"To be, or not to be -- that is the query. Inquiry? Hypothesis? Interrogation? Fark it, we'll do it live." William Shakespeare, possibly. This is your Fark Writer's Thread in Five Acts
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 May 2022 at 4:02 PM



toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
William Shakespeare of course was the Bard, the famous playwright who wrote many plays which bedevil high school English students even to this day. I suspect a lot of people who were forced to read Romeo and Juliet ended up hating literature in general, which is kind of sad but honestly that's not one of his best works. The Scottish Play, which of course cannot be named without invoking the legendary curse, is a better one if on no better metrics than sheer quotability. Something is rotten in Denmark, Something wicked this way comes, and so on. Much of his writing seems formulaic, and of course it is, even if he didn't originally have the five act structure in his original works-that came later.

It's more than possible to write like Shakespeare without using Ye Olde English and looking up lists of 'movies inspired by Shakespeare' is basically . . . all of them, since his plays are foundational to English literature. (Which of course is why we make sullen kids read them.) But what can we learn from his writing? This page has some tips.

1.Write about real historical events and characters. Starting with a known ground gives you something to work with.
2.Weave some magic into your tale. Even non-fantasy stories can have mystical elements.
3.Have fun with language. The world can be your oyster!
4.Introduce problems to your characters
5.Write a love story. There's endless themes in the experiences most people feel.
6.Have fun with insults. Thou whoreson obscene greasy tallow-catch!
7.Read aloud what you've written. This one's been common across the board.
8.When in doubt, add a ghost. This is a variation of 'add an evil Russian/German' or 'have someone come through a door with a gun'
9.When still in doubt, disguise one of your characters. Maybe even as a ghost!
10.Don't be afraid to kill off your characters. Those ghosts have to come from somewhere!


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

Do you have a brilliant short story you'd like to share with the world while helping a good cause? Want to share your literary masterpiece with your fellow Farkers? Worried you might not have the genius to match the wits with the greats? Remember,

"Our doubts are traitors and make us lose the good we oft might win by fearing to attempt." -That Shakespeare Guy

So send us your short story today and help us raise money for St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)


The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page

We are also still looking for good title suggestions for this year's anthology. Have a good idea? Let us know in this thread!


Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

Act I, Scene 1
London. A public place.
[Enter SIR GODFREY and LADY HACKWORTH, towing a goat]
SIR GODFREY: Lady Hackworth, art thou goat-tied?
LADY HACKWORTH: . . .
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm reading "A Midsummer Tempest" by Poul Anderson right now, and it has all those things, and also some elegantly obfuscated jokes about sex. It is based on the works of The Bard.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Something is rotten in the State of Denmark" comes from Hamlet, not Macbeth.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"So That's How You Like It," a play in five acts, three of them unnatural.
 
