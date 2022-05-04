 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still fantasize about rail/laser launch, but considering the world is on fire I'm satisfied by this yeet
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they spun it out and the precipitate formed into a camera?

That's some centrifuge!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bull's big gun looked like it would work better than this contraption.  But it's not going to be able to compete with SpaceX, unfortunately.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rfenster: So they spun it out and the precipitate formed into a camera?

That's some centrifuge!


It's amazing what nanotech can do these days!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was pretty optical.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That makeup popup ad over the video really enhanced the experience.
 
jmr61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.


And you know that how? Rocket scientist?
 
tasteme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

More penis-space-thingies. Only this one has ball cancer. What does it all mean?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: That makeup popup ad over the video really enhanced the experience.


Those ads are their only source of revenue.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You need a long rise to the west, ending at the highest possible altitude.  And a magnetic acceleration system. If you can evacuate the entire tube (good luck!) to the same pressure as the exit point, that's golden.

A tiny centrifuge is never going to be better than a rocket.  A giant rail gun just might.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winans_Steam_Gun
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jmr61: Russ1642: It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.

And you know that how? Rocket scientist?


They've been around a little while now. Plenty of time for everyone to weigh in and realize that they've got nearly insurmountable engineering obstacles to making this work.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jmr61: Russ1642: It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.

And you know that how? Rocket scientist?

They've been around a little while now. Plenty of time for everyone to weigh in and realize that they've got nearly insurmountable engineering obstacles to making this work.


I don't think people realize just how far away space is.....
The amount of kinetic energy needed to hurtle something in to space is stupid with this type of system. We're talking rail gun type speeds and what the hell are we going to encapsulate in depleted uranium to withstand the initial pressure??
 
covalesj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This will be good for moving construction material to space cheaply.  Think aluminum, stable fuel components, food, etc.  Then the large launchers/more expensive can deal with the humans.
 
nbt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Throw big rocks at 'em, Mike!"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.


the technology will be nice one they put a bunch on the moon, without having to create a vacuum, to just cheaply launch payload after payload of regolith to destroy any enemy in space or on earth.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: Russ1642: It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.

And you know that how? Rocket scientist?


You don't need to be a doctor to know that a college-dropout doing Ted Talks is not going to revolutionize the blood testing industry.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of one of those things that launches tennis balls for dogs to chase.
 
B0redd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A lot of people are going to lose a lot of money here, It's such a scam.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As long as you aren't the man-momma.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jvl: jmr61: Russ1642: It's such a ridiculous system. Insane g-forces and the payload is rotating as it launches. It's just not going to work, at least not anywhere close to what they advertize.

And you know that how? Rocket scientist?

You don't need to be a doctor to know that a college-dropout doing Ted Talks is not going to revolutionize the blood testing industry.


And non-experts are apparently only allowed to agree with whatever crap is making its way around Facebook. To disagree you need to be the world's foremost authority on a topic.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 328x362]
More penis-space-thingies. Only this one has ball cancer. What does it all mean?


For me it meant surgery, and a shiat ton of follow up CT scans, x-rays, and blood draws for about a decade.

I'm past due for a follow up and about due for prostate concerns.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 328x362]
More penis-space-thingies. Only this one has ball cancer. What does it all mean?


Ball cancer or micropenis?  Someone should tell the rich guys: You're doing it wrong.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Think of the asteroids that could be hurled at the Narn homeward.

/ I still think we should setup something like that on the opposite side of our orbit and take Russia out with some old Chevys hurled their way.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And the award for the tech least likely to solve the problem it sets out to solve goes to...

In a surpsing upset, it's Oat Milk! Still, this is a close second....
 
