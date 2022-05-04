 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Ukrainian newlyweds sharing their first dance from a Lviv hospital ward shows that love conquers war any day of the week   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Sappy, Hospital, Wedding, Ukraine, Ukrainians, Sky News, Lviv hospital ward, Ukraine-Russia update, Lviv Medical Association  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am hoping that she sets up a GoFundMe so we can get her to the USA and fit her with proper prosthetics.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would donate to it. My dad lost his leg hopping a freight train during the Great Depression. He was always ashamed of that. I think it's wonderful her husband is so supportive.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
David Bowie - Heroes (Official Video)
Youtube lXgkuM2NhYI
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fuck Russia
 
