, only happening now cos of adhoc grant.  and according to another article, owners of boats were IDed in 2018, and were liable for costs.  obviously not been able to extract $$ from them.

not 100% sure why I found it interesting, (or indeed where Im going with this post).
It does illustrate, were any illustration needed, the notion of some selfpoliced, librarian code of honour is entirely foolish.

Made me think of recent thread on nuclear power, this boat tale is like a smallscale version...  you don't know what you don't know, and if you leave anything to chance, or make an assumption of people that is not articulated, at some point that will be exploited and you're gonna have a problem.  and you might well not be able to forecast or guess what that problem will be in advance... but that's not because there isn't anything that can go wrong.

we can't guarantee continuity in strategy and law.  commercial organisations go bust... or 'go bust'... or change their name and move headquarters... or simply fold their tents in the night, silently steal away, and then doggedly and expensively fight in court to avoid their responsibility.

Also people who just ditch their wrecked boat- litter the sea with their boat trash- like they're chucking a crisp bag out the car window, are assholes.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live and work here.

It's nowhere NEAR as interesting a story as the near constant helo's overhead yesterday would indicate.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weehawken? Is it on the way to the Onceler's just before the sharp right at South Stitch?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: People anchor their boats for free in the bay, and in big storms they capsize.


Insurance fraud.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark Hoboken 1 week I spent a year there for a jobsite.

Assholes everywhere. Traffic laws? Pshhh recommendations. Get out to get gas, get screamed at while the God of petrol comes at you aggressively.

farkING BUMPER BADGERS YOU farkING ANIMALS?

No wonder those assholes are restricted on guns. Montana or Ohio or Texas laws and that city would be farking mad max.

I WATCHED 2 WOMEN WALK BY WITH LIKE 12 KIDS ON LEASHES. IT WAS LIKE THEY HAVE KID WALKERS.

fark Jersey.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
whar photos! whar?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lady J:

Love the 'librarian code of honour'...
 
Uzzah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At first, I tried to figure out what line in the song referenced abandoned boats.  Then I realized that Asbury Park isn't Weehawken.  (Is it?)

4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) - Bruce Springsteen (Studio Version)
Youtube KgFHM8HMbWQ
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, as a kid I had (possibly a Golden Book) about a train that ran between Weehawken, Hoboken and Troy. Only as an adult did I learn that these places really existed...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Lady J:

Love the 'librarian code of honour'...


they don't think people should write books for anyone else, everyone should just write their own.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darch: I live and work here.

It's nowhere NEAR as interesting a story as the near constant helo's overhead yesterday would indicate.


I work on the Jersey waterfront, yo you don't get anything done without our blessing. International Seamen's union local based in Jersey City.
/My main bosses are all named Tony
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: so I clicked the link... why not, live dangerously.

People anchor their boats for free in the bay, and in big storms they capsize.  wrecks have been accumulating for 10yrs, since Sandy, but ongoing.

finally now removing them... sounds like it's taken this long because ::no one had any clear responsibility, ::it wasn't clear if there even was a responsibility- ie no default expectation anything would necessarily ever happen, therefore no way to compel any particular actor, and of course ::no budget anywhere.  and it ain't cheap, only happening now cos of adhoc grant.  and according to another article, owners of boats were IDed in 2018, and were liable for costs.  obviously not been able to extract $$ from them.

not 100% sure why I found it interesting, (or indeed where Im going with this post).
It does illustrate, were any illustration needed, the notion of some selfpoliced, librarian code of honour is entirely foolish.

Made me think of recent thread on nuclear power, this boat tale is like a smallscale version...  you don't know what you don't know, and if you leave anything to chance, or make an assumption of people that is not articulated, at some point that will be exploited and you're gonna have a problem.  and you might well not be able to forecast or guess what that problem will be in advance... but that's not because there isn't anything that can go wrong.

we can't guarantee continuity in strategy and law.  commercial organisations go bust... or 'go bust'... or change their name and move headquarters... or simply fold their tents in the night, silently steal away, and then doggedly and expensively fight in court to avoid their responsibility.

Also people who just ditch their wrecked boat- litter the sea with their boat trash- like they're chucking a crisp bag out the car window, are assholes.


These boats have been abandoned for year s, this is a cove on the Hundson River, not a bay and most definitely an eyesore for many years. These sailboats were owned by wealthy yuppie types living in the area. Glad to see them cleaned up finally.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's this about a Sandy saddle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: this is a cove on the Hundson River, not a bay


no!  we promised, after the Great Inlet Conflict of 2016.
We took that vow solemnly, as a community!
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: so I clicked the link... why not, live dangerously.

People anchor their boats for free in the bay, and in big storms they capsize.  wrecks have been accumulating for 10yrs, since Sandy, but ongoing.

finally now removing them... sounds like it's taken this long because ::no one had any clear responsibility, ::it wasn't clear if there even was a responsibility- ie no default expectation anything would necessarily ever happen, therefore no way to compel any particular actor, and of course ::no budget anywhere.  and it ain't cheap, only happening now cos of adhoc grant.  and according to another article, owners of boats were IDed in 2018, and were liable for costs.  obviously not been able to extract $$ from them.

not 100% sure why I found it interesting, (or indeed where Im going with this post).
It does illustrate, were any illustration needed, the notion of some selfpoliced, librarian code of honour is entirely foolish.

Made me think of recent thread on nuclear power, this boat tale is like a smallscale version...  you don't know what you don't know, and if you leave anything to chance, or make an assumption of people that is not articulated, at some point that will be exploited and you're gonna have a problem.  and you might well not be able to forecast or guess what that problem will be in advance... but that's not because there isn't anything that can go wrong.

we can't guarantee continuity in strategy and law.  commercial organisations go bust... or 'go bust'... or change their name and move headquarters... or simply fold their tents in the night, silently steal away, and then doggedly and expensively fight in court to avoid their responsibility.

Also people who just ditch their wrecked boat- litter the sea with their boat trash- like they're chucking a crisp bag out the car window, are assholes.


If there isn't a clear legal responsibility for removal of abandoned boats then that would likely explain why the billions of federal disaster recovery funding showered on NYNJ post Sandy might not have covered it. Usually you have to show it's your responsibility. I wouldn't be surprised if this circumstance might have put the local and state governments in the perverse position of fighting against any way of making them responsible.
 
flucto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just incorporate them into a big cake with fondant and modeling chocolate.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HOBOKEN!!

/I never don't say it like that
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.